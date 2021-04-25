40 clever things for you shower & bathroom you'll wish you got sooner

Turning your bathroom into a personal sanctuary is one of the most impactful upgrades you can make in your home. These clever Amazon products for your shower and bathroom will instantly turn any bathroom into a space you actually want to spend time in.

As someone who just spent a month making improvements to the tiny bathroom in my NYC apartment, I can personally attest to the difference that things like a self-cleaning bidet and floating shelves for your shower can make in your day-to-day life. The products on this last are popular with Amazon shoppers, who are a notoriously opinionated bunch — so you can feel good about adding these items to your cart.

The best part? All of these picks are $40 or less, so you can stock up and do a complete bathroom overhaul for just a few hundred bucks, or pick up a thing or two to make a small but significant upgrade.

1. A set of hotel-worthy bath towels

Upgrading your towels can be a total game-changer, and these luxe 100% cotton towels will make you feel like you’re living in a hotel. The three-piece set comes with a bath towel, a hand towel, and a washcloth. They boast over 7,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who love how soft these towels are.

2. This set of silicone drain catchers

Keep your shower and sink drains clog-free with this set of drain catchers and cleaning tools, which are specifically designed to stop hair from getting stuck in your drains. The set includes four drain hair catchers, three flower-shaped drain caps, and a plastic drain snake that you can use to clear out existing clogs.

3. A 2-pack of soap trays that won’t get moldy

Keep your favorite soaps fresh with this waterfall soap tray. Made from flexible silicone, it won’t get moldy like some other soap dishes, allowing water to drain through the bottom while keeping your soap clean and dry between uses. It comes in a pack of two, and can also be used in the kitchen for dish sponges and scrubbers.

4. Some floating shelves that mount directly to your wall

Install these wall-mount floating shelves and keep your bathroom free from clutter. Made from metal and wood with a rustic look, they screw directly into the wall, and come with all the hardware you need to put them up. There’s also an integrated towel rack that’s perfect for hand towels and washcloths.

5. A highly-rated toilet brush with a sleek caddy

Simplehuman is known for their trash cans, but this toilet brush is also a great buy. The unique c-shaped brush can get the hard-to-reach spots in your toilet, and the magnetic collar inside the caddy keeps your brush secure, allowing you to pick up the entire unit with one hand. Reviewers love the drip-free design, and the sleek aesthetic of the caddy.

5. This shower mirror that won’t fog up

If you like to shave in the shower, this fogless mirror is a must-have. Installation is a breeze, since you simply stick it to your shower wall with the locking suction cup. It features a built-in razor holder and 361-degree rotation, so you can always get the right angle.

7. A sleek touchless trash can

This bathroom trash can is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and comes in seven attractive finishes that will match any bathroom. The pedal is designed to withstand over 150,000 uses, so you don’t have to worry about it wearing out — and you never have to touch the lid.

8. A pair of shelves for your bathroom gadgets

Keep your speakers, cell phone, electric toothbrushes and more off of the bathroom floor with these handy gadget shelves. They feature integrated cable storage to keep your tech organized, and each shelf has two hooks for hanging lightweight items. Made from durable plastic, these shelves mount directly to the wall, and come with all required hardware.

9. This 2-pack of oversized tub stoppers

These silicone tub stoppers have a 6-inch diameter, so they’re perfect for oversized drains. The flexible, easy-to-clean material makes these easy to use anywhere in your home, from bathtubs and showers to the kitchen sink. They also have an impressive overall 4.7-star rating from over 20,000 shoppers on Amazon.

10. This clever double-headed back scrubber

Get the hard-to-reach areas in the shower with this back scrubber, which features a unique double-headed design. One side has a loofah, while the other has a scrubbing brush that’s great for both wet- and dry-brushing, in or out of the shower. The long, curved ergonomic handle is easy to hold, and there’s a loop on the loofah and a hole in the handle for easy storage.

11. A bamboo shower mat that will never get soggy

You may never use a fabric mat again once you try this bamboo bath mat that will make your bathroom feel like a spa. It features a slotted design that lets excess water drip through so the mat dries quickly, and an anti-slip bottom so that it stays securely in place.

