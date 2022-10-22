Proper gardening equipment like a leaf vacuum can help maintain curb appeal and make quick work of seasonal chores. The best leaf vacuums are designed to match your property's needs and operate on your preferred power source. It’s worth noting that some towns have restrictions on what type of leaf vacuum residents can use. But once you figure out what limitations you’re working with (if any), there are a few additional factors to consider.

What to consider when shopping for the best leaf vacuums

Strength

The strength of a leaf vacuum is measured in two units:

Miles per hour, or mph, measures the speed at which air passes through the leaf vacuum's nozzle. The higher the number, the more forcefully your lawn debris will move.

Cubic feet per minute, or cfm, measures the volume of air that passes through the nozzle. The higher the number, the more air the vacuum will produce. This allows you to clear larger areas in a shorter amount of time.

These numbers vary widely between models, but the best leaf vacuum strikes the right balance of mph and cfm for your property. For instance, a vacuum with a high cfm is helpful for clearing up a large lot, but if you only need to tidy up a small lawn or curb, a lower cfm will suffice. If you live in a climate where wet leaves need to be cleaned up, a vacuum with a high mph will be powerful enough for the task. However, if you use landscape rock, you may want something with a lower mph to avoid sucking up pebbles and damaging the unit.

Power source

Next, decide which power source works best for you. Electric models are fit for most jobs, but the trade-off is that you can only travel as far as the length of your extension cord (which must be purchased separately). A cordless leaf vacuum is generally compact, lightweight, and — like its electric counterpart— gives off zero emissions. However, you are limited by its battery life. Gas-powered leaf vacuums are generally considered the most powerful of the lot, but they are just as well known for being loud and environmentally unfriendly. In fact, you’ll want to check that they aren’t banned from use where you live.

Design

Finally, pick a design that suits your specific needs. If you're dealing with a high volume of leaf litter, look for a large storage bag to reduce the frequency at which you have to empty its contents. All leaf vacuums double as a blower, but a built-in mulcher is another feature that can come in handy. The shredded leaves make a great addition to your compost pile, or they can be added to garden beds to protect plants from frost. Also, consider how much weight you can comfortably handle — the leaf vacuums below weigh anywhere from 6 to just over 9 pounds, but you’ll also have to factor in the heft of the leaves and debris you pick up.

Whichever type of model you choose, just note that you should wear proper protective equipment when you use your leaf vacuum (which includes ear plugs, safety glasses, and gloves). With all that in mind, read on for the best leaf vacuums on Amazon right now.

Shop the best leaf vacuums

In a hurry? These are the top picks:

1. A fan-favorite leaf vacuum from a popular brand

With more than 3,000 five-star Amazon ratings, this multifunctional leaf vacuum is the most popular on the list. The corded electric unit has a maximum speed of 250 mph and blows air at 410 cfm (or 350 cfm in blower mode) using a variable dial. A shredding attachment mulches leaves to pieces smaller than half an inch, and the vacuum bag has a bottom zipper, making it convenient to empty.

The main blower tube can be used on dry leaves, but a power insert is also included to handle wet ones. There’s also a concentrator attachment to suck up debris from corners and crevices. Like with other electric models on this list, an extension cord must be purchased separately, but this pick does feature a storage hook to help keep things neat.

Helpful review: “I had hoped to use this to vacuum leaves from my beds that have bark mulch. I CAN!. It barely picks any mulch up. [...] Immense time saver since im not raking at all. Bag empties into a lawn leaf bag in a wagon or [wheelbarrow…] and leaves are so well chipped the bag is almost too heavy. No more stepping in to mash leaves!”

Weight: 8.9 pounds | Power source: Corded electric | Air speed: 250 mph | Air volume: 410 cfm

2. An electric leaf vacuum for clearing large spaces

This three-in-one leaf vacuum is a great option for tackling big areas. The unit has a relatively low speed of 70 mph, but it boasts 600 cfm — the highest volume on this list. The unit runs on two speeds: low for tight corners and high for open spaces like yards, sidewalks, and driveways. There's also a dial that converts the machine from a vacuum to a mulcher.

According to the manufacturer, the unit can condense 16 bags of leaves into a single bag of mulch. Some reviewers even claimed that its performance puts it on par with gas-powered models.

Helpful review: “After using it a few times this week, I can [definitely] say that this is a great tool to have around the house! Not only does it blow leaves off the driveway with the same intensity as a gas blower, it also can vacuum them up into the included bag. Now I don't have to worry about the gas blower not starting or running out of gas when I want to do some cleaning up around the house. I just plug it into a regular extension cord and get it done!”

Weight: 8.6 pounds | Power source: Corded electric | Air speed: 70 mph | Air volume: 600 cfm

3. A powerful electric leaf vacuum that’s budget-friendly

This two-speed leaf vacuum is a budget-minded solution for keeping your outdoor space tidy. The handheld, corded electric unit has an impressive wind speed of 230 mph and a cfm that clocks in at 375. It powers on with the slide of a switch and operates on low or high speed. A zippered sack collects any fallen leaves and debris, or you can attach a mulching tube to the vacuum and shred the yard waste for mulch or compost. According to the manufacturer, the blade can reduce 10 bags' worth of leaves and twigs into a single bag.

