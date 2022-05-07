For extra hours of charge without the hassle of bringing the charging cable and power bank when you leave home, the best iPhone battery cases will give you additional screen time while still being lightweight. In addition to choosing a case that will work with your specific iPhone model, you’ll want to consider how much battery life you need versus how much bulk you’re willing to add to your phone. Also keep in mind handy features such as wireless charging and Lightning port access.

What to consider when shopping for iPhone battery cases

Because the battery is housed in the phone case, most battery cases are bulkier than regular cases. Often, the more powerful the battery, the heavier the case — so you’ll want to consider battery power, which is measured in milliampere hour (mAh) when shopping. If you mainly use your phone for texting and scrolling through social media, a battery case of up to 3,000mAh should provide one full charge. If you’re streaming a lot of videos, you may benefit from a battery with at least 5,000mAh. Similarly, if you're camping or otherwise off the grid without access to an outlet, a high-capacity 10,000mAh case should fully charge your phone about three times.

Additionally, some cases are compatible with wireless charging while others need to be plugged in via micro USB or a Lightning cable. Just keep in mind that cases with micro USB ports will not allow you to plug a Lightning cord into your phone without removing the case, and you’d need a micro USB to Lightning adapter to charge the case with a Lightning cord.

Of course, a good phone case will also protect your iPhone from damage. Each case below has raised edges to protect your phone from drops, and some even come with screen protectors.

Finally, not all the best iPhone battery cases below are compatible with every iPhone model, so be sure to check that it’ll fit your phone before clicking “add to cart.”

1. The fan favorite with a slim profile

Compatible phones: iPhone 7/8/SE (also available for iPhone X and iPhone 7 Plus/8 Plus) | mAh: 2,525 | Battery life: Up to 27 hours | Screen protector: No | Weight: 3.51 ounces

A popular pick with more than 2,000 five-star reviews, this iPhone case provides enough battery power for a moderate phone user at just over 2,500 mAh and protects your phone with raised edges and rubberized support pads on the interior. It’s compatible with wireless charging, but keep in mind that it uses a micro USB cord (included) for charging and syncing, and there’s no external Lightning port if you want to plug your phone in or use wired headphones. (However, you can purchase a micro USB to Lightning adapter if you want to charge the case with a Lightning cord.) A standby button lets you choose when to use battery power, and the case has LED indicators that let you keep an eye on the remaining battery life.

One positive review: “Love it. Case offers protection and charges my iPhone 7 from 20% back to 100% with a little charge left just in case.”

2. A popular budget case with a screen protector

Compatible phones: iPhone 12/12 Pro (also available for iPhone X/Xs, iPhone 11, and iPhone 6/6S/7/8/SE) | mAh: 5,000 | Battery life: n/a | Screen protector: Yes | Weight: 4.2 ounces

For a mid-size battery option, this iPhone case is a great deal with an included screen protector. While the battery life isn’t listed, the iPhone 12 has a 2,815 mAh battery that offers around 8 hours of continuous use. With this 5,000 mAh case, you’ll be able to fully charge your battery nearly twice. It’s wireless charging compatible and has an input port that allows you to use your Lightning cable (not included) to charge and sync data. There are also LED indicators to let you know when it’s time to recharge the case. In addition to having raised bezels, the iPhone case also comes with a screen protector to prevent damage from accidental drops. With hundreds of five-star reviewers, it’s also Amazon shopper tested and approved.

One positive review: “Fits the phone like a glove. Easy to put on and take off. With this and the internal battery in my phone there’s no need to charge it more than once a day.”

3. A colorful case at a great price

Compatible phones: iPhone 12/ 12 Pro (also available for iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 11/XR, and iPhone 6/6S/SE/7/8) | mAh: 7,000 | Battery life: Up to 36 hours | Screen protector: Yes | Weight: 4.1 ounces

If you like a pop of color, this iPhone battery case comes in five shades, including bright blue and red. The case has raised bezels and a hard-shell backplate and comes with a screen protector, too. It’s not compatible with wireless charging, but does support Lightning pass-through charging and data-sync, with a cable included.

One positive review: “The battery case provides top notch protection against drops, etc. but most importantly provides substantial battery backup. On days of high iPhone usage, I run the internal battery down, but the case backup provides a full recharge leaving half the battery backup still available in the case.”

4. The best long-lasting battery case

Compatible phones: iPhone 13 Pro Max (also available for iPhone 12 Pro Max) | mAh: 10,000 | Battery life: Several days, according to reviewers | Screen protector: Yes | Weight: 11.3 ounces

This high-capacity iPhone battery case comes with two 5,000mAh power cells, providing multiple full recharges on the go. It supports wireless charging and has Lightning port access for charging and data syncing, though the cord is not included. Plus, the case itself has edge protection and comes with a screen protector. There are LED lights to indicate how much battery life you have left, and you can turn the battery on and off with the press of a button. The brand makes a similar case with an 8,000 mAh battery for iPhone 13/13 Pro.

One positive review: “Great battery case [...] I can go 2 long hardcore days without using the iPhone battery. Great drop protection also.”

5. A budget case with two-tone style

Compatible phones: iPhone 13 Pro (also available for iPhone 12/12 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone 13 Mini, and iPhone XR) | mAh: 7,000 | Battery life: Approximately 24 hours of talk and video | Screen protector: No | Weight: 6.4 ounces

One of the most affordable options on the list, this iPhone battery case provides a lot of juice while also having a sleek design that’s available in five colors including both solid and two-tone designs. The case is made from rubber and silicone and has raised bezels to protect the phone. Though it’s not compatible with wireless charging, the case does allow for pass-through charging and syncing via Lightning cable (not included). It has four LED battery level indicators, and you can choose when to use the battery with the press of a button.

One positive review: “This is an excellent case, great quality and works perfect.”