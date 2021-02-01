47 clever products that solve your nagging little problems

Whenever I have a pesky problem around the house — for example, I personally am tired of scrubbing food and oil spills off the stove burners — I can always find a product on Amazon to help me out. If you're in the same boat, I've got good news: This list is packed with clever products that solve those nagging little problems, including these stove burner covers that you can stick in the dishwasher.

Whether you're looking to improve your kitchen, home office, personal hygiene routine, or any other area of your life, there are plenty of helpful products to discover here. Let's say you want to start with the kitchen — you can find an adjustable measuring spoon that saves space in your drawers, a wall-mounted magnetic knife bar that keeps your most used utensils within reach, and a rack that organizes all your pots and pans. From there, you can optimize your workspace with a memory foam wrist rest and a mesh back support cushion for your desk chair. Those are just a few of the problem-solving products featured below, and there's sure to be one that helps with your most annoying inconvenience.

So, get ready to improve your life with these clever (and often very affordable) items, which are all available on Amazon and just a few clicks away from arriving at your door.

1. This sleek magnetic knife bar that holds your most-used utensils

Keep your kitchen knives easily accessible with this sleek magnetic knife bar. The space-saving bar is made from durable stainless steel with a fully magnetic surface that'll keep your most used kitchen utensils within reach while you're cooking. Also great: It's easy to install, and mounting hardware is included.

2. An ergonomic foot rest that improves posture & increases circulation

If you're spending long hours at your desk, you can be more comfortable with this ergonomic foot rest. It's made from high-rebound foam with a soft velvet cover and nonslip base, and it keeps your feet slightly elevated to improve posture and increase circulation. The cover is removable and machine-washable, and there's a built-in carrying handle for easy portability.

3. A trash bag holder that fits on cabinets & drawers

Save yourself a few trips to the dumpster with this over-the-cabinet trash bag holder. It's easy to install on cabinets, drawers, and doors, and it allows you to reuse plastic bags to gather food scraps and other items. Reviewers rave about how this trash bag holder makes meal prep quick and easy.

4. An easy-to-install organizer that tames messy cords

With this highly rated cord management organizer, messy cables are a thing of the past. The self-adhesive, flexible silicone clip has multiple slots, so you can keep charging cables and USB cords neat and easily accessible. Each pack contains three clips with three, five, and seven slots.

5. These bamboo charcoal bags that absorb & neutralize odors

These bamboo charcoal deodorizer bags absorb and neutralize odors to freshen the air naturally, and they're easy to place wherever you need them most; think: in the closet, fridge, car, by the litter box, and inside smelly gym shoes. Plus, the bags can be reused for up to two years — just place them in the sun for a few hours once a month to refresh.

6. A cleaning gel that lifts dust from hard-to-clean areas

Need an easy way to lift dust and food crumbs off your keyboard, car vents, electronics and other hard-to-clean areas? This flexible dust cleaning gel will do the trick. Just press the reusable, biodegradable gel onto whatever you're cleaning, and it'll collect dust and debris with ease.

7. A portable steamer that quickly gets clothes wrinkle-free

Remove wrinkles in no time, with no ironing required, thanks to this portable clothes steamer. The lightweight and compact steamer heats up quickly and produces up to 15 minutes of steam to remove wrinkles from various types of fabric, including silk, dress shirts, and suits.

8. A space-saving tower power strip with built-in wireless charging

This tower power strip features six outlets, four USB ports, and built-in wireless charging, so it's a great way to power up all your devices while saving space. Both levels of the tower have individual on/off switches, and the power strip offers protection against surges, lightning, and overloads. Choose from white and black.

9. A clip-on sleeve that holds your favorite lip balm

Say goodbye to digging through pockets and bags to find your lip balm. This stretchy clip-on lip balm sleeve attaches easily to your keychain or bag, ensuring hydration is always within reach. Choose from nine styles and shapes, including sleeves designed for round EOS lip balm cases.

10. A pet hair remover that reviewers swear by

Reviewers write that this pet hair remover is a "game changer" and "surprisingly amazing." It lifts fur from rugs and upholstery in just a couple passes, and the collection chamber is easy to open, so you can dump the hair in the trash. It's pretty much endlessly reusable and is more eco-friendly than adhesive paper rollers.

