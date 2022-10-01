Ports are getting more minimal on newer laptop models, and it’s common for a new laptop to only come with a few USB-C ports and nothing else. If you want to make your laptop, tablet, or other device more adaptable and functional than it is out of the box with the ports it comes with, the best USB-C hubs on Amazon include additional features like additional hookups to support your favorite USB-A accessories, memory cards, and/or wired internet via an ethernet cable.

How to choose a USB-C hub

Before picking a USB-C hub, consider what functions you want or need your computer to perform that a hub could help with. Do you need to connect it to older accessories? Upload photos from a memory card? Connect to an ethernet cable? Play video on an additional screen? The right hub can help you achieve all of that.

The main factor to consider is what types of ports you typically need to use. USB-C hubs are made with a wide range of ports, some with lots of one type and some with a mix of different types. USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, SD, micro SD, and ethernet ports are the most common types of ports you’ll find.

you typically need to use. USB-C hubs are made with a wide range of ports, some with lots of one type and some with a mix of different types. are the most common types of ports you’ll find. Typically, the hub will feature one short, fixed USB-C cord that connects to your laptop, which can deliver data and/or power , depending on the model. With that in mind, consider whether you need the hub to be able to charge the main device it’s plugged into. Some models with additional USB-C ports support charging while others do not.

, depending on the model. With that in mind, consider whether you need the hub to be able to charge the main device it’s plugged into. Some models with additional USB-C ports support charging while others do not. If you need to travel with your USB-C port often, consider getting one that’s small and lightweight, so it’s as portable as possible while still offering the range of ports you need.

Shop the best USB-C hubs

In a hurry? These are the best USB-C hubs on Amazon:

The best USB-C hubs feature a variety of ports, making them some of the best laptop accessories to make the most of your device.

1. A USB-C hub with 6 different port types

Pro:

Features six different port types

Comes with a travel pouch

Con:

Slightly heavier than some other models

If you’re in search of a well-rated all-purpose USB-C hub with a range of port types, look no further than this USB-C hub from Anker. It boasts a 4.6-star overall Amazon rating from over 16,000 ratings and counting, thanks to its nice mix of port types, charging ability, and reliability.

One reviewer wrote: “I ordered this as I have had many different USB requirements as well as an HDMI cord connector. It is super nice quality and smooth feeling and comes with a secure travel pouch - that is also super soft! I’ve literally plugged in two USB, have an adapter for another USB with the C cord (there are 2 C cord adaptors), and also use the HDMI. Great purchase, would 100% recommend if you have a mouse, keyboard, headphone, additional USB-C connector and a second screen (HDMI)!”

Number of ports: 7 | Port types: HDMI (supports 4K resolution), SD card, micro SD card, USB-C, USB-C data, two USB-A | Dimensions: 8.3 x 2.1 x 0.6 inches | Weight: ‎3.5 ounces ‎| Supports charging: Yes

2. A hub with an ethernet & 3 USB-A ports

Pros:

Has an ethernet port

Available in fun colors

Con:

No memory card input

While it has fewer ports than the previous option, this USB-C hub has six total ports of four different types, including an ethernet port, HDMI port, USB-C port, and three USB-A ports. It’s a great fit for anyone who wants the option to connect to wired internet and knows they don’t need an input for an SD card of any size. The hub is available in six colors.

One reviewer wrote: “I am really impressed with this USB C hub. I use it daily to connect my wired keyboard, mouse, and ethernet to my computer. It never has had any troubles and is very simple to use- you just plug it into the computer and then plug your other stuff into it. It’s much easier than the individual adaptors I had been using before. I am working in two locations right now and have to bring my computer with me, and it fits easily in my computer bag to travel with me. I was worried about the lightning ports on this computer and how inflexible they would be with different devices; now I am not worried about that at all.”

