Whether you want to dive into your favorite series from a random location or host an impromptu movie night with friends, a phone projector makes quick work of sharing content on a big screen. Weighing as little as 1 pound, the best mini projectors for iPhones are easy to travel with and offer excellent image quality relative to their price tags.

What to look for when shopping for the best mini projectors for iPhones

Connectivity

The best iPhone projectors effortlessly display content from your device using the screen mirroring function, but some require a Lightning-to-HDMI connector, which you’ll have to supply yourself. If you’re planning to project a work presentation or your own photo or video collection, display setup is quick and easy. However, if you want to project copyrighted material from streaming services like Netflix or Hulu, a separate media device (such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku) will be required for viewing.

Light output

The brightness of a projector’s light is commonly measured in either lumens or ANSI lumens. While mini iPhone projectors may not offer the same brightness as some full-size models, most options fall somewhere between 1,500 and 3,000 lumens, which should be sufficient for viewing in a dark room. For outdoor projectors or rooms with ambient light, you’ll want to look for a lumens rating on the higher end of that range, otherwise the picture may be too dim.

Contrast ratio

The contrast ratio measures the intensity of the lightest shades against the intensity of the darkest shades. In a dark room, you can get away with a low contrast ratio of about 1500:1, but if you’re dealing with ambient light, you should aim for a higher contrast ratio — even as high as 3000:1.

Display size

Are you looking to marathon a series on a small space on your bedroom wall, or do you want to display footage on a wide screen for a group? Display sizes (which, like with televisions, are measured diagonally) vary widely, from as small as 30 inches to as large as 200 inches. Be sure that the recommended maximum size is a match for your projection screen or wall.

Portability

The projectors on this list weigh roughly 3 pounds or less. Of course, the lighter and more compact they are, the easier it is to move them between rooms or pack them for trips. Some models even have convenient carrying handles to facilitate seamless transport.

Decide which specs are right for your needs, then take a look at the best mini projectors for iPhones — all of which have built-in speakers and are available on Amazon.

Shop the best mini projectors for iPhones

In a hurry? These are the best mini projectors for iPhones:

01 A popular mini projector with more than 14,000 perfect ratings AuKing Mini Projector Amazon $90 See On Amazon Highlights: solid mid-range pick, claims to be 35% brighter than similar models, decent contrast ratio With more than 14,000 five-star ratings, this portable mini projector for iPhones is one of the most popular picks on Amazon. The maker claims that, at 7,500 lumens, it’s 35% brighter than similar projectors. And with a maximum display size of 170 inches, it’s great for doing everything from watching movies to gaming. With a contrast ratio of 2000:1, it should do a decent job of displaying the brights and darks, even if you have some ambient light in your viewing space. A Lightning-to-HDMI adapter is needed to connect the device to an iPhone, but multiple Apple users wrote that the separate purchase is worth it. Just note that you’ll need access to a wall outlet to power this projector. One reviewer wrote: “This projector is one of the best purchases I’ve ever made. For the price it has excellent picture quality. I have a separate speaker that I use so I highly recommend having an extra speaker for sound. I can play movies off my iPhone and iPad and it’s just so great! I was mainly worried about the picture quality but I think this would work out even for a movie snob!” Weight: 2.87 pounds | Light output: 7,500 lumens | Contrast ratio: 2000:1 | Projection display size: 32 inches — 170 inches | Power source: wall outlet

02 A premium mini projector with a rechargeable battery KODAK Luma 150 Ultra Mini Pocket Pico Projector Amazon $220 See On Amazon Highlights: rechargeable battery means you don’t need access to a wall outlet; name-brand quality At just over 3 square inches, this Kodak iPhone mini projector is a premium portable option, and it’s the only one on the list with a rechargeable battery — helpful if you plan to use the projector without access to a wall outlet. The battery powers the projector for roughly 2.5 hours on one charge, which is enough to get you through most movies. It emits 60 ANSI lumens, (roughly equivalent to 1,800 standard lumens), but with the contrast ratio makes it best suited to darker rooms. It displays on screens up to 150 inches, and while the minimum display size isn’t listed, one reviewer reported it can go as small as 3 inches. The projector syncs with your iPhone using screen mirroring or a Lightning-to-HDMI cable (not supplied). One reviewer wrote: “Amazed at how easy this is to use. Just place it on a stable surface hooked up to your iphone and watch anything on almost any light color surface. We’ve watched everything from Netflix, Amazon Video, you tube and home videos on the wall, a flat curtain or sheet, large paper, cutting board (don’t ask) , even the ceiling. Buy it. You could use this instead of having a huge big screen TV and be pretty happy. The image quality is great.” Weight: 1 pound | Light output: 60 ANSI lumens (or about 1,800 standard lumens) | Contrast ratio: 1000:1 | Projection display size: up to 150 inches (as small as 3 inches, according to a reviewer) | Power source: rechargeable lithium-ion battery (lasts up to 2.5 hours)

