If you own multiple Apple devices, a charging station is the quickest way to eliminate clutter and keep your gadgets juiced up. The best charging stations for Apple products can accommodate all of your devices at once and hold them securely while they’re being charged.

The first step is to determine the right size for your needs. Some charging docks hold as few as two different devices, such as an iPhone and AirPods. Other models are large enough to charge up to 10 devices at the same time. But keep in mind that higher-capacity stations will also take up more space. Also, be sure that a charging station is compatible with the size and model of your Apple gadgets. For instance, if you use a thick case on your iPad, a tablet compartment should be deep enough to accommodate it.

If a charging station is exclusively for personal use, a single compartment for each type of Apple product should suffice. But if you’re shopping for something to share with roommates or family members, or plan to use the charger in a communal setting, such as an office or classroom, look for a model that has multiple docks for the same device.

Next, determine whether you want a wired or wireless charging station. Wired charging stations provide USB ports and depend on lightning cables to charge devices, while wireless chargers rely on magnets and a hidden charging coil to deliver power. Although the latter results in a tidier desktop, they can only be used with MagSafe devices, including the iPhone 8 or later and AirPods with wireless charging cases. Just keep in mind that if your phone case isn't MagSafe-compatible, you may have to remove it to charge your phone wirelessly. Finally, for those who own Apple devices that span generations, there are also charging stations that offer both wired and wireless options in a single unit.

Aesthetics are also a consideration. Some charging stations have modern, sculptural shapes, while others are utilitarian. Docks can come in a variety of colors and some are even made of natural materials like bamboo. The right choice ultimately depends on your personal taste.

With these factors in mind, scroll down to see the best charging stations for Apple products on Amazon right now.

1. A space-saving wireless charger for your iPhone and AirPods

Dimensions: 4.72 (diameter) by 5.22 inches (height)

Type: wireless

Compatibility: iPhone 12 and 13 series, AirPods 2nd Gen/AirPods Pro

Device capacity: 2

This MagSafe wireless charger is a sleek and speedy option that’s designed to restore battery life on newer generation iPhones and AirPods. A magnetic phone holder securely grips your iPhone at an upright angle and can be positioned in either landscape or portrait mode, while your AirPods charge on a wireless base below. Note that the phone can only be attached to the station on its own or with a limited range of MagSafe-compatible cases. However, based on reviews, performance seems to outweigh the potential extra work of removing a case between charges; as one reviewer wrote, “My 12 Pro is fully charged in about an hour to an hour and a half from nearly dead.” A three-in-one version of this station is also available for anyone who owns an Apple Watch too.

Helpful review: “Solid construction. Elegant design. Reliable and fast charging. It is worth the price. You will feel it the first time you attach your iPhone on the MagSafe charging plate. Don’t look elsewhere.”

Available colors: 2

2. A best-selling wireless charger with more than 27,000 five-star reviews

Dimensions: 3.9 by 5.35 by 5.3 inches

Type: wired and wireless

Compatibility: iPhone 8—13, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro

Device capacity: 3

It’s easy to see why the Waitiee three-in-one wireless charger is a bestseller on Amazon. The dock, which comes in four colors, charges an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods in one slim unit using a single outlet. A blue indicator light shows when your phone is charging, but it can also be turned off to prevent distractions or potential sleep disturbances. A nonslip silicone pad keeps the charger secure on any surface, and your iPhone can be positioned vertically or horizontally while attached to the base.

Note that the phone compartment will only fit magnetic cases less than 4 millimeters thick, and you’ll need to provide your own cable for charging your Apple Watch. However, more than 27,000 Amazon reviewers were still impressed enough with the design and performance to give this charging station five stars.

Helpful review: “I love this charging station! I‘m one of those people who has all the Apple things, so being able to charge my phone, watch, and Air Pod Pros at the same time is a total game changer for me. I can’t even guess how many times I’ve misplaced my Air Pods because I didn’t have a dedicated place for them. Now there’s no question where they are every morning. Not only that, but the charger is pretty fast (especially for the watch and earbuds) and the station itself is easy to set up and use. [...] Overall, this is the definition of a five star item.”

