The 3 best cheap video doorbells — & they start at just $60

Of course, it's unlikely to hit mainstream use anytime soon (or ever), so you can still rely on a good video doorbell to screen visitors and prevent package theft — and you don't even have to spend a lot of money to do it. The best cheap video doorbells install wirelessly or connect to your existing doorbell wires, and they'll have adjustable motion detector settings and a field of view of at least 140 degrees. Best of all, they'll cost you less than $100.

The first thing you’ll want to consider is installation: wired or wireless. Wireless video doorbells are easy to install and powered by rechargeable batteries, but you’ll need to remember to charge every few months. Wired options, on the other hand, connect to your existing doorbell wires for constant power, so you never have to worry about recharging, but they take a little longer to install. Some doorbells can be installed either way, while others only offer wired connections, so it depends on your preference.

You’ll also want to consider video and photo storage options, so you have a record of anything that happens outside your door. Most smart video doorbells offer cloud storage with a subscription, but if you don’t want to pay a monthly fee, you can choose one with a built-in memory card or an SD card slot.

Beyond that, each of these doorbells has features like 1080p HD video, night vision, motion sensors with adjustable sensitivity, and real-time smartphone notifications. So whether you want to keep an eye on things while you’re away from home or easily see who’s outside before answering the door, these are the best cheap video doorbells on Amazon that’ll keep you in the loop on who’s coming and going.

1. The fan-favorite doorbell

Ring offers some of the most popular video doorbell options, and this affordable one has more than 13,000 reviews and consistently high ratings. The doorbell features crisp 1080p HD video with night vision, so you get a clear view 24/7, and two-way audio allows you to hear and speak to whoever’s at the front door. You’ll get real-time notifications on the Ring smartphone app every time someone rings the bell or triggers the built-in motion sensors, and the motion zones are adjustable to prevent false notifications from animals, high winds, and more. Plus, it’s compatible with Alexa-enabled devices, so you don't necessarily have to pull out your phone to view or hear alerts. Pair it with the Echo Show for screen-enabled alerts and viewing, or with the Ring Chime or Echo Dot for audio alerts throughout your home.

Installation-wise, mounting hardware is included, and you have two options: go wireless with the built-in rechargeable battery or connect to your existing doorbell wires. There's no local storage, so you’ll have to pay for a Ring Protect subscription to record videos and capture photos. Also — if aesthetics are important to you — this is the only option on the list with two finish options: Venetian bronze and satin nickel.

Field of view: 155 degrees

Wi-Fi connectivity: 2.4 GHz

According to a reviewer: “Installation was easy, once you download the app - you are walked through with step by step directions. I was worried about installing it in our stucco, but it came with anchors and directions for stucco/concrete installing. The picture is very clear, and the motion detection is accurate. We have not had any false "alarms.”

2. The budget-friendly doorbell

If a wired connection works for your home, you can save the most money by opting for this wired video doorbell. It features 1080p HD video with night vision and adjustable motion sensitivity settings. You'll get notified on your smartphone app when activity is detected on the doorstep or any time someone rings the bell, and two-way audio allows you to hear and speak to visitors. You can save videos and photos with an optional cloud storage subscription for a monthly fee, but if you want a video doorbell without a subscription, you can install an SD card for local storage. However, you'll have to purchase the SD card separately, but even with the additional cost, this is still the most wallet-friendly option on the list.

Keep in mind that this doorbell does not sync with Alexa or other smart home assistants, so you'll need to pull out your phone and use the app. Mounting hardware is included.

Field of view: 140 degrees

Wi-Fi connectivity: 2.4 GHz

According to a reviewer: “Great product for those wanting a video doorbell without paying for a name brand. Phone connectivity is super convenient and all the features it packs in are very useful.”

3. A doorbell that comes with built-in storage

This smart video doorbell comes with a pre-installed 32GB SD card, so you don’t need to purchase one separately for local storage — but you can also pay for a cloud subscription if you want multiple storage options. It features a 1080p HD camera with night vision, motion sensors with adjustable sensitivity settings, two-way audio, and — a unique feature — pre-recorded voice messages for when you’re not available to talk to visitors. Plus, if you like hearing a traditional doorbell chime, this one comes with a wireless indoor chime that can be set to silent mode whenever you want.

Alerts are sent to your smartphone via the CloudEdge app, but the doorbell does not sync with Alexa or other smart home hubs. The doorbell is easy to install wirelessly and has a rechargeable battery, although you can connect it to your existing doorbell wires if you prefer not to think about charging. Mounting hardware is included.

Field of view: 166 degrees

Wi-Fi connectivity: 2.4 GHz

According to a reviewer: “Overall, this does everything I want out of a doorbell camera which includes the two-way audio and recorded messages, with the added bonus of not having to pay to see my own videos.”