Welcome to HORIZONS

Throughout human history, there are ideas that arise seemingly independently among far-flung cultures — these cultural connections can almost defy belief. The Ancient Greeks, Egyptians, and Norse peoples all held beliefs at one time in their history of a flat world, often envisaged as encircled by an ocean or encased in a larger heavenly sphere. The horizon was a limit on that world — a definite edge from which a person might fall and be lost forever in nothingness.

Yet, in truth, the word “horizon” in English comes from the Ancient Greek word for “limiting” — specifically, the concept of a limiting circle. We know now that if you head toward the horizon, you will keep going — and you will carry all that came before with you in a cycle.

In astronomy, the ‘true horizon’ is the celestial sphere within which Earth sits, while in psychology, it means the limit of a person’s perception. In archaeology, it can mean a specific layer within an excavation that offers relics of a distinct period in human history.

Now, we present to you a newsletter: HORIZONS. Through this newsletter, we will tell you about the inventions, companies, individuals, and trends that could transform the world in which we live. We can’t predict the future, but we can use our expertise and analysis to forecast what forces in today’s world will come to bear on the world of tomorrow as we strive to build a more perfect, adaptable, and sustainable future — on and off the Earth.

This newsletter encompasses all of these meanings: Through deep reporting on the space industry, communications technology, future transportation and cityscapes, food and biotechnology, and climate solutions, we will broaden your understanding and experience of the world. We will use context and expertise to explain how innovations today will define our world tomorrow.

Inverse is the place to get smarter — to find the answers to your questions about the world you live in, understand the cultural forces that shape your everyday life, and learn about the people who will construct the world of tomorrow.

Every week, you can expect to receive two newsletters: One is a bite-sized round-up of the innovation and science news you need to know to make sense of the weeks and months ahead. The other is a deeply reported and researched feature that takes you deep into one idea, one person, or one invention, explaining how they will influence the future in real terms.

We’re looking forward to the journey — thank you for joining us as we try to find the limits of our perception.