11. A self-adhesive memo board you can stick on your computer monitor

This monitor memo board makes it easy to leave yourself notes and reminders right by your computer screen. The transparent memo board measures 11 by 3 inches, and the self adhesive makes it super quick to install on your monitor, so your work area will be more organized in no time.

12. These drawer organizers for socks & underwear

Want to instantly organize your messy sock drawer? This two-pack of drawer organizers are great for keeping socks and underwear neat and easy to grab when you're getting dressed. The organizers are made from durable fabric, and you can choose between 16 and 24 storage cells and seven colors, including gray, beige, and pink.

13. These double-sided adhesive stickers that keep small items in place

This sticky adhesive putty can be used on smooth surfaces to keep lots of items in place, like vases, potted plants, desktop decor, and so much more. The small, clear stickers are double-sided, so you can just peel and stick wherever you want, and they're easy to remove as well. Each pack contains 350 pieces.

14. These kitchen shears that cut veggies, meat, pizza, & more

Use these heavy-duty kitchen shears to quickly cut veggies, meat, pizza, and more, with no chopping board required. The scissors have rust-resistant stainless steel blades and comfortable nonslip handles, and you can choose from five colors, including lime green, violet, and orange. Also great: There's a built-in bottle opener and nutcracker, so you can do even more with one handy kitchen tool.

15. A reminder board that helps you track your dog's feeding schedule

This dog feeding reminder board helps you answer the eternal question, "Did you feed the dog?" The easy-to-install reminder board features color-coded slider tabs so you can note each time you've fed the the pup every day of the week. The board has magnets on the back so you can stick it to the fridge, and adhesive tabs are also included.

16. A daily planner designed to improve productivity, so you can hit your goals

The highly rated Panda Planner has three sections — daily, weekly, and monthly — to help you stay organized and reach your goals. Each section of the undated, 90-day planner is designed so you can prioritize tasks and review the days and weeks to help you focus on what went well and where you can improve productivity.

17. These hanging closet hooks that attach to wire shelves

These hanging closet storage hooks are designed to hook onto wire shelves, creating more storage space for bags, ties, belts, jackets, and more. Sold in a four-pack, each hook is made of durable steel wire with a rust-resistant finish, and reviewers love that they're super sturdy and easy to install.

18. An extendable scraper brush for cleaning snow off your car

When winter weather hits, cleaning snow off your car is easy thanks to this extendable ice scraper. It features a comfortable cushioned grip and thick-bristled brush with a pivoting head, so you can sweep away snow at various angles, and the durable jaws and scraper cut through even the toughest ice. Plus, it extends from 35 to 50 inches, so hard-to-reach areas are a breeze to clean. You can also opt for compact and deluxe extendable versions.

19. A sanitizing toothbrush case with a built-in UV lamp

For an easy way to sanitize your toothbrush, store it in this highly rated UV toothbrush holder. The portable case features a UV-C lamp that eliminates bacteria on your toothbrush head, so you can feel better about sticking it in your mouth. The rechargeable case is compatible with various toothbrushes, even electric ones, and it comes with an adhesive sticker for wall mounting.

20. A door draft stopper that blocks breezes, noise, & more

Block breezes, light, and noise from creeping under your door with this easy-to-install door draft stopper. The dual-sided draft stopper is made of foam pieces that can be trimmed down to the perfect size, and the fabric cover comes in two colors: black and gray.

21. This mesh back support cushion for your desk chair

If your desk chair isn't supportive enough, add this mesh back support to help align your spine and prevent back pain. The breathable mesh cushion has an adjustable strap, so it can be placed in the most comfortable position on your chair, and the center is covered in massage beads for added comfort.

22. A collapsible cutting board with a built-in colander

Short on kitchen space? This three-in-one collapsible cutting board with a colander is a great way to save room. The silicone basket has a drain plug, so it can be used as a colander and washing tub when opened, and it functions as a cutting board when closed flat. Choose from four colors: gray, green, blue, and red.

