Inverse Daily: What's next for Perseverance on Mars

March 8 — Happy International Women’s Day, which was first established in 1911. In those early tumultuous years, there were plenty of historic reasons for such a day, as you might imagine. And there are just as many reasons for it in the present.

This year's theme is "Choose to Challenge," and it's defined by choosing to call out gender bias and inequality, choosing to celebrate women's achievements, and choosing to create an inclusive world.

In that spirit, let's dive into 5 stories that I hope enliven your brain this week.