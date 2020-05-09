When you’re shopping for one of the best wireless gaming headsets, always consider what your favorite games are to decide what's the best pick for your cash. For fans of multiplayer games like Fortnite or Destiny 2, looking for a gaming headset with a quality mic and features like noise-cancelling are essential. For first-person shooting games or fighting games, surround sound wireless headsets become more important since they give players an advantage by enabling them to hear enemies approaching.

No matter your games of choice though, the best wireless gaming headsets all let you adjust the volume on the fly with audio controls that are easily accessible. And no matter which features you choose, for comfort while gaming for long hours, you’ll also want a pair that’s lightweight, padded, and adjustable. Wireless gaming headsets should also last at least eight hours on a single charge, and if it lasts for 20-plus hours? All the better. Some of these also come with a cable so you can switch to wired mode.

Scroll on for my roundup of the best wireless gaming headsets for both PC and consoles which will make gameplay all that more immersive. And before you click buy, check out compatibility. Some wireless headsets are compatible with both PC and consoles, while others have a more limited range of platforms.

1. The Overall Best Wireless Gaming Headset

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro wireless gaming headset is a pricey pair but combine incredible hi-res 40,000 Hz speaker drivers with DTS surround sound to provide an awesome gaming experience. With its ClearCast bidirectional microphone and active noise-cancellation, it combines sound quality with a great microphone to offer the best of both worlds. Two included swappable batteries come with this headset, too, so you can have one charging while you’re gaming. Plus each offers 10 hours battery life. You can also plug it in to a 3.5-millimeter outlet if you want. There's 2.4G wireless audio for gaming on PC and PS4. However, it's not recommended for Xbox consoles though it'll work by plugging the 3.5-millimeter cable into an Xbox One controller. There's also Bluetooth available for listening to music, podcasts, and more.

These headsets have a lightweight, sleek design with an adjustable headband and breathable ear cushions. All of the sound controls are also accessible right on the headset or the base station.

Best for: PC and PS4

According to a fan: “This headset fits perfectly snug thanks to the extra cloth band that sits below the headband. It covers my ears, is reasonably light, and versatile inputs and settings. I connect my devices to the TV using HDMI in, and I use the fiber audio out from the TV to feed my headset. It works great as I can switch from Xbox to PC it Apple TV with a minimum of fuss.”

2. The Best Budget Wireless Gaming Headset (These Work With Nintendo Switch, Too)

For a wireless gaming experience for less than $100, you can't go wrong with SteelSeries's Arctis 1 headset. Connecting to your PC or PS4 with 2.4G wireless or with a USB-C dongle for a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite, this headset offers so good sound quality (though not quite as immersive as the top pick) and a noise-cancelling microphone, making it a particularly good pick for multiplayer games. The battery lasts for more than 20 hours so you won't have to stop a session to charge. Plus, you can plug into a 3.5-millimeter outlet if you need to.

The strap is lightweight, adjustable, and comfortable, and you can control the audio directly from the headset.

Best for: PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Switch Lite

According to a fan: “By far the most inexpensive wireless headphones that work on PCs, Android and Switch. have very little to zero noticeable latency (since it has a dongle, does not connect via Bluetooth). More or less anything with a USB-C port that supports class-compliant audio will work. Sounds great like the entire Arctis line. This is my fourth pair of Steelseries headphones and when it comes to low latency, wireless without sacrificing audio quality, they are the best in the business.”

3. A Headset With Up To 30 Hours Of Gameplay

For tournaments and all-night gaming sessions, you’ll want to consider the HyperX Cloud Flight with an incredible 30 hours of battery life. These wireless headsets have 2.4GHz wireless connection via a USB dongle that provides a range of up to 20 meters, giving you plenty of room to move without disrupting your signal. The microphone on this headset is also noise-canceling and detachable. Plus, all of the sound controls are easily accessible on the right ear cup.

However, they're stereo headsets, so it's not quite as immersive of an experience as with surround sound. It does have lightweight padded ear cups that rotate 90-degrees so that you can wear them around your neck comfortably too. The headband is also adjustable.

Best for: PC, PS4, and PS4 Pro

According to a fan: “The wireless range is outstanding, with no noticeable latency, and great battery life. I really enjoy the design and button layout of this headset.”

4. A Wireless Headset With Haptic Feedback

The Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset features ultra-immersive haptic feedback along with THX Spatial 7.1 surround sound for a great experience for single-player games. However, while it has a handy retractable mic, it's not the best choice for multiplayer games since it doesn't have active noise-canceling features. This wireless headset is compatible with both PS4 and PC and can last about eight hours with the haptic feedback features, or 20 hours with them off. There's also an included 3.5-millimeter cable that allows you to connect your smartphone and other devices like the Nintendo Switch, too. Or just play in wired mode.

The lightweight adjustable headband and cloth padded ear cups with cooling gel make wearing them for long hours comfortable as well. You can adjust the audio right from the headset, too.

Best for: PC and PS4

According to a fan: “The sensation of the haptic feedback is excellent, much like being at a live concert. Great for music with a strong pumping bass-line or playing games! I was originally skeptical, but this feature won me over and is more than traditional rumble (the kind you might expect on a console controller).”