23. These self-adhesive door stoppers that protect walls from damage

Prevent door handles from bumping against walls with these self-adhesive door stoppers. Sold in packs of four and 12, the door stoppers are made from shock-absorbing silicone, and they stick easily to smooth surfaces. Bonus: You can also use them under furniture to prevent wobbling.

24. These exfoliating soap saver pouches

When bar soap gets too small to use, these soap saver pouches come to the rescue. Just place your bar of soap inside the textured pouch and use it to lather up and exfoliate your skin. Plus, placing soap inside the grippy pouch makes it much easier to hold onto — no more fumbling with slippery soap.

25. A leakproof salad dressing shaker with pour spout

Mix, pour, and store your own salad dressing with ease, thanks to this salad dressing shaker. The BPA-free shaker has a 1-cup capacity with measurement markings on the side, and the top creates a leakproof seal, so you can shake ingredients and flip the lever to pour. The shaker is dishwasher-safe and comes in two colors — green and black — and small and large sizes.

26. These stylish blue light-blocking glasses

Logging long hours in front of the computer, phone, and tablet can cause eye fatigue and headaches, so it's worth wearing a pair of these blue light-blocking glasses to prevent eyestrain. The two-pack of glasses comes in 30 color combinations, and the non-prescription lenses block blue light and glare without distorting color.

27. A book page holder for easy one-handed reading

For easier one-handed reading, over 1,000 reviewers are fans of this book page holder. It's made from sleek walnut wood and fits over your thumb so it's easy to hold the pages down with one hand while reading, leaving your other hand free for things like sipping coffee.

28. These super-absorbent Swedish dishcloths

These affordable Swedish dishcloths are like traditional dish towels and a super absorbent sponges rolled into one. And not only are these dishcloths durable and reusable, but they're also eco-friendly and can help reduce paper towel use in your home. Plus, the cloths are dishwasher- and washing machine-safe for easy cleaning. Choose from 10 colors, including blue, watermelon red, and assorted shades.

29. A humidifier that fits in your car's cupholder

Adding moisture to the air can help ease sinus congestion, dry skin, and more, and you can do that anywhere with this ultrasonic car humidifier. The USB-powered humidifier is small enough to fit in your car's cupholder or stash in your travel bag, and it features continuous and intermittent mist settings. What's more, you can add a few drops of your favorite essential oil for aromatherapy on the go.

30. These foam fridge liners that help produce stay fresh for longer

Help produce stay fresh for longer with these fruit and veggie life extender shelf liners. The foam fridge liners allow air to circulate, preventing produce from spoiling so quickly, and they're easy to trim down to the perfect size. Each pack includes four bright green liners.

31. An ergonomic memory foam keyboard and mouse wrist rest set

This highly rated memory foam keyboard and mouse wrist rest combo offers ergonomic support to reduce strain while you work. The set comes in five colors and styles — including faux leather, black, and gray — and it fits most full-size keyboards. Plus, both pieces have nonslip bottoms to help them stay in place as you type and scroll.

32. An insulated travel mug with mesh strainer

It's easy to enjoy your favorite drink on the go with this all-in-one travel mug. It comes with a mesh strainer so you can steep loose leaf tea and infuse your water with fruit, and the double-wall insulation keeps drinks hot for up to 12 hours and cold for up to 32 hours. The BPA-free, leakproof bottle comes in black and green.

33. A cupholder phone mount with a flexible neck

This car cupholder phone mount features an 8-inch flexible neck and fits into most standard-size cupholders, giving you a quick and easy way to view your cell in the car. The adjustable mount holds various phones between 1.77 and 4.1 inches wide, and the holder rotates 360 degrees to give you the perfect viewing angle.

34. A 9-in-1 adjustable measuring spoon that reduces kitchen clutter

Reduce kitchen clutter with this adjustable measuring spoon for dry ingredients. The durable utensil replaces nine measuring spoons — it has sliders on each end that you can set to your desired measurement, ranging from 1/8 teaspoon to 1 tablespoon. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe for quick cleanup.

35. An extendable pillow tablet stand

When you're lounging in bed or on the couch, this soft yet sturdy pillow tablet stand holds your tablet or e-reader at a comfortable viewing angle, and it folds out to provide room for a wireless keyboard. Also great: The 100% cotton cover is removable and washable. Choose from four colors: blue, charcoal, honeysuckle, and lemongrass.

