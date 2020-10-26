For Apple iOS users, there's a clear winner when it comes to smartwatches, but for those of us on Android, the choice is not so easy. So when you're shopping for an upgrade to your standard wristwatch, keep in mind that the best smartwatches for Android won't just look great, but they'll give you the functionality you want — whether that's fitness tracking, smart assistant capability, or the power to place or receive calls without having to use your phone.

For the most part, Android users have a choice between two smartwatch operating systems: Wear OS and Tizen OS. Wear OS is made by Google, and it really shines when it comes to voice assistant capabilities, app selection, and the wide variety of aesthetic styles. Tizen, on the other hand, is great when it comes to speed, navigation, connectivity, and fitness tracking. Long story short, if you want an all-around solid watch that looks amazing, opt for Wear OS, but if smooth functionality is more important to you — especially when it comes to health and wellness applications — go for Tizen. And if you're opting for a brand with its own operating system, take a close look at the reviews and specs to get a full picture before buying.

Once you've got your operating system narrowed down, things get a little easier. Do you want the power to text from your wrist? Would you like a built-in voice assistant? Do you prefer a square watch face or a round one? And for that matter, what's your favorite color? With all those preferences in mind, these are the six best smartwatches for Android users — and they're all on Amazon.

1. The overall best smartwatch for Android

The Samsung Galaxy Active2 has built-in GPS and advanced sensors that track your movement, stress levels, breathing, heart rate, and sleep quality, so it's a great option if you're on a wellness path. That said, it's also sleek and lightweight, with a long-lasting battery and a Bixby voice-activated assistant, which can read your texts out loud, help you make calls, or queue up your favorite playlist. Amazon reviewers have called it the "best smartwatch out there" for Android users — especially if you have a Samsung phone — because it's stylish, well-rounded, and reliable. It's available in two watch faces sizes, and if you're willing to spend about $100 more, you can get an LTE version, which means you can leaver your phone at home. One note: Reviewers report that water resistance is lacking, so keep that in mind.

Operating system : Tizen

: Tizen Available colors and styles: 4

One reviewer wrote: "[...] the watch is very lightweight beautifully crafted and works very well. The screen is super bright and the audio for calls and music is better than expected.. [...] I'm telling you right now if you're into fitness don't hesitate to buy this. It works extremely well."

2. The best cheap smartwatch for Android

If you're looking to dip your toe into the world of smartwatches without breaking the bank, the YAMAY smartwatch may be the best option for you. For a surprisingly affordable price, you can track your steps, heart rate, sleep quality, and more, as well as utilize the 14 pre-programmed exercise modes to monitor your workouts. It's also IP68 water-resistant for use in the shower or pool, and while you can't text or make calls on the face itself, you can get alerts when texts, calls, or emails come in, which keeps you in the know even when you're temporarily away from your phone.

Operating system : proprietary, but compatible with iOS 8.0/Android 4.4 or above and Bluetooth 4.0 or later smartphones

: proprietary, but compatible with iOS 8.0/Android 4.4 or above and Bluetooth 4.0 or later smartphones Available colors and styles: 6

One reviewer wrote: "I've thought about buying a smartwatch before, but many of them were way too expensive for what little functionality they offer. This one is comfortable and has all the basic features you need without the fluff that you do not. [...] Overall, I'm very happy with my watch."

3. The watch with the most style

Wear OS powers some of the most aesthetically-minded smartwatches, and the Gen 5 Julianna from Fossil is arguably at the top of that list. Along with GPS functionality, the watch tracks heart rate and activity for fitness-minded watch wearers, and the integrated Google Assistant is super reliable. The large interface makes it easy to use apps and read texts and emails, and Google Pay is handy for quick purchases. It also offers built-in GPS and the capability to place and receive calls directly with the watch. What's more, it's water-resistant, so you don't have to take it off when showering or swimming in shallow water. Of course, the appearance is the real selling point, as this watch is available in a wide range of stylish stainless steel mesh and link options — both with and without crystals.

Operating system : Wear OS

: Wear OS Available colors and styles: 9

One reviewer wrote: "This watch looks beautiful, much more like a classic wristwatch than a piece of technology, but it's packed with features - this is for a true techie, not someone looking for a fitness tracker only. [...] If you want a beautiful watch that can also do 75% of what your smartphone can do, go for it!"

4. The best for fitness tracking

Fitbits are widely considered to be the best smartwatches for the fitness-oriented, and judging by the 43,000+ reviews, the Versa 2 is perhaps the best pick for Android phones. In addition to tracking all your most important health stats — like your heart rate, sleep quality, steps, and hourly activity — it'll also bring your texts, calls, and calendar alerts straight to your wrist. Plus, it has Alexa built right in, and while the watch will work with iPhones, voice and quick-text replies are reserved exclusively for Android users. The two drawbacks: There's no built-in GPS and you can't make or receive calls directly on the watch. Nonetheless, fitness-minded reviewers love its durability, water-resistance, and long-lasting battery life that'll stand up to all kinds of adventures.

Operating system : Fitbit OS

: Fitbit OS Available colors and styles: 6

One reviewer wrote: "A great upgrade on the original. If you want a smartwatch that's more of a fitness tracker this is it. Comfortable, great apps and features, lots of storage for music, and a good value for cost."

5. The smartwatch that doesn't look like a smartwatch

Some people just don't like the look of a smartwatch, in which case, the Samsung Galaxy smartwatch is a fantastic choice. When you're not using all the great features on the digital screen, it converts into a traditional watch face that simply tells the time. As far as functionality, you can text, make calls, check the weather, monitor stress, track your heart rate and fitness, and even make purchases with the Samsung Pay app — all with an impressive battery life and superior durability. Plus, it boasts built-in GPS and 5ATM water resistance. It's available in two sizes options, as well as an LTE version for upgraded functionality.

Operating system : Tizen

: Tizen Available colors and styles: 3

One reviewer wrote: "I bought this for my husband for his birthday and he has been really enjoying this watch! It does a great job tracking sleep, reminding you to get up if you get busy at work, and tracking exercise. He loves the face screen that looks like a traditional gear style watch."

6. A smartwatch with a pulse oximeter

Aesthetically-minded shoppers will love the upscale design features of the Garmin Vivoactive 4S, but with built-in GPS and more than 20 pre-loaded activity apps, it's appealing for fitness-oriented buyers, as well. Plus— a totally unique feature — it has a pulse oximetry reader, so you can measure your oxygen levels and monitor respiration. It's also one of the most music-friendly options on the list, as well as one of the most water-resistant — it's safe to use with most water activities, minus scuba diving and high-speed water sports. One note: While it will alert you of incoming texts and calls, you'll have to use your smartphone for conversations.

Operating system : proprietary OS

: proprietary OS Available colors: 4

One reviewer wrote: "I really like the watch. I had always wanted one with GPS and music storage. I was so happy to record my hike, which helps remember the route I took. [...] Couldn't be happier!"