Available colors: 4

3. A budget-friendly charger that comes in 6 metallic hues

Dimensions: 7 by 4.3 by 4.2 inches

Type: wired

Compatibility: most iPhone models, Apple Watch, AirPods/AirPods Pro, iPads up to 10.5 inches

Device capacity: 3

The HoRiMe charging station is a solid piece of equipment for a modest price. The multitasking charger can accommodate an Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods all at once, and it can also double as a horizontal stand for an iPad with up to a 10.5-inch display. It’s made out of aluminum alloy that provides excellent stability, according to the brand. An anti-slip rubber mat keeps the charging station in place, and silicone pads on each device holder help prevent scratching and overheating. There’s also a notched cable management system in the back of the dock to keep cables tidy (though you’ll need to supply your own cables). Multiple Amazon reviewers were also pleased that the stand is deep enough to fit thick phone and tablet cases.

Helpful review: “The stand is quality! Brushed aluminum, not slippery at all, and it has two rubber pads on the bottom to keep it from moving on a table. How would such a lightweight stand effectively hold not just my Apple Watch, but also my iPhone *and* charge AirPods? I set it up with two cables and was very pleasantly surprised at the stability! It doesn't wobble or skid, and it is a solidly built stand.”

Available colors: 6

4. A premium charging station that powers devices up quickly

Dimensions: 4.8 by 7.4 inches

Type: wireless

Compatibility: iPhone 11 and earlier, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro

Device capacity: 3

The Mophie three-in-one wireless charging stand delivers lightning-fast functionality with handsome looks in a single product. It’s optimized for Apple Watches, AirPods, and iPhone 11 and earlier generations; however, it will also charge iPhone 12 and 13 models at a slower pace. The charging base has a sleek glass finish, while an angled magnetic mount doubles as a stylish display for your phone. A dedicated charger for the Apple Watch is designed to be used in landscape mode, so you can also use the charging station as an alarm clock for your nightstand. One reviewer noted that you may need to remove your phone case for charging if it’s not compatible, but the speed of this model still makes it a worthy purchase for your gadgets. Another satisfied reviewer reported that it took less than 30 minutes to charge their Apple Watch.

Helpful review: “Overall, this is an excellent charger and if Apple trusts this charger enough that they actually sell it as an accessory in their store and on their website then, obviously it’s good enough for me plus, it’s a little bit cheaper to buy it on Amazon than from the Apple Store. Win, win!”

Available colors: 1

5. A wireless charging dock that can accommodate up to six devices

Dimensions: 8.1 by 6.1 by 1.81 inches

Type: wired and wireless

Compatibility: iPhone 8—11, Apple Watch, AirPods/AirPods Pro, iPad

Device capacity: 6

Whether you're a serious Apple enthusiast or need a charging solution for multiple Apple product users, the Seenda charging station provides ample power and space. With three USB-A ports, a wireless phone charger, and dedicated compartments for an Apple Watch and AirPods, it can organize and charge up to six devices at once.

The slots for phones and tablets are generous enough to accommodate even the thickest cases, and the sturdy plastic dividers are detachable if you want to further increase depth. A silicone pad under the base provides a secure, nonslip grip, while cables can be stowed inside the charging base for minimal clutter (note that the Apple Watch charging cable is not included). Most importantly, a smart chip is installed to help protect against overheating and short-circuiting.

Helpful review: “This is a neat solution to an untidy problem. If you have several gadgets that need changing regularly, some at the same time, and don’t want have to keep swapping the chargers for each, or having them all plugged into an multi-socket extension, and keep the whole thing in one neat ‘charging station’, then this is a must for you. It’s also handy if you don’t want to have to keep bending down to an electricity socket nearer the floor to keep changing chargers or switches, as you can safely leave the charging station plugged-in and placed on an easy-to-reach table top.”