36. A gentle aftershave with aloe vera & essential oils

This gentle aftershave formula soothes and moisturizes skin and helps reduce ingrown hairs and razor bumps. It's formulated with natural ingredients like aloe vera, witch hazel, and essential oils, so it's good for all skin types and gentle enough to use on your face and neck without the alcohol sting of many aftershave products.

37. A pot & pan organizing rack that keeps cookware in order

Keep your kitchen cabinets tidy with this pot and pan organizing rack. The easy-to-assemble rack can be used vertically or horizontally and has adjustable dividers to store a variety of pot, pan, and lid sizes, ensuring the cookware you need is always easy to find and accessible.

38. An affordable key finder set with 4 color-coded receivers

Keep track of your essentials with this affordable key finder set, which includes four color-coded receivers and an easy-to-use remote. Just attach a receiver to whatever you want to track — like keys, your eyeglass case, or your pet's collar — to find misplaced items up to 98 feet away. Another plus: The transmitter remote has a built-in flashlight, so it's easier to find items in the dark.

39. These heat-resistant stove burner covers that prevent messes

Prevent food spills and splatter with these handy stove burner covers. The BPA-free covers are durable, heat-resistant, and easy to clean as needed — you can even place them in the dishwasher for added convenience. Plus, the covers can be trimmed down to fit perfectly over your burners. Each pack contains eight covers.

40. These self-adhesive bumpers that prevent cabinets & drawers from slamming shut

To prevent cabinet doors and drawers from slamming shut, add these sound-dampening door bumpers. The clear, self-adhesive bumpers are designed to cushion surfaces and reduce noise, and you can choose from packs of 50 and 100, giving you plenty of bumpers to protect furniture in every room of the house.

41. These heat-resistant oven liners that prevent stuck-on food gunk

Avoid drips and messes in the oven with these nonstick oven liners. Sold in a pack of two, the BPA-free liners are heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and they're easy to rinse clean or place in the dishwasher as needed. The liners can be trimmed down to fit your oven, and a stove burner cover is also included.

42. A laptop cleaner that removes smudges & dust

Remove dust, crumbs, and smudges from your keyboard and screen with this laptop cleaner brush. There's a microfiber pad on one side to wipe smudges and fingerprints off the screen, and a soft brush on the other to sweep dust and debris off the keyboard. When not in use, the cover and retractable brush keep the tool clean and allow for easy storage.

43. These storage pockets that fit in the gap between the car seat & console

Not only do these car seat pockets keep items easily accessible, but they also prevent things from falling under the seat. The faux leather pockets fit in most cars that have a gap between the seat and center console, and there's plenty of space for your phone, wallet, and more. Choose from seven styles and colors, including black and beige, as well as options with a built-in cupholder.

44. A multi-plug outlet with built-in night light

This multi-plug outlet packs a lot of charging power with six outlets and two USB fast-charging ports, and it boasts a 4.7-star rating from reviewers. The three-sided power strip fits into any standard outlet and also features a dusk-to-dawn night light with adjustable brightness settings that automatically turns on in the dark.

45. A jar opener that removes stubborn lids with a simple twist

Unscrew even the most stubborn lids with ease, thanks to this jar opener. The helpful kitchen tool clamps onto jars between 1 inch and 3.7 inches in diameter, and all you have to do is twist the handle to access the contents.

46. This natural, organic deodorant with essential oils

Looking for a natural deodorant that's free of aluminum, synthetic fragrances, and other ingredients that may irritate sensitive skin? This highly-rated organic deodorant offers all-day protection that reduces body odor and absorbs sweat, and it's made with skin-soothing ingredients like coconut oil, beeswax, and tea tree oil. Choose from unscented and lavender in light, regular, and strong styles.

47. These silicone floor protectors that fit onto chair legs

Protect your floor from scratches with these easy-to-install chair leg floor protectors. The flexible, clear silicone protectors slip snugly onto round chair feet, and they have felt pads on the bottom that allow chairs to glide across the floor without leaving scuff marks. Each pack comes with 16 floor protectors.