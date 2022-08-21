When you’re away from home and find your Apple Watch battery running low, having a portable charger can offer a quick power boost for it and other devices, too. While they feature a variety of capabilities, the best portable Apple Watch chargers will all have a compact design, device protection, and enough juice to power your watch multiple times. Some portable chargers can even charge your phone or tablet.

What to consider when choosing a portable charger

There are two main types of portable chargers: those that have a built-in power bank and those that plug into a laptop, car, or power outlet to provide a charge. Chargers with a built-in power bank may offer more versatility in terms of where you can use them, but they require periodic recharging and are typically a little larger in size. Also, keep battery capacity in mind when shopping. It takes approximately 300 milliamp hours (mAh) to fully charge an Apple Watch, so a 1,000 mAh power bank would charge your watch about three times before needing to be recharged. On the other hand, plug-in portable chargers are more compact than those with a power bank, but one potential downside is that you’ll need a separate power source to charge your watch.

Additionally, some portable chargers are MFi-certified and meet strict Apple standards for quality, compatibility, and safety. While there are many chargers with positive reviews that aren’t MFi-certified, choosing a charger with this certification means there will be less chance of damage to your Apple Watch via overheating, over-charging, and short circuits. Also, consider whether you’d like your charger to power more than just your watch. Some portable chargers can provide multi-product charging capabilities for your iPhone (requiring approximately 3,000 mAH for a full charge) and iPad (almost 9,000 mAh), but they may cost a bit more.

Lastly, consider the overall design that’s most convenient for you — some options can be hung from your keychain, unfolded to display the watch on your nightstand, or include LED lights to indicate how much battery they have left.

With these considerations in mind, check out the best portable Apple Watch chargers available on Amazon.

1. This pocket-friendly power bank charger

Pros:

Can charge all Apple Watches, including the Series 7 and special edition watches

Contains a power bank

MFi-certified

This tiny Apple Watch charger and power bank can give your watch a full charge up to three times and fit easily in your pocket or secure to your bag via the attached clip. It features a magnetic charging module in the center and four LED lights that indicate how much battery is left in the bank. Plus, it is MFi-certified and compatible with all Apple Watches, including Series 1 through 7, as well as several special edition models. It comes with a USB-C cord for charging and can fully charge your Apple Watch in just two hours.

One reviewer wrote: “I love this charger. I carry it with me daily. I am able to charge my watch while I shower at the gym, drive, and at my desk. It's great to be able to charge while I wouldn't be active anyway, so I don't lose "move" calories. Super convenient that it doesn't need to be plugged in while it charges. I would totally recommend!”

mAh: 1,000 | Weight: 0.32 ounces | Dimensions: 1.73 x 1.73 x 0.75 inches | Number Of Charges: 2 — 3

2. This handy charger that plugs into your laptop

Pros:

MFi-certified

Makes it easy to charge your watch while you’re working

Cons:

Doesn’t include a power bank

This MFi-certified Apple Watch charger plugs directly into your laptop or any other USB-A port to provide instant charging for as long as you need. A strong magnet helps to keep your watch in place, and the listing indicates it’s compatible with Apple Watch Series 1 through 6. However, several reviewers wrote that it would also charge the Series 7 but won’t offer the fast charge feature. This portable charger has a sleek aluminum finish, comes with an 18-month warranty, and measures just 2 inches long.

One reviewer wrote: “Needed a portable adapter for my new Apple Watch SE and came across this little guy. Anker has been my go-to for most electronic accessories and once again, they hit the spot! I popped it in a power bank w/ PD charging (also by Anker. Big surprise!), threw my watch on it, and charged perfectly! [...] If you’re on the fence, I’d say go for it! Especially if you’re looking for a reliable MFi certified device.”

mAh: n/a | Weight: 0.96 ounces | Dimensions: 1.57 x 0.45 x 2.19 inches | Number Of Charges: n/a

3. A power bank that can charge your watch and iPhone at the same time

Pros:

