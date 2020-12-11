Bringing robots to life

As Covid-19 infection rates continue to surge in the United States and across the planet, social distancing remains one of humanity’s core precautions, albeit a more difficult one to keep up through the holiday season. However, a robot revolution could ward off social distancing's biggest negative effects, helping keep more people safe and happy at home.

Meanwhile, roboticists are revolutionizing how drugs are delivered in the human body. Figuring out how to transform inanimate objects into robotic drones, tiny bots are transforming the future of medicine before our eyes.

Whether it’s a sticky spray that can create biomedical robots on demand or the telepresence technology that’s taking on infectious disease outbreaks, robotic science is reshaping how we take charge of our mental and physical health.

In this episode of The Abstract, we explain how social robots and mini drones could solve present and future problems.

Our first story is about how robots could promote social distancing. Evidence suggests the use of telepresence robots could combat four major negative side effects of the practice — and help people feel connected and calm at home.

Our second story is about a newly developed magnetic spray that can transform inanimate objects into fully articulating robotic drones controlled by a simple magnet. While still far from clinical practice, roboticists think this tech could radically change how drugs are delivered in the human body.