Helpful review: “Great leaf vacuum. At first for the price I figured it would just be ok. But after using it I was more than impressed. It picked up every leaf after one sweep. Strong power, it’ll do the job.”

Weight: 9.26 pounds | Power source: Corded electric | Air speed: 230 mph | Air volume: 375 cfm

4. A heavy-duty leaf vacuum with quiet operation

Extend some kindness to neighbors with this quiet leaf vacuum. According to the brand, it makes 50% less noise than similar models — even with its 250 mph and 400 cfm performance. This corded electric blower and vacuum runs at two speeds and also functions as a mulcher. Leaves are reduced from a volume of 16 bags to one, and the mulch is neatly stored in a reusable bag until it’s ready to be emptied. While some Amazon reviewers reported that this vacuum is hit or miss with wet leaves, others raved that it was able to pick up acorns and twigs without any damage to the unit.

Helpful review: “It's powerful, and can easily pile up leaves from anywhere. Once you blow the leaves into a nice pile, switch over to the vac and it makes easy work of clearing out my yards. The bag is easy to attach and empty [...] Highly recommend.”

Weight: 8.1 pounds | Power source: Corded electric | Air speed: 250 mph | Air volume: 400 cfm

5. A gas leaf vacuum that multitasks

This gas-powered leaf vacuum can tackle heavy yard waste with its 170 mph wind speed and 425 cfm air volume. A blower tube is adjustable in length to suit different jobs, and a vacuum kit allows you to reduce leaves to 1/16th their size for mulch. A 16.9-ounce gas tank can keep the device running for hours, while the vacuum bag comes with a shoulder strap for convenience and comfort as you work.

Helpful review: “Love everything about it! I've used it for blowing driveways/sidewalks and [just] a few weeks ago got to use the vacuum for leaves. I was pleasantly surprised at how well it worked. The amount of leaves I vacuumed typically fill 3-3.5 contractor bags. With this we were able to get it all into 1.”

Weight: 9.6 pounds | Power source: Gas | Air speed: 170 mph | Air volume: 425 cfm

6. A 3-in-1 leaf vacuum that comes in several colors

This Sun Joe leaf vacuum is a powerful tool for a moderate price. It generates a maximum wind speed of 250 mph and moves air at 440 cfm (or 265 cfm using the blower function). The corded electric unit has six different speed settings, and a separate mulching tube chops leaves and twigs into 1/16th their original size. If looks are a deciding factor, the leaf vacuum comes in four different colors.

Helpful review “The vacuum/mulch function is very effective. The little wheels on the larger vacuum tube are surprisingly helpful and the bag can hold quite a lot of mulched leaves. The whole thing winds up being a bit unwieldy as the bag gets full and heavy, but it has great suction and sucks up leaves well. [...] Overall, very pleased with this blower/mulcher combo. Would highly recommend to anyone who doesn't want to deal with a gas blower and/or needs something with more power than a battery operated one.”

Weight: 8.6 pounds | Power source: Battery | Air speed: 250 mph | Air volume: 440 cfm

Available colors: 3

7. A multi-purpose leaf vacuum with a dust-blocking bag

This low-dust electric leaf vacuum is a great multitasker for tackling yard debris. An adjustable air speed dial reaches a maximum capacity of 240 mph, and the 380 cfm airflow is enough to clear a large space in a short amount of time. The blower tube has an additional narrow nozzle to reach tight spaces, while the wide vacuum tube has rolling wheels so it’s easy to maneuver. A mulcher breaks down leaves to 1/16th their original size, and a heavy-duty collection bag traps dust to minimize messes.

Helpful review: “I have had a few gas and electric units, having experienced the need for shredders with metal blades this unit works very well, it is light and easy to use [...] the bag is excellent in keeping leaf dust in the bag and not over me [...] great buy”

Weight: 8.8 pounds | Power source: Corded electric | Air speed: 240 mph | Air volume: 380 cfm

8. A lightweight cordless leaf vacuum designed for light work

For those seeking a lightweight unit, this cordless leaf vacuum is one to consider. The battery-operated device weighs just 6.9 pounds and easily converts from a blower to a vacuum with the change of a tube. The blower has six adjustable speeds, while the mulcher conveniently breaks down leaves into 1/6th their size. The 40-volt lithium-ion battery takes approximately one hour to charge (a charger is included) and one Amazon reviewer reports that the device runs for roughly up to an hour on vacuum mode. Just note that the amount of air volume is not specified.

Helpful review: “I love this outdoor sweeper/vacuum because I live in the desert where small rocks replace grass in landscapes. This [vac] is the only one I have tried that will pick up pollen and small mesquite leaves and blooms without also picking up the 1/2 in rock that serves as the base of the landscape. The battery lasts about 1/2 hour, which is just enough time to do the yard before I get tired. An extra battery helps if I have a lot of pollen to pick up. I love not dragging a cord around. And the weight is perfect.”

Weight: 6.9 pounds | Power source: Battery | Air speed: 120 mph | Air volume: not specified