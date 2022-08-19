Whether you’re multitasking on the phone or attending dozens of Zoom calls a month, the best Bluetooth headsets ensure that your hands are free, your ears are comfortable, and your voice is clear. That said, different headsets are designed for different purposes and environments, so make sure it’s compatible, long-lasting, comfortable, and convenient enough for your needs. (If you’re looking for a wireless headset for gaming, however, click here.)

What to look for in a Bluetooth headset

Overall design: “Headset” is a pretty vague term that encompasses a huge range of designs, from dual over-ear headsets to single earbuds or neckbands. Basically, as long as it transfers sound and has a built-in microphone, it probably qualifies as a headset, so you’ll want to carefully consider which design is best for your needs and comfort. Larger designs with two over-ear cups are likely the most noise-canceling and comfortable for hours of use, but smaller single-ear headsets are more compact, more portable, and often longer-lasting in terms of battery life.

Connectivity: Bluetooth technology isn’t the same as wireless, but the two terms are often used interchangeably when companies are marketing their tech products. Actual Bluetooth technology connects to a Bluetooth receiver within your phone or computer. Wireless technology, on the other hand, requires a dongle (usually one that plugs into a USB port). Whichever one you choose, you’ll also need to consider the range, which is how far you can move away from the device without losing connection.

Battery life: All of the headsets on this list are rechargeable. Still, you don’t want your headset to run dry in the middle of a meeting, so be sure to choose one with a long enough battery life to get you through the day.

Noise-cancelation: There are two types of noise cancelation: passive noise cancelation (which dampens outside sounds using insulating materials like foam or silicone) and active noise cancellation (which electronically neutralizes sound waves). Some headsets also advertise noise cancellation technology on the microphone to reduce picking up background noise while you speak.

Shop The Best Wireless Headsets

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for the best Bluetooth headsets.

1. The fan-favorite

Pros:

Active noise cancellation

300 feet range

Up to 24 hours of battery

Comfortable, durable, and convenient

Cons:

Expensive

The BlueParrott noise-cancelling Bluetooth headset is a bit of an investment, but it’s a number-one best-seller for a few reasons: It blocks out 96% of background noises, it’s super comfortable with a padded headband and oversized cushioned earpads; it has a wireless range of 300 feet; and its rechargeable battery lasts for up to 24 hours of talk time. You can even accept or reject calls hands-free using just your voice, and it’s IP54-rated so it can withstand some dust and moisture. Currently, it has more than 12,000 reviews, some of which call it the “best headset ever” and “invaluable tool to work hands free.”

One reviewer wrote: “I have probably owned 15 different headsets. Without doubt this is the best. Completely clear communications like I am on a land line in the room next door. No external noise. Headset could be more comfortable but it is well worth the cost and minor comfort debit for the quality sound transmission.”

Connectivity: Bluetooth | Range: 300 feet | Battery life: 24 hours | Noise-canceling: active

2. The overall best Bluetooth headset under $50

Pros:

Under $50

Long battery life and can be used plugged in

Cons:

Not the most durable

Shorter range

If you’d like to spend less than $50 on a headset, this trucker headset offers a lot features for a much lower price tag: It has Bluetooth 5.0, active noise cancellation, and a comfortable over-ear design with a cushioned, adjustable headband. You can even plug it in for wired use and its battery life lasts for up to 30 hours on a single charge. According to reviewers, however, it’s not the most durable option, and the range is much shorter.

One reviewer wrote: “I work remotely and my job requires that I am on the phone most of the day! I have three sets of AirPods that I have to alternate due to battery life so I have been looking for a head set that would work with my PC and my iPhone at a reasonable price. THIS.IS.IT!!! Reasonably priced, sound quality superb! I am told I sound like I am in the same room due to the noise canceling feature and I can hear the other person with no problem.”