Number of ports: 6 | Port types: Ethernet, HDMI (supports 4K resolution), USB-C, 3 USB-A | Dimensions: 4.1 x 6.5 x 0.9 inches | Weight: ‎3 ounces ‎| Supports charging: Yes

3. A versatile USB-C hub for under $20

Pros:

Budget-friendly option

Has a variety of ports

Cons:

Has less than 500 Amazon reviews

Looking for a budget-friendly USB-C hub that can support your need for USB-A ports along with a few other features? This pick has you covered. While it may have fewer Amazon reviews than the other options on this list (at the time of this article’s publication), shoppers have raved about its versatility and the increased functionality it gives their devices.

One reviewer wrote: “Works great at the fraction of the price! [...] All features work properly. This is the more value for your dollar if you are looking to expand your MacBook Air. It is built well, and very portable.”

Number of ports: 7 | Port types: HDMI (supports 4K resolution), SD/TF card, micro SD card, USB-C, 3 USB-A | Dimensions: 4 x 1.6 x 0.4 inches | Weight: ‎2.9 ounces ‎| Supports charging: Yes

4. A USB-C hub with only USB-A ports

Pros:

A solid option if you only need standard USB ports

Reviewers like its 14-inch cord length

Cons:

Doesn’t support charging of main device

Do you have accessories that require standard USB-A ports (think: a mouse, keyboard, etc.) but have a laptop that no longer supports them? If so, this USB-C hub with four USB-A connections will really come in handy. Best of all, it’s small and light, so you can bring it with you on the go with ease.

One reviewer wrote: “I had purchased a brand new gorgeous MacBook Pro and much to my dismay, could plug none of my USB accessories into it. I needed USB plugs for my keyboard, printer, storage drive, etc. This handy little USB-C hub is perfect. It uses one USB-C port on my MacBook and I plugged in everything that had previously gone into multiple ports on my old laptop.”

Number of ports: 4 | Port types: 4 USB-A | Dimensions: 5.1 x 2.2 x 0.9 inches | Weight: ‎2.1 ounces ‎| Supports charging: No

5. A slender USB-C hub that’s perfect for travel

Pros:

Slender shape is very portable

Features a durable braided nylon cable

Con:

Pricier than other options and doesn’t charge devices

Small and lightweight, this USB-C hub is a super pick for anyone who knows they’ll be traveling with their hub often. Its five ports of various types are arranged neatly on a slender frame so it’s easy to tuck into a laptop bag or purse. The USB-C cable it comes with is braided, though it doesn’t support charging.

One reviewer wrote: “I got this for the ethernet-to-usb c option for my MacBook. Five months in, and I haven’t had a problem--ever. Never drops out. Always reliable. Though I don’t use them often, the HDMI port and extra USB-A 3.0 slots are handy when traveling. Maybe the plug-and-play simplicity is a function of the Mac vice the product--I don’t know, but I know it works perfectly for me. Bottom line, I am buying this product again so my spouse doesn't take mine.”

Number of ports: 5 | Port types: Ethernet, HDMI (supports 4K resolution), and 3 data only USB-A ports | Dimensions: 4.4 x 0.9 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 1.9 ounces ‎| Supports charging: No

6. A hub with four USB-C ports

Pros:

Adds three USB-C ports

Low profile shape

Cons:

Ports can’t be used for charging or playing video

This hub can turn one USB-C port into four, giving you the ability to use many more accessories than your built-in ports will allow. The ports are data only — but don’t worry, they can still support most functions you’ll likely need, just not charging or video.

One reviewer wrote: “It does exactly what it's supposed to do – link all the USB-C peripherals to the computer. Now I don’t have to eject drives, reach around back and unplug stuff. There are 4 USB-C slots sitting right in front of me.”

Number of ports: 4 | Port types: 4 data only USB-C ports | Dimensions: 2.4 x 2.4 x 0.4 inches | Weight: ‎1.6 ounces ‎| Supports charging: No

About the recommender

Rachel Dunkel is a commerce writer whose work regularly appears on sites including Bustle, Elite Daily, Mic, and The Zoe Report. She has four years of experience in sourcing, testing, and recommending products in a wide range of categories, including tech and travel products.