03 An iPhone projector with a bright, vivid picture ELEPHAS Mini Wi-Fi Projector for iPhone Amazon $100 See On Amazon Highlights: bright picture with the highest contrast ratio on the list If you’re after a bright, vibrant picture, you can’t go wrong with the ELEPHAS mini projector for iPhone, which boasts 7,5000 lumens and an impressive 3500:1 contrast ratio — and reviewers were pleased with the resulting image quality. It weighs just 2 pounds and displays on screens from 30 inches to 200 inches (although the brand recommends a display of 100 inches for optimal viewing). The projector connects to your iPhone via screen mirroring, but you can also use a Lightning-to-USB-C cable, which you may already own for charging your iPhone. To power the projector, you’ll need to plug it into a wall outlet. One reviewer wrote: “What a picture. Great quality and super bright, movie nights have improved tremendously.” Weight: 2 pounds | Light output: 7,500 lumens | Contrast ratio: 3500:1 | Projection display size: 30 inches — 200 inches (100 inches recommended) | Power source: wall outlet

04 A mini portable projector at a budget-friendly price CLOKOWE Mini Projector Amazon $60 See On Amazon Highlights: budget buy with decent brightness for the price One of the best cheap iPhone projectors on Amazon, this minimalist machine weighs only 1.5 pounds, making it extra convenient for travel. In terms of light output, the lumens rating isn’t specified, but the projector does boast 7,000 lux (a related but distinct measurement that indicates the amount of light the projector throws onto a screen or wall). This makes for an adequately bright picture in dim settings. It can display images on screens from 30 to 180 inches, but 120 inches is the maximum size recommended by the brand. Note that you’ll need access to a wall outlet for power, and that the projector is not enabled for screen mirroring — a Lightning-to-HDMI cable is required (not included). One reviewer wrote: “Buy it! You won’t regret it! I’ve been doing some shopping and this one caught my attention more as with the reviews says it! I can connect my iPhone, and my MacBook. Very easily! And my husband can connect his Nintendo switch as well!! Ahhh can’t wait for those hot summer nights where we can go on the front lawn watch a movie with the kids or play some Mario kart! Thumbs up!” Weight: 1.58 pounds | Light output: 7,000 lux (lumens not specified) | Contrast ratio: not listed | Projection display size: 30 inches — 120 inches (120 inches recommended) Power source: wall outlet

05 A mini projector for smaller screens with a carrying handle GooDee Mini Portable Projector Amazon $70 See On Amazon Highlights: easy to carry; high-contrast picture This portable projector for iPhone weighs less than a pound and has a handy built-in carrying strap for easy transport. Not to mention, the design is modern and cheeky. The projector is compatible with screens from 35 inches to 200 inches but performs best on a maximum screen size of 110 inches, according to the brand. The 2,500-lumen brightness and 2400:1 aspect ratio offers a quality picture in dimmer environments. It connects to your iPhone via screen mirroring or with a Lightning-to-HDMI cable (sold separately) and requires a wall outlet for power. One reviewer wrote: “I wanted something to use outdoors for fun get-togethers and haven't had that opportunity yet, however using it indoors, day or night, this GooDee BL98 is super bright, colors are great, and the picture is sharper than I expected. [...] I grabbed a Lightning to HDMI adapter too and play content from my iPhone which works so well – this will make it much easier to host movie nights outdoors!” Weight: 1 pound | Light output: 2,500 lumens | Contrast ratio: | 2400:1 | Projection display size: 35 inches — 200 inches (70 inches — 110 inches recommended) | Power source: wall outlet

About The Recommender

Debbie Lee has been a shopping writer for Bustle, Mic, and Inverse since 2021. Prior to this, she wrote about cooking and kitchen gear for various publications including The New York Times and Men's Journal. As a loyal Apple user, she is always looking out for new gadgets to pair with her iPhone.