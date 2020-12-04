The hidden players shaking up the space race

With monumental trips to space and futuristic visions of life on Mars, companies like NASA and SpaceX have recently captured much of the public’s attention — igniting new hopes for the public to one day literally venture “out of this world.”

All the while, the United Kingdom has been slowly building up a space empire on which the Sun never sets with new satellite programs, space stations, and commercial spaceflight companies.

Technology firms like Air Company are also hatching plans to fuel entire cities once we begin to conquer new worlds. With its innovative CO2 conversion technology, Air Company offers a first glimpse at the space gas stations of the future — and why they’ll be crucial for humans living on Mars.

As the race to space heats up, companies all over the globe are rolling up their sleeves and asserting their claim to a piece of the interstellar pie.

In this episode of The Abstract, we discuss how technology firms like Air Company aim to fuel a sustainable future beyond Earth.

Our first story is about how the UK is quietly disrupting the space industry. Slowly building a powerful empire, key moves show the United Kingdom may be pulling ahead in the space race.

Our second story provides a first look at the interstellar gas stations of the future. As SpaceX CEO Elon Musk aims to colonize a city on Mars by 2050, Air Company’s plan for refueling a new colony could play a crucial role for life beyond the galaxies.