Connectivity: Bluetooth | Range: 33 feet | Battery life: 30 hours | Noise-canceling: active

3. A Bluetooth & USB headset with a noise-canceling mic

Pros:

Active noise-canceling microphone

Two noise-dampening ear cups instead of one

Two ways to connect

Cons:

No active noise cancellation for the speakers

The Jabra Evolve wireless headset is the way to go if you work in an environment with a lot of background noise. For one, its unique design has two over-ear cups instead of one. For another, its advanced noise-canceling microphone prevents the people on the other end from hearing family members, pets, or the sound of the road. This set even has an integrated busy light that lets everyone else know when you shouldn’t be disturbed. Since it’s both Bluetooth-enabled and comes with a USB dongle, you can use it however best suits your needs and device compatibility.

One reviewer wrote: “When I purchased the headset and used it for the first time, I found the sound quality to be fantastic. Co-workers also noticed the crisp, clear sound. I can also use this headset with my cell phone, so cooking dinner or other household chores are now a possibility while on a phone call. The best part was yesterday, I was on a call with my boss and my 2-year-old decided it would be a great time to play harmonica directly behind me. As I apologized for the sound, I really couldn't believe it when my boss said she couldn't hear anything. It was SO LOUD. This headset is a game changer.”

Connectivity: Bluetooth and USB dongle | Range: 100 feet | Battery life: 14 hours | Noise-canceling: passive (for the speakers — active for the microphone)

4. The most compact

Pros:

Lightweight, compact, and portable

Multiple ear tip sizes

Cons:

No noise cancellation

Shorter battery life

The Plantronics Voyager Legend has more than 25,000 reviews and an overall rating of 4.3 stars. Even though it slips over a single ear, weighs 18 grams, and effortlessly fits in your pocket or commuter bag, it boasts a 7-hour battery life, a moisture-resistant coating, a 33-foot range, smart sensor technology, on-device controls, and a microphone that blocks out external noises (including wind). Each headset comes with various-sized ear tips so you can customize the fit, and the device even announces who’s calling and allows you to accept the call by saying the word “answer” aloud.

One reviewer wrote: “I have purchased many bluetooth devices over the past few years trying to find one that would work for me. I commute a good distance to work and I wanted a device I could use in order to use my cell phone hands free. [...] The sound quality is great and I don't get any noise interference. The volume level goes up plenty high enough for me and I don't even have it turned up to the highest level! People tell me that they can hear me clearly and they did not know I was talking on a bluetooth headset.”

Connectivity: Bluetooth | Range: 33 feet | Battery life: 7 hours | Noise-canceling: none

5. An affordable headset with a charging base

Pros:

Cheapest on this list

Includes a charging base

Cons:

Not the most durable

It’s the most affordable headset on this list — and it comes with a convenient charging base that gives the set a sleek, designated home on your desk. The Angteela wireless headset also offers one over-ear cup with memory foam padding, a 270-degree flexible mic that filters out background noise, and on-device buttons that allow you to answer calls, change the volume, and activate Siri if your device allows. While reviewers report that it’s not the clearest or most durable out there, you might not mind for the price. There’s even a three-year warranty.

One reviewer wrote: “All specs met my expectations. In fact, the wireless capabilities extended beyond the ranges of my previous device(s). I was searching for a product that was ergonomic, and had the latest technological features at a value price. I don't have to search anymore!”

Connectivity: Bluetooth | Range: 33 feet | Battery life: 15 hours | Noise-canceling: passive (for the speakers — active for the microphone)

6. The best neckband earbuds

Pros:

Secure around-the-neck design

Dual microphones for clarity of voice

More comfortable for those who dislike ear hooks and over-ear cups

Cons:

The exact range is unclear, and some reviewers aren’t thrilled with it

Finally, you’ve got LG TONE stereo neckband earbuds. They’re great for comfortable, secure on-the-go calls. Plus, you can rest it around your neck when it’s not in use. They also have dual MEMS microphones that clearly pick up your voice, Bluetooth connectivity with fast pairing, and on-device controls that allow you to play, pause, and pick up a call.

One reviewer wrote: “My fiance loves this headset. He has tried several different ones and he likes these the best! He is a mechanic and when he is laid over in a car he doesn't have to worry if they fall out of his ear, they are secure around his neck.”

Connectivity: Bluetooth | Range: N/A | Battery life: 15 hours | Noise-canceling: none