12. This clever stand for all your bathroom paper goods

Stop piling toilet paper in random places and get this toilet paper holder, which can hold up to four rolls at a time. This freestanding tower requires no installation, and the slim design means it will fit in even the smallest bathrooms. The top of the tower also has an extra shelf for holding a phone, tablet, or wet wipes.

13. An LED showerhead that changes color

Set the mood with this color-changing showerhead, which has self-cleaning silicone nozzles and seven different color settings so you can get just the right vibe. It comes with a 60-inch hose made from stainless steel, and reviewers love how easy it is to install.

14. A shower dispenser that you can fill with soap, shampoo, and conditioner

If you like to buy your bath products in bulk, this shower dispenser will quickly become indispensable. It has three separate chambers that hold shampoo, conditioner, and liquid soap, all of which come out at the touch of a button. It’s also easy to install thanks to the silicone adhesive and double-sided tape that come with this set.

15. A paper towel holder that’s sticks to almost any wall

If you don’t want to deal with traditional wall-mount shelves, this paper towel holder adheres directly to most vertical surfaces with 3M tape. It’s made from sturdy but lightweight aluminum, and has a handy shelf on top for holding sponges, soaps, and other small items.

16. This towel rack that slips right over the top of your bathroom door

This stainless steel towel rack fits over the top of doors up to 1 3/4-inches thick, and won’t rust thanks to its durable construction. It has six hooks that are perfect for holding your towels, robes, and bath accessories, and requires no assembly or installation.

17. A toothbrush holder that also dispenses toothpaste

This wall-mount toothbrush holder not only keeps your toothbrushes organized, it also keeps them clean. It has space for five toothbrushes, a tube of toothpaste, and comes with a handy toothpaste clip so you can squeeze out every last drop.

18. A squeegee to keep your shower sparkling clean

This all-purpose squeegee makes it easy to get a streak-free clean on all of the glass and tile in your bathroom. It has a 10-inch rubber blade and an ergonomic handle with a hole in the end, so you can hang it on a hook or pegboard.

19. This compact toilet plunger that will fit in any bathroom

Even if you have a tiny bathroom, you can find space for this small toilet plunger, which comes with a domed holder to keep it out of sight. At just over 24 inches tall, it’s compact enough to fit under some sinks, and Amazon reviewers say that the durable plunger head is super effective.

20. An ergonomic pillow to make baths feel even more relaxing

There’s nothing like taking a long, relaxing soak in the bathtub, and this ergonomic bath pillow makes that experience even better. Made from breathable mesh fabric, it sticks to the side of your tub with suction cups, and has a hook on top so you can hang it to dry when not in use.

21. A simple woven shower curtain that instantly elevates the look of your bathroom

This polyester shower curtain is made from a waffle-weave fabric that adds a touch of elegance to your space. It comes with the hooks already attached, so it’s quick to install, and is machine-washable for easy care and maintenance. It comes in four neutral color options, including white, light grey, and beige.

22. A shower filter that may improve skin and hair health

Especially for homes with hard water, a shower filter can make a huge difference in the appearance of your skin, hair, and nails. This filter helps to remove chlorine and chemicals from your shower water, and it boasts over 16,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. It works with most shower types, and requires no tools to assemble.

23. This motion-activated toilet bowl night light

This motion-activated night light clips to the side of your toilet bowl so you never have to fumble around your bathroom in the dark. It has 16 different color settings, a dimmer function, and runs on AA batteries, so you don’t have to worry about plugging it into an outlet.

24. A shelf that will help you keep your under-sink cabinet organized

This bi-level shelf is perfect for keeping your bathroom cabinets free from clutter, since it can be expanded and adjusted to multiple heights and widths. Made from durable steel, it has perforated shelves that encourage airflow, and boasts an overall 4.5-star rating from over 12,000 Amazon shoppers.

25. This plush bath mat that feels like stepping onto a cloud

Step out of the shower and onto this memory foam bath mat, which has a nonslip rubber backing that keeps it from sliding around, and a microfiber exterior that feels like velvet. It comes in 21 colors and eight sizes, so you’re sure to find one that matches your bathroom decor.

26. A rotating makeup organizer that keeps all of your essentials within reach

Instead of digging through an overcrowded medicine cabinet, try this rotating makeup organizer, which makes it easy to find the products you need. Made from durable plastic and silicone, it has multiple levels of trays that can be adjusted, so you can optimize your storage space.

