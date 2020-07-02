Brewing the perfect cup of coffee at home is nothing short of a science. But all that hard work goes right out the window when you entrust a leaky travel mug with your fresh cup of joe. The best leak-proof coffee mugs have a durable body made out of a material like stainless steel, along with a secure lid that's easy to open and close.

To help pair you with a coffee mug with these qualities, I scoured Amazon to find the best options out there. During my research, I read dozens of reviews to ensure that all of the mugs I selected are truly 100% leak-proof. One of them I even own myself and can personally vouch for.

In addition to finding cups with excellent leak-proofing, I looked for options with top-grade thermal insulation to keep your drinks hot (or cold) for several hours at a time. This comes courtesy of a double-wall vacuum-insulated construction. In my list below, I also included a splurge-worthy heated mug that allows you to adjust your coffee's temperature between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit, giving you an impressive amount of control.

With all that in mind, check out the best leak-proof coffee mugs below.

1. The overall best

The lowdown: A classic as far as travel cups go, this Stanley Trigger-Action tumbler is one of the best insulated coffee mugs out there. Constructed with top-quality 18/8 stainless steel, it features a double-wall vacuum-insulated design and a securely sealing lid. I have this mug myself, and I can vouch that it can be thrown in a backpack and toted around without any liquid spilling out. The dishwasher-safe tumbler keeps beverages hot for seven hours and works great for cold beverages, too. In addition to the 12-ounce size featured above, it's also available in 16-ounce and 20-ounce versions, as well as four additional colors.

One reviewer wrote: “This is fantastic. It does not leak and keeps my coffee or tea hot all day long. In fact, it works so damn well that I have to place ICE CUBEs in my freshly brewed tea so that I can drink it during my commute. If I don't it will stay so hot that it is tough to drink. Love this thing. It is tough and reliable."

Available sizes: 12 ounces, 16 ounces, 20 ounces

2.. The most popular

The lowdown: This wildly popular mug, which boasts a staggering 39,000 reviews on Amazon, has achieved true cult status among coffee drinkers. The well-liked stainless steel travel coffee mug showcases special "Autoseal" technology that prevents leaks. On top of that, the double-wall vacuum-insulated construction allows beverages to stay hot for five hours and cold for up to twelve. Made of tough stainless steel and BPA-free plastic, this tumbler comes in three different sizes, as well as 20 color options, including cool metallic shades. The only drawback is that the body is not dishwasher-safe.

One reviewer wrote: “IT DOES NOT LEAK. I can confidently throw this into my purse or gym bag upside down or sideways, and there will not be even a drop that comes out.”

Available sizes: 16 ounces, 20 ounces, 24 ounces

3. The best splurge

The lowdown: For folks who want to take their java game to the next level, this heated travel coffee mug is just the ticket. The high-tech smart mug allows you to perfectly regulate the temperature of your coffee down to the exact degree. Just set the temperature — which you can do via the mug's light-up touch display or from your smartphone with the help of the compatible app — and it will maintain that temperature for up to three hours when taken off the charging coaster or all day long when left on it. The 360-degree push-to-open lid is 100% leak-proof, and the temperature range goes from 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s certainly a pricy item but worth the investment if you’re someone who’s really into coffee and tea. Just keep in mind that it is hand-wash only.

One reviewer wrote: “The lid has not leaked. It is easy to operate and adjust temperature when needed. I am very happy with my purchase.”