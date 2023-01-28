Whether you want to dive into your favorite series from a random location or host an impromptu movie night with friends, a phone projector makes quick work of sharing content on a big screen. Weighing as little as 1 pound, the best mini projectors for iPhones are easy to travel with and offer excellent image quality relative to their price tags.
What to look for when shopping for the best mini projectors for iPhones
Connectivity
The best iPhone projectors effortlessly display content from your device using the screen mirroring function, but some require a Lightning-to-HDMI connector, which you’ll have to supply yourself. If you’re planning to project a work presentation or your own photo or video collection, display setup is quick and easy. However, if you want to project copyrighted material from streaming services like Netflix or Hulu, a separate media device (such as an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku) will be required for viewing.
Light output
The brightness of a projector’s light is commonly measured in either lumens or ANSI lumens. While mini iPhone projectors may not offer the same brightness as some full-size models, most options fall somewhere between 1,500 and 3,000 lumens, which should be sufficient for viewing in a dark room. For outdoor projectors or rooms with ambient light, you’ll want to look for a lumens rating on the higher end of that range, otherwise the picture may be too dim.
Contrast ratio
The contrast ratio measures the intensity of the lightest shades against the intensity of the darkest shades. In a dark room, you can get away with a low contrast ratio of about 1500:1, but if you’re dealing with ambient light, you should aim for a higher contrast ratio — even as high as 3000:1.
Display size
Are you looking to marathon a series on a small space on your bedroom wall, or do you want to display footage on a wide screen for a group? Display sizes (which, like with televisions, are measured diagonally) vary widely, from as small as 30 inches to as large as 200 inches. Be sure that the recommended maximum size is a match for your projection screen or wall.
Portability
The projectors on this list weigh roughly 3 pounds or less. Of course, the lighter and more compact they are, the easier it is to move them between rooms or pack them for trips. Some models even have convenient carrying handles to facilitate seamless transport.
Decide which specs are right for your needs, then take a look at the best mini projectors for iPhones — all of which have built-in speakers and are available on Amazon.
