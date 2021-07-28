Rivian R1T and R1S release date, price, specs, range, and towing for the exciting Tesla rival

Plenty of electric car startups are trying to challenge Tesla for the EV crown, but one company seems best positioned to do it. Rivian is preparing to launch two electric trucks that could dethrone Elon Musk: the R1T and the R1S .

Rivian is also one of the most well-funded Tesla competitors around. It’s raised more than $10 billion total, closing a $2.5B funding round earlier this year that included Amazon, Ford, Fidelity, and T. Rowe Price. It previously raised money from Cox Automotive and BlackRock.

The company hasn’t launched anything yet, but it has three electric vehicles in the works:

The R1T electric pickup truck

The R1S electric SUV

A custom electric delivery van for Amazon, with the company looking for more than 100,000 to start

There isn’t much to share on the Amazon van, but the other two are just around the corner and look absolutely amazing.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Rivian R1T pickup and R1S SUV, from price and release date to range and charging time. Oh, and how you can buy one, too.

This story is developing and this report will be updated as more information becomes available.

What are the Rivian R1T and Rivian R1S release dates?

The two Rivian vehicles look very similar from the front; it’s only at the back that things get interesting. Rivian

Rivian said back in May that initial deliveries of the R1T Launch Edition would begin this summer, perhaps as soon as July — though considering I’m writing this on July 28, it seems unlikely the company will meet that deadline.

The company expects R1T Launch Edition preorders to be completely delivered by Spring 2022. R1S production is expected to run a few weeks behind the R1T, with the SUV starting deliveries perhaps by August.

What’s the price of the Rivian R1T and Rivian R1S?

All Rivian vehicles will qualify for a $7,500 federal tax credit, but we’ll leave that out of the equation for now. Here’s how the base prices break down for each trim level:

Rivian R1T Explore Package - $67,500 with 300+ mile battery

Explore Package - $67,500 with 300+ mile battery Rivian R1T Adventure Package - $73,000 with 300+ mile battery.

Among other things, the Adventure package gains a premium Meridian stereo, ventilated seats, a powered tonneau cover for the bed, and nicer interior finishes. The long-range, 400+ mile battery adds an additional $10,000 to any R1T package.

Other R1T options include $1,800 or $3,500 wheel packages, an $800 full-size spare tire, and a $2,000 off-road upgrade that adds underbody armor and front tow hooks.

Rivian R1S Explore Package - $70,000 with 300+ mile battery. Rivian says it’s “ruggedly capable with a sport interior built for the elements.”

Explore Package - $70,000 with 300+ mile battery. Rivian says it’s “ruggedly capable with a sport interior built for the elements.” Rivian R1S Adventure Package - $75,500 with 300+ mile battery.

Among other things, the Adventure package in the R1S adds a premium Meridian stereo, ventilated seats, and nicer interior finishes.

Other R1T options include $1,800 or $3,500 wheel packages, a $450 compact spare tire, and a $2,000 off-road upgrade that adds underbody armor and front tow hooks.

Other charges including delivery and taxes may adjust the final pricing — as well as any possible state tax credits you may be eligible for.

What’s the range of the Rivian R1T and Rivian R1S?

Rivian wants its owners to explore the great outdoors. Rivian

Rivian hasn’t received official EPA mileage ratings yet but says the R1T and R1S will both get more than 300 miles of range on the standard battery. The R1T will get more than 400 miles on its $10,000 “Max Pack” battery option.

For comparison, the baseline Tesla Model 3 has a range of 263 miles, while Tesla claims its Cybertruck has a range of up to 500 miles.

Expect official numbers from Riviancloser to initial delivery.

What’s the Rivian R1T and Rivian R1S charge time and speed?

Rivian says both the R1T and R1S will gain up to 140 miles of range in 20 minutes at Rivian Adventure Stations — AKA, the company’s new proprietary charging network not unlike Tesla’s Superchargers. (More on this a bit further down.)

They’ll support charging at 200 kW at launch, with 300 kW charging launching later.

What’s the Rivian R1T and Rivian R1S horsepower and torque?

Newly placed orders for the Rivian R1T and R1S will begin arriving in 2022. Rivian

Rivian says its vehicles will have four electric motors, making for more than 800 horsepower and 900 ft-lbs of torque. With each wheel boasting its own motor, Rivian claims it will have better performance than with locking differentials that might be used in a traditional off-road capable vehicle.

This is possibly one of the greatest advantages of electric vehicles long-term, allowing for unique control schemes when tackling tough off-road obstacles.

What’s the Rivian R1T and Rivian R1S 0 to 60 time and towing capabilities?

Rivian says the two vehicles will be able to go from 0-60 mph in 3 seconds. It will be capable of towing up to 7,700 pounds (though not at the same time as it goes 0-60 in 3 seconds). It’ll also be able to wade through as much as 3 feet of water.

Rivian is all about exploring the great outdoors, including with your best animal pals. Rivian

Are the Rivian R1T and Rivian R1S self-driving?

No, but they do come with a safety system called Driver+. With the system activated, the Rivian R1T and R1S will, according to the company, automatically steer, adjust speed, and change lanes (when the driver signals). It’s similar to the Super Cruise system from GM, Tesla’s Autopilot, or the upcoming BlueCruise from Ford.

Though it supports hands-free driving, the driver still needs to pay attention to the road at all times and be ready to take over if the system encounters something it can’t handle. An interior camera monitors the driver and prompts them to take back control if their attention drifts.

What’s the Rivian Adventure Network?

Rivian is building its own network of fast chargers across the United States similar to Tesla’s Supercharger network. The company says it’ll be focused on both highways and chargers in more remote areas off the beaten path, hence “Adventure Network.”

Rivian owners will be able to pull up and plug in without using apps or a credit card. Charging speeds will begin at 200kW, with 300kW+ coming in future versions.

These charging stations will use 100% renewable energy, and in-vehicle navigation will automatically find Adventure Network chargers on your route, making road trip-planning easy. (Tesla also offers a similar feature to help drivers plan longer trips.)

Slower, Level 2 chargers will be part of the system too. They’re called Rivian Waypoints, and they’ll be located at shops, restaurants, hotels, and more, similar to Tesla Destination Charging.

The Rivian Adventure Network will include 3,500 fast chargers at 600 sites by the end of 2023. Rivian

What is Rivian Adventure Gear?

Rivian offers some custom packages of outdoor gear designed for its vehicles. For the R1T, there’s the $5,000 Rivian Camp Kitchen which includes a complete cooking system including a two-burner induction cooktop, a sink, and some high-end titanium utensils.

Then there’s a three-person tent that sits atop crossbars above the bed. That’s $2,650 for either the R1T or R1S. There are bike, snowboard/ski, kayak, and surfboard mounts available for $200-310 depending on which you want.

How can I pre-order the Rivian R1T and Rivian R1S?

Interested buyers can place a refundable $1,000 reservation for the R1T or R1S on Rivian’s website. Deliveries for orders placed today will begin in 2022.

