NASA video shows the Mars rover landing looking like a sci-fi movie

A case of life imitating art, more than 30 million miles away
On Monday, NASA unveiled the breathtaking footage of the Perseverance rover landing on Mars.
More than any other Mars mission before it, this one was loaded with cameras to offer a front-row seat to landing on another planet.
The resulting video should give any fan of sci-fi movies a little déjà vu. Except this is all real.
Here is the parachute opening, some four minutes into the "seven minutes of terror," shot by the parachute look-up camera, positioned on the backshell of the spacecraft.