A 2021 study found that nature sounds — particularly water and birdsong — can work to reduce stress, enhance cognitive performance, and improve your mood. Unfortunately, audible mouse clicks and finger scrolls are a far cry from the sound of a babbling brook, and might be distracting both to you and the people around you. To keep things low-key, the best quiet mouse will be engineered with soft dampers that make buttons and scrolling wheels nearly noiseless, creating a more tranquil environment. They come in a range of designs, including flat, ergonomic, and highly sensitive styles for gaming, and they vary in price depending on the features you want.

What to consider when shopping for the best quiet mouse

Design

If you do mouse-heavy work, you may want to opt for an ergonomic design that’s contoured to the natural shape of your hand. However, some people find they prefer a slim, flat mouse, which is highly portable and a great option if you’re left-handed or ambidextrous. Most mice are wireless, but if you’re a gamer, you may want to consider a corded style, as it’ll offer more stability and improved response time.

Battery life

If you opt for a wireless design over a corded mouse, you’ll find styles with rechargeable batteries and options that are powered by replaceable A or AA batteries. If you use your mouse for simple work tasks, a replaceable battery can last for up to 18 months, but if you’re using the mouse for gaming, you may have to switch it out after about 250 hours. The amount of use you’ll get from a rechargeable mouse ranges widely, with options on this list clocking up to 70 hours before you’ll need to plug in. It you opt for a mouse with a rechargeable battery, make sure the charging outlet is accessible while the mouse is in use (in other words, at the front of the mouse). Whichever power source you choose, power-saving functions like sleep mode can help conserve battery life.

Range

If you opt for a wireless mouse, note that it connects to your computer through Bluetooth or a USB receiver. If you want to be able to use your mouse at a distance from your computer, look for one with a decent range; all the options on this list let you use your mouse from up to 33 feet away.

Sensitivity

A mouse’s sensitivity is measured in dots per square inch (DPI), which translates to how many pixels your cursor will travel across on your computer screen with each movement of the mouse. A mouse with increased sensitivity, or a higher DPI, will require small movements to travel across the screen, while a mouse with a lower DPI will require bigger hand movements to travel the same distance on your screen. A higher DPI might be helpful if you’re working on a higher-resolution display, but a lower DPI can actually offer more precision if you’re doing fine, detailed work on your computer (working on designs, for example). The options here range from 800 DPI all the way up to 8,000 DPI. When it comes to the best gaming mice, a higher DPI and more sensitivity is helpful for high speeds, but a lower DPI may give you more accuracy for meticulous tasks. For the most versatility, look for a mouse with adjustable sensitivity to best suit your needs.

Whether you’re using it for work or recreation, the best quiet mouse will offer a wide range of functionality, without the distraction that clicking can present. Here are six options to consider.

Shop the best quiet mice

In a hurry? These are the best quiet mice:

1. The overall best

Boasting a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon after 17,000 reviews, this wireless Logitech silent mouse has a straightforward two-button design, and it uses SilentTouch Technology to reduce over 90% of clicking sounds from buttons and the precision scroll wheel. In addition, plastic feet on the base of the mouse allow it to glide across tabletop surfaces with minimal noise. The silent wireless mouse has a contoured design specifically for use in the right hand and soft rubber that lines the side grips for a comfortable hold. With a wireless USB receiver range of 33 feet and a DPI of 1,000, the mouse offers precise control across a variety of settings. It’s powered by an A battery with a 24-month life, and has an energy-saving sleep mode.

One reviewer wrote: “This mouse got me through school and quiet library sessions with both sound and battery life. It does a decent job for light gaming and does an amazing job at not creating attention when in quiet places. Some would feel the lack of buttons but for me, the simplistic and comfort will do the job nicely.”

Power source: A battery | DPI: 1,000 | Connection: USB receiver | Range: 33 feet

2. The best flat mouse

With a super slim, minimalist design, Logitech’s Pebble mouse has earned a 4.8-star overall rating after having racked up 25,000 reviews. It has an ambidextrous design and a soft gripping body that’s comfortable for a variety of users, and the sound-dampened rubber scroll wheel and clicking technology results in over 90% noise reduction compared to standard mice.

The quiet-click mouse is powered by an AA battery that provides up to 18 months of use depending on activity levels, and it has an on/off switch to help preserve power between uses. With a DPI of 1,000 and a range of 33 feet, the mouse can connect to your computer wirelessly using the included USB receiver, or via Bluetooth by selecting this option on the mouse’s base.