Has a higher-capacity power bank

Can charge two devices at once

Cons:

Not MFi-certified

Doesn’t support Apple Watch Series 7 or Series 1 charging

For a portable charger that can also charge your phone, check out this one that can charge an Apple Watch approximately 20 times or an iPhone between one and two times before needing to be recharged. It features a built-in Lightning cable and a magnetic charger module that enables you to charge the power bank and another Apple device at the same time you’re charging your watch. This charger is compatible with Apple Watches Series 2 through 6 (as well as the SE/Nike+ edition) and various iPhone and iPad generations (scroll down on the Amazon listing to see if your device is compatible). While it’s not MFi-certified, this charger does provide over-temperature, over-current, over-voltage, and short-circuit protection. The required USB-C charging cable is included, and there are four colors to choose from, including mint green and white.

One reviewer wrote: “Ive gone through so many portable chargers and this one is by far the best one I’ve purchased! It works fantastic and it is so easy to just take it with you everywhere you go! The colors they have are great too! What I really love about this charger is that it charges both your iPhone and iWatch and they charge fast! [...] This product is definitely a game changer!”

mAh: 9,000 | Weight: 10.8 ounces | Dimensions: 3.9 x 2 x 1.1 inches | Number Of Charges: Apple Watch: 20, iPhone: 1 — 2

4. A portable charger with nightstand mode

Pros:

Stand for easy viewing while laying down

MFi-certified

Comes with a zippered travel pouch

Cons:

May not support Apple Watch Series 7 charging

This convenient portable charger features a magnetic charger plate and a folding design that can be used flat or in an elevated nightstand mode for viewing while laying down. It’s MFi-certified, has a nonslip rubber base, and uses a hardwired, 3-foot USB-A cord that you’ll need to plug in to charge your watch. While this charger doesn’t list the Series 7 as a compatible device, it does charge Series 1 through 6 (including SE) and comes with a convenient zippered travel pouch and a one-year warranty.

One reviewer wrote: “After forgetting my charger on a couple of camping trips, I purchased this so I wouldn't have to unplug (and sometimes forget) my home charger, when I go on trips. It's nice and compact and I love that the arm is adjustable to put the watch in nightstand mode. Charges at least as fast as the original one that came with my watch. When camping, I plug it into an external battery while I'm sleeping and am good to go for another day. I know I could go without it while camping but I like having the activity monitor and am just used to seeing my watch on my wrist. I can also keep this in the car for a recharge while driving, just plugs into the car charger.”

mAh: n/a | Weight: 2 ounces | Dimensions: 3.5 x 2 x 0.6 inches | Number Of Charges: n/a

5. This portable power bank that can clip onto your keychain

Pros:

Has a convenient hanging strap

MFi-certified

LED battery life indicator

Cons:

May not support Apple Watch Series 7 charging

With a strap for hanging from your keychain or bag, this MFi-certified portable charger provides over-current, over-voltage, short-circuit, and over-temperature protection for peace of mind. It can fully charge your Apple Watch about two or three times, recharges in about three hours, and has an LED light that changes color to indicate how much battery power is left. It’s compatible with all 38 to 44-millimeter watches (Series 1 through 5) as well as the Nike+ and Hermes editions. According to a reviewer, it’s also compatible with Series 6, but Series 7 is not mentioned. It also comes with a USB charging cable.

One reviewer wrote: “I don't know what I would do without this little charger. I have the Apple Watch charging cord by my bed, but I almost never use it because I wear the watch when I sleep. With this charger, I charge my watch in my car on my commute to work, at my desk when I'm sitting, and if I'm out and about. I charge the charger at night while I'm sleeping and then have it with me all day. I don't have to find a place to plug in a cord, and it will charge my watch more than once per day if I have had a big battery drain. I love it!”

mAh: 1,000 | Weight: 1.76 ounces | Dimensions: 2.09 x 1.57 x 0.72 inches | Number Of Charges: Approximately 2