27. This cult-favorite spray that makes your bathroom smell like lavender

This toilet spray boasts an overall 4.8-star rating from over 18,000 Amazon shoppers for a good reason — it smells amazing. The essential oils in this lavender, vanilla, and citrus-scented spray trap odors inside the toilet before you go as well as covering up odors that are already in the air.

28. A wildly popular stainless steel shower caddy

This shower caddy is made from durable, rust-resistant stainless steel, and attaches easily to your shower wall with the included suction cups. It has an extra-deep shelf, two hooks, and a dedicated razor holder so you can keep all of your shower products tidy. It has an impressive overall 4.8-star rating from over 16,000 Amazon shoppers.

29. A handy multipurpose drink holder for your shower

This clever drink holder attaches directly to your shower wall with a single suction cup, and is designed to hold either a wine glass or a beer can, though some shoppers also use it for storing shampoo and body wash bottles. It comes in six different colors, and is rated to hold up to 7 pounds.

30. This drain cover that lets you take a deeper bath

Turn any tub into a soaking tup with this drain cover, which blocks the opening of your tub’s overflow drain, giving you several additional inches of water. The universal shape fits over most overflow drains, including those with toggles, and it attaches directly to your tub with suction cups.

31. A toilet stool with built-in foot massagers

This bamboo toilet stool has a sleek, minimalist design that fits most toilets, and can be flipped to suit users of different heights. The rotating beads on the front of the stool let you massage your feet while you sit, and it’s easy to clean the entire unit by wiping it down with a damp cloth.

32. This dual-textured back scrubber

Get the best of both worlds with this dual-textured back scrubber, which has a soft microfiber fabric on one side and an exfoliating loofah surface on the other. It’s 30 inches long, so it’s great for getting into hard-to-reach areas, and has two woven handles that double as hanging loops.

33. A self-cleaning bidet that’s only $40

Once you install a bidet in your bathroom, you’ll wonder how you lived without one. This bestselling bidet is easy to install, and it comes with all the tools and hardware you need to get it up and running. It has a self-cleaning nozzle, multiple spray settings, and boasts an overall 4.6-star rating from over 32,000 Amazon shoppers.

34. This clever silicone slipper that scrubs your feet

Get the bottoms of your feet squeaky clean with this silicone foot scrubber that has a sandal-like design. Made from soft silicone that’s designed to withstand years of regular use, simply slip your foot inside, lather up, and rinse off. The bottom of the scrubber has suction cups that keep it in place, offering additional stability.

35. A touchless dispenser that foams any liquid hand soap

This touchless soap dispenser offers a more hygienic hand soap solution, and turns any liquid soap into a dense foam. It can hold 12 ounces of soap, which will last up to three months, and runs on AAA batteries, so you don’t have to plug it into an electrical outlet.

36. This PVC mat you can use in or out of the tub

This bath mat is made from soft, easy-to-clean PVC, and the self-draining pebble design keeps it dry. The nonslip mat can either be used inside the tub for added stability or as an alternative to fabric bath mats on your bathroom floor.

37. This waterproof phone case that sticks to your shower wall

This fully waterproof phone case attaches to your shower wall with adhesive hooks, and can rotate 360 degrees so you can always get the perfect viewing angle. It’s perfect for watching videos or listening to music while you’re in the shower, has an ultra-sensitive touch screen, and is compatible with most smartphones.

38. A plastic shower liner that can be used alone or with a curtain

This shower curtain liner has clear stones in the bottom that give it a little extra weight so it hangs just right. Made from waterproof plastic, it can be used to protect you fabric shower curtain, or on its own for a more minimalist look. It comes in 14 colors and 12 sizes, so it’s easy to find one that will work in your bathroom.

39. This clear plastic organizer for the little things in your bathroom

Keep your cotton balls and q-tips neat with this organizer, which has three compartments that keep your small items in order. It’s made from durable acrylic and has a hinged lid that’s easy to open and close. It boasts an overall 4.8-star rating from over 1,000 Amazon shoppers.

40. This bathroom storage cart that’s easy to move around

Thanks to its rotating and locking wheels, this bathroom storage cart is easy to move around, which makes it easier to clean your bathroom floor. It has four separate shelves that are great for storing everything from towels and lotions to extra toilet paper and is made from a combination of stainless steel and plastic.