One reviewer wrote: “I was specifically seeking a mouse that had a "soft touch" and didn't have a "hard click." This mouse is exactly what I was looking for - love it! Also love that it has a bluetooth option so I can easily use it with a different computer on the go.”

Power source: AA battery | DPI: 1,000 | Connection: USB receiver or Bluetooth | Range: 33 feet

3. The best wired mouse

This wired option may offer more stability and faster responsiveness than wireless mice, making it a good mouse for gaming — and you won’t have to worry about battery life, either. The mouse’s DPI is adjustable from 800 to 1,600 DPI, offering excellent sensitivity without lag. It’s relatively simple in design, with right- and left-click buttons, two side buttons, and a scrolling wheel, all packed into a curved design that feels comfortable in your hand. Reviewers were pleased with how quiet the clicking is, but some noted that the scrolling wheel makes a bit more noise than expected.

One reviewer wrote: “I've been looking for a quiet gaming mouse for years. This is it. It is VERY quiet. Does fine at gaming too. Awesome!”

Power source: corded | DPI: adjustable from 800 — 1,600 | Connection: wired | Range: n/a

4. The best color options

With more than 100,000 ratings, Seenda’s budget-friendly mouse comes in more than 20 colors, making it a great option if you’re looking to add a design element to your workspace. It’s powered by a single AA battery and has a sleep mode that kicks in after 10 minutes of inactivity. The silent wireless mouse is curved for a comfortable feel in your hand, and it has anti-slip pads on the base to muffle noise and ensure accurate tracking. It has a DPI of 1,600, and a range of up to 33 feet, made possible by the included USB receiver that nests neatly into the underside of the mouse for safekeeping between uses.

One reviewer wrote: “I’m sensitive to a lot of clicking noises and you can hear a lot of that at work and even I drive myself crazy. I bought this and I absolutely love it. I would buy one for everybody in my office.”

Power source: AA battery | DPI: 1,600 | Connection: USB receiver | Range: 33 feet

5. The best high-tech mouse

With a sculpted construction designed to fit neatly in your hand, two scrolling wheels, and seven buttons that can be customized to your preferences, Logitech’s MX Master is the pick for anyone who wants ultimate customizability. The mouse as a 33-foot range and can connect to your computer via the included USB receiver or through Bluetooth — in fact, with Bluetooth, you can connect up to three devices at once for seamless work and transferring. MagSpeed scrolling means you can scroll through pages 90% faster than with other mice, while the mouse’s quiet-click technology reduces noise by up to 90% compared to previous models from Logitech.

This Logitech silent mouse has customizable sensitivity, with a maximum DPI of 8,000 (lowest DPI not listed) and a base that tracks smoothly across a variety of surfaces, including glass. It is powered by a rechargeable battery that will last up to 70 days on a full charge, with a USB-C charging port positioned at the front of the mouse.

One reviewer wrote: “Of course this is an outstanding mouse, its an MX Master, i have had the other 2 version, and both have made a huge difference in my productivity, and ergonomics. I really love the most about this mouse is the button placement, and being able to customize each of them to be app specific. It has really made me more productive in everything i use a computer for.”

Power source: rechargeable battery | DPI: adjustable up to 8,000 | Connection: USB receiver or Bluetooth | Range: 33 feet

6. The best mouse with LED effects

This wireless quiet-click mouse has an optional LED light ring that alternates between seven colors for extra ambiance while you work or play. The slim body of the mouse has two buttons and a track wheel with ultra quiet operation, and it has a sleep setting that engages after eight minutes of inactivity. Three sensitivity settings range from 800 to 1,600 DPI for lots of versatility. It recharges via a front port, and the wireless USB receiver fits into a slot on the underside of the mouse. While the range is not provided, reviewers noted that it is somewhat limited, making this mouse a good pick only if you use your mouse in direct proximity to your computer.

One reviewer wrote: “I love this mouse. It is quiet, on point, and very sleek. I also love the LED light. gives it a little flair. And I love flair!”

Power source: rechargeable battery | DPI: adjustable from 800 — 1,600 | Connection: USB receiver | Range: not specified

Studies referenced:

Buxton, R. T., Pearson, A. L., Allou, C., Fristrup, K., & Wittemyer, G. (2021). A synthesis of health benefits of natural sounds and their distribution in national parks. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 118(14). https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2013097118