Rivian R1T and R1S: price, specs, release date for the Tesla Cybertruck competitor

Rivian, the all-electric car company set to take on Tesla, has released more details about its first two vehicles.

On Wednesday, the Michigan-headquartered firm released new details on pricing, equipment packages, and more for its first two vehicles: the R1T pickup truck and the R1S sport utility vehicle.

Rivian plans to launch its online vehicle configurator this month, with pre-order holders receiving access on November 16 and the wider public receiving access on November 23.

The cars could offer an attractive — and potentially cheaper — alternative to Tesla. Elon Musk's California-based firm offers the Model X SUV at a starting price of $79,990, and it plans to roll out the Tesla Cybertruck in late 2021, too.

The R1S is set to undercut Tesla's Model X SUV with a $70,000 starting price, and it packs a quad-motor layout, towing capacity of up to 7,700 pounds, 0 to 60 mph times of three seconds, and a wading depth of three feet.

The R1T pick-up truck will start at an even more cheaper $67,500. This vehicle also features a quad-motor layout with the same acceleration times and wading depth as the R1S, but the R1T packs a stronger towing capacity of up to 11,000 pounds. It's a lot more expensive than the $39,900 Cybertruck, but it may be worth the money on specs — the entry-level Cybertruck offers 0 to 60 mph in under 6.5 seconds with a single-motor rear-wheel-drive configuration.

The company's primary goal isn't to muscle in on Telsa's game, however — they have bigger fish. In March 2019, founder and CEO RJ Scaringe told Inverse that the company is "taking volume from all the non-electric vehicles, and that’s where the market for electric vehicles is going to expand greatly."

Rivian R1T and R1S: price and release date

The Rivian R1T. Rivian

The Rivian R1T truck will be available at the following release date at these prices:

A $75,000 Launch edition will start deliveries in June 2021 for the United States, and November 2021 for Canada.

will start deliveries in June 2021 for the United States, and November 2021 for Canada. A $75,000 Adventure edition will hit roads in January 2022.

will hit roads in January 2022. A $67,500 Explore edition will reach customers in January 2022.

It will be available with a 300-plus-mile battery pack at launch, with a 400-plus-mile pack in January 2022. After the initial roll-out, Rivian will announce dates for a 250-plus-mile pack.

The Rivian R1S. Rivian

The Rivian R1S sport utility vehicle will be available at these times and prices:

A $77,500 Launch edition set to hit roads in August 2021 for the United States, and November 2021 for Canada.

set to hit roads in August 2021 for the United States, and November 2021 for Canada. A $77,500 Adventure edition will hit roads in January 2022.

will hit roads in January 2022. A $70,000 Explore edition will hit roads in January 2022.

The R1S will come with a 300-plus-mile pack, and the date for a 250-plus-mile pack release is also expected after launch.

Rivian: equipment packages detailed

Here is what you need to know about each car's specs package:

The special "launch green" color choice. Rivian

Launch edition – As standard, both cars pack a quad-motor layout, accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in three seconds, and can wade into water at a depth of three feet. The R1T is a little stronger in terms of towing capacity, however — it can tow 11,000 pounds to the R1S's 7,700 pounds.

Another difference between the two: the Launch edition of the R1S comes with seven seats. And these cars also come with an optional green color choice, an optional 20-inch All-Terrain or 22-inch Sport wheel upgrade included, special interior badging, and priority delivery.

Adventure edition – This package is more expensive. It has all the same features as the Launch edition, with some extra twists. It comes with a premium interior, with natural-grained ash wood finishes, perforated vegan leather seating with patterned stitching, lumbar adjustment for driver and passengers in their heated and ventilated seats, and yellow interior accents. It packs a special "360-degree audio" upgrade, recycled microfiber headliner, and Chilewich floor mats.

If you get an R1S Adventure edition, you can also choose whether it will have five or seven seats.

The Rivian R1T taking on the world. Rivian

On the exterior, both cars pack an off-road upgrade. That means a reinforced underbody shield, an air compressor, and dual front bumper two hooks. On the R1T truck, this edition packs a powered tonneau cover and gear guard.