Available colors: 2

6. A sleek, 2-device charging station that's easy on your wallet

Dimensions: 5.9 by 4.7 by 6.3 inches

Type: wired

Compatibility: smartphones between 4—10.5 inches, Apple Watch

Device capacity: 2

With nearly 6,000 five-star Amazon reviews, this two-in-one desktop charging station is a popular and budget-friendly choice. The stand accommodates most smartphones, including the iPhone 6 all the way up to the 13 Pro Max, as well as all Apple Watch models at the time of publishing. Sturdy metal construction and a nonslip silicone pad lend stability, while rubber cushions on the phone and watch holders help keep your devices secure and scratch-free.

A support shelf on the angled phone easel fits iPhones with cases up to a maximum depth of 0.87 inch, and the watch holder supports nightstand mode, so the dock can also do double duty as an alarm clock base. You’ll just need to supply your own cables for this option.

Helpful review: “I was pleasantly surprised. It holds my iPhone XR (in a speck case) comfortably, meaning the holder isn’t too thin or too wide for it. It isn’t a tight squeeze, it’s just right. The Apple Watch holder squeezes the charger in place perfectly, and it also makes great use of the Apple nightstand mode since it’s held right next to the phone. I also love that it doesn’t slide around because it has a good silicone grip traction on the bottom. It’s a great investment and a good gift.”

Available colors: 2

7. An attractive charging station made with natural bamboo

Dimensions: 6.7 by 4.4 by 5.1 inches

Type: wired

Compatibility: iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods/AirPods Pro, iPads

Device capacity: 6

For those who want to juxtapose a natural aesthetic with their high-tech devices, this bamboo charging station effectively combines warmth and functionality. The six-in-one stand includes four USB ports for smartphones and tablets, as well as separate ports for an Apple Watch and AirPods (charging cords not included). Bamboo dividers accommodate devices up to 0.7 inch thick, and cables can be hidden in a storage space below for a tidy tabletop.

A built-in smart chip helps prevent short-circuiting, while vents provide extra reassurance against overheating. Best of all, this charger’s performance is exceptional, according to fans. One Amazon reviewer wrote that “your phone will be to 100% within 15 minutes to an hour or less,” while another added, “My airpods were dead an hour ago and are already good to go!”

Helpful review: “I really like the look of the bamboo. [...] It Makes my desk look nice and neat. It can hold my 10 inch tablet, and my husbands 7 inch [tablet], we charge 2 cell phones, my Apple Watch all at the same time. It is a really sturdy decent device. It definitely helps clear up clutter. [...] So far so good!”

Available colors: 1

8. A 3-in-1 docking station with a slim profile

Dimensions: not specified (but package dimensions are 5.51 by 4.92 by 2.99 inches)

Type: wireless

Compatibility: iPhone 8—13 (excluding 12 and 13 mini), Apple Watch 2—7, AirPods/AirPods Pro

Device capacity: 3

For an ultra-compact charging station, Intoval's three-in-one charger is great option. An Apple Watch and AirPods charger are tucked behind a wireless iPhone charging mount for a narrow silhouette. The stand’s size is ideal for small spaces or for packing on trips. Although iPhones will only charge with cases that are less than 5 millimeters thick, the station's ability to operate in portrait and landscape modes is a convenient feature. As one Amazon reviewer put it, “this product is as close to perfect as you're likely to find.”

Helpful review: “Like many others, I was struggling with a bedside table fill of chargers. As an Apple fangirl, I have an iPhone 8+, Air Pods Pro and Apple Watch Series 6. Now I can place all 3 on this brilliantly designed charger and voilà! Everyone is ready to go the next morning.”

Available colors: 4

9. A robust charging station that holds up to 10 devices

Dimensions: 9.37 by 4.65 by 1.02 inches

Type: wired

Compatibility: smartphones, tablets

Device capacity: 10

To charge up to 10 devices at once, this wired charging station will do the job in a neat fashion. It includes 10 USB ports, and it’s compatible with tablets and smartphones that use lightning, Micro-USB, or USB-C connections (though cables are not included). There are 11 baffles (or dividers) to keep your gadgets in their own compartments, and each one can be adjusted to create a custom depth. To prevent overheating, each port shuts off power once a device is fully charged.

Helpful review: “I love the adjustable sections. It allows for wider items such as external batteries. It is also faster at charging the external batteries than the unit I had before. The plug stays in and there is a light to show it is on and working. Checked off all my boxes.”