Whether you want extra protection for your Apple Watch or to quickly change its look, a watch case is a budget-friendly way to do both at the same time. The best Apple Watch cases are made from durable, shock-resistant materials and come in a variety of colors and sizes to fit your style and specific model. Cases can also include screen protectors and/or watch bands, and some are water-resistant and designed so moisture won’t get trapped if you get caught in a drizzle.

When shopping for watch cases, most come in one of two materials: thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) or polycarbonate (PC). TPU cases are especially resistant to scratches, oil, and grease which helps prevent smudges and fingerprints, but transparent TPU cases may yellow over time. On the other hand, PC cases are more resistant to drops and cracks but they can show scratches. With both materials, you may find that moisture from sweat and water gets trapped in the case, so you might want to remove it before activities such as exercising or doing the dishes. Luckily, the Apple Watch itself is resistant to sweat and rain and some models can be worn while swimming and/or showering, so you don’t necessarily need a separate case for these activities. However, a water-resistant case that prevents trapped moisture is handy if you want to leave it on 24/7 without fear of fogging up.

Also worth considering for extra protection: Some cases include a built-in screen protector, most often made from scratch-resistant tempered glass. Cases can also feature a raised bumper to protect the edges of your Apple Watch.

In addition to their ability to protect your watch, cases add a touch of style to your wrist. They are available in a range of colors from classic black to bright blue, red, and more, and there are gloss, matte, and metallic options, too. There are cases below that come in sizes ranging from 38 to 45 millimeters, but you’ll want to double-check your specific Apple Watch model before buying to make sure it’s compatible.

Besides being durable, the best Apple Watch cases are affordable, so you could even snag a few if you like to mix things up.

1. The fan-favorite case with a screen protector

Compatible watches: SE and Series 4, 5, 6

Available sizes: 40 mm (featured), 44mm

Available colors: 5

These customer-approved Apple Watch cases have earned more than 70,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. This set includes two polycarbonate cases and each one has a tempered glass screen protector. In addition to the matte black set above, you can choose from multicolor two-packs of blue, silver, pink, and transparent cases. Just keep in mind, moisture can get trapped under the case.

One positive review: “I love it. Snaps right on. Cut-outs line up perfectly. Does not add any bulk & weight to my watch. Does not interfere with changing the strap. Comes with protective film on inside & out so there are no smudges on either side. No difference on touch screen response. It is great protection at a very low price.”

2. This 8-pack of colorful cases

Compatible watches: All series

Available sizes: 38 mm, 40 mm, 41 mm, 42 mm, 44 mm (featured), 45 mm

Available colors: 1 multicolor pack

This value pack of Apple Watch cases includes eight colorful styles with every order, each with a glossy and slightly metallic finish. They’re made from TPU and feature a screen protector with an oleophobic coating that’s resistant to oils from finger smudges, but they can trap moisture if they get wet. The vibrant cases have garnered an impressive 6,000-plus five-star ratings.

One positive review: “These look just like the photos and are very comfortable, sturdy, and durable! All the colors are awesome and they are definitely protective!”

3. A water- & dust-resistant case

Compatible watches: SE and Series 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

Available sizes: 38 mm, 40 mm (featured), 41 mm, 42 mm, 44 mm, 45 mm

Available colors: 1

This water-resistant Apple Watch case has an IP68 rating for dust and water protection, and can be submerged in water 6.6 feet deep for up to one hour. It will also prevent moisture from getting in and fogging