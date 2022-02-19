Research suggests that spending time on your smartphone can increase stress and anxiety levels — but being intentional about how and when you use your phone can help mitigate digital overload. Why not extend that same mindful approach to the way you outfit your phone, too? In particular, consider the best leather iPhone cases that lend a soothing aesthetic and quality in-hand feel. Made of genuine leather (or imitation, for those who prefer faux), these phone cases are sleek, functional, and sturdy — and many are slim enough to fit comfortably in your pants pocket when it’s time to cut back on screen time.

When shopping for a leather iPhone case, think about how you’d like your case to function. If you like the convenience of a wallet case, for instance, consider whether you’d like a slim, simple wallet with card slots on the back, or a folio style with a flap that opens and closes for added screen protection. Also, note that newer iPhones models feature MagSafe, Apple’s magnetic technology that allows for easy snap-on attachment to an array of accessories and fast wireless charging. If you have one of the latest iPhone models, choosing a case with MagSafe compatibility will allow you to maximize the use of these Apple features. If you tend to be hard on your phone, a case with protective features, like bumpers and microfiber linings, will help ensure it survives its next fall.

When it comes to genuine leather, there are two terms you’ll want to become familiar with: full-grain and top-grain. Full-grain leather uses the entire hide (excluding the hair), making it the highest-grade leather you can buy; it’s more expensive, but retains the natural texture and imperfections of the material that many desire. Top-grain leather tends to be slightly less expensive. The top layer of the hide is sanded down and imprinted with an imitation grain; it also has a finishing coat, meaning it won’t patina over time like its counterpart.

But if you prefer a cleaner look, or if you choose not to buy animal-derived products, consider one of the faux-leather options on this list instead. Good-quality PU leather will feel supple, not plasticky, to mimic the feel of real leather; but, on the downside, faux leather is not as long-lasting as the real thing, and is subject to cracking and peeling.

No matter what iPhone model you own, the best leather iPhone cases will keep your phone safe and looking sharp, so you can worry about more important things.

1. The Classic Leather iPhone Case From Apple

You can’t go wrong with Apple’s own leather case, especially if you have one of the more recently launched iPhone models. The brand doesn’t specify whether the leather is full- or top-grain, but it will naturally patina over time. The MagSafe technology works seamlessly with other MagSafe accessories, like car mounts and wireless charging stations. The built-in magnets also make it a breeze to snap the case on and off and allow you to attach a wallet to the back if you’d like. It also has interior lining and raised edges that help protect your device from bumps and scratches.

One reviewer wrote: “I had been using a cheap silicone case, and my biggest problem with it was that it was so darn sticky that it was really hard to get in and out of my pockets. This leather case is an excellent upgrade. It provides enough protection and grip while holding it, while also still feeling slim and lightweight. It slides in and out of my pants pockets like a wallet. And it looks great too.”

Available colors: 3

Compatible phones: iPhone 12, 12 Pro

2. This Minimalist Leather iPhone Case With Timeless Style

Another MagSafe option, this simple, timeless case is made of genuine, full-grain leather sourced from Italy that only gets softer over time. This one also has microfiber lining inside the case that helps prevent scratches on the back of your phone, and the bumper-style raised edges protect the screen and camera. A logo-free design and range of neutral shades mean this case will remain just as fashionable in a few years as it is now. Plus, it’s compatible with wireless charging.

One reviewer wrote: All I can say is wow! I was totally blown away when I received this case (in black) today. [...] The case fist my iPhone 13 Pro Max perfectly, far better than Apple’s leather case. It gives my phone great protection too, with a slightly raised edge to protect the screen and also to protect the rear camera. MagSafe works well too. I have now tried a few different leather cases [...], and this case is vastly superior to them all.

Available colors: 3

Compatible phones: iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Max

3. This Faux Leather iPhone Case With Sleek Metal Details

This soft, subtly textured PU leather case offers both elegance and functionality. It’s made with sleek metal details for aesthetic interest, while also offering easy access to the charging port. It can be used with wireless chargers, but isn’t MagSafe compatible. Sensitive button covers make clicking a breeze, and the ultra-slim construction ensures it slips easily into your pocket. While it doesn’t have an interior lining, it does have raised edges that will protect your screen and camera from scratches.

One reviewer wrote: “This case is amazing in every way! Lightweight, thin and Extremely stylish! The camera and face of the phone are well protected and I don’t have to worry about putting my phone down and scratching it.”

Available colors: 7

Compatible phones: iPhone 11 Pro

4. This Leather Folio Case With RFID-Blocking Technology

Bid your wallet farewell with this top-grain leather folio case. A sturdy magnet closure opens up to reveal three card slots and a cash compartment, and the card slots are made with RFID-blocking technology to keep personal information safe. A soft inner lining and shockproof components, including a cushioned buffer, keep your phone safe from daily wear and tear (and accidental drops). Unlike the previous cases, however, this one is not compatible with MagSafe or wireless charging.

One reviewer wrote: “Since I dislike screen protectors and do not use! This case is perfect for a total protection for my iPhone 13.The case snaps closed even with some cards and cash! Great leather quality at very affordable price!”

Available colors: 9

Compatible phones: iPhone 13 Pro Max

5. A Faux Leather Wallet Case That Comes In 11 Colors

Another high-quality faux leather option, this wallet case features three credit cards slots, a cash compartment, and a secure magnetic tab closure. Slim yet strong, this case has raised edges for protection, while the folio flap keeps your screen safe from scratches and dust. While it’s not compatible with MagSafe technology, this case can be used with other wireless chargers. It isn’t lined, but it does have raised edges for added protection, and a speaker hole cutout allows you to take calls without having to expose your cards. Plus, you have a generous range of 11 colors to choose from — including two-tone variations, like the navy and camel pictured above, as well as solid hues.

One reviewer wrote: “This is possibly the best phone case that I have purchased! It fits the IPhone 12 like a glove and is very well made/stitched. It easily holds more than 3 cards in addition to cash. I have dropped it several times with no fear of damage to the phone. The best feature is the magnetic flap that holds it closed because it actually does it’s job unlike other cases that I have purchased!”

Available colors: 11

Compatible phones: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro

6. A Slim Leather iPhone Case That Won’t Feel Bulky In Your Pocket

For those who want an iPhone case that does the job without any extra bells and whistles, this sleek black case is a great option. Featuring a slim, lightweight construction and made of premium leather, this case easily slides into your pocket without adding any bulk. A microfiber lining and raised edges protect your phone from scratches. It’s compatible with wireless chargers, but is not MagSafe-compatible. Note that the manufacturer doesn’t specify whether the leather is full- or top-grain, but it will develop a patina and features a unique grain pattern.

One reviewer wrote: “Wow! I am not a gentle woman and my phones normally show that. This iPhone has taken quite the beating and is somehow still unscathed thanks to this amazing case from ESR. The phone fell 14 flights of stairs and landed flat on the screen and all I have to show it is the tattered corners of the leather casing. I’m buying another case to replace this one, not because it’s worn out but because it’s done such a fine job of protecting my phone.”

Available colors: 1

Compatible phones: iPhone 11

7. This Leather Folio Case That Doubles As A Kickstand

Like the folio case above, this premium cowhide leather case works as a wallet complete with three card slots and a cash pocket, and is crafted with RFID technology to protect your credit card information. Plus, the folio flap acts as a kickstand that provides two different ways to prop up your phone so you can comfortably watch the big game, video chat, and more, even while you’re on the go. It also features wireless charging functionality and has MagSafe options but doesn’t have raised edges or interior lining.

One reviewer wrote: “This is my second FYY leather case in about three years and for what I put this thing through, I couldn’t be more happy with the quality and durability, how sturdy this thing is out how well it’s made, value is totally there. I’ve dropped my phone countless numbers of times and this thing has been incredible about not only protecting my phone but my credit cards and driver’s license as well.”

Available colors: 5

Compatible phones: iPhone 11

8. An iPhone Case Made Of Naturally Weathered Leather

Another minimally designed iPhone case, this one has a unique textured grain that adds a lived-in feel — a hallmark of high-quality genuine leather — while also providing grip. The lightweight case also offers lots of protection, including a microfiber lining to prevent scratches, raised edges to keep your screen and camera safe, metal pieces to cover the volume buttons, and a shock-absorbing construction. If that wasn’t enough, this case is also compatible with wireless charging and MagSafe.

One reviewer wrote: “I get a lot of compliments on the case and I love the way it looks and feels. I have dropped my phone countless times and it hasn’t cracked so this case is effective in my book. [...] Overall a great value for the price. And it is real leather.

Available colors: 4

Compatible phones: iPhone X/XS

10. A Faux Leather iPhone Case With Exterior Card Slots

If you like the idea of ditching your wallet for a phone case that can store your cards, but don’t like the bulk of folio cases, consider this minimal case. It features two exterior cards slots on the back — one of which is oriented at a slant, is an interesting design detail — that won’t block your screen. Made of synthetic leather, this case also has an integrated metal plate that allows for seamless attachment to magnetic mounts. However, this case won’t work with wireless chargers or other MagSafe products. It also doesn’t have a protective lining, but its slightly raised edges provide screen protection.

One reviewer wrote: “This case is great looking, thin, does not distract from my phone and let's me carry just the phone instead of a phone and wallet. I love the ease of use, how easily it attaches to my phone and stays put. I've ordered this in multiple colors over the years and it always matches the images on Amazon. I'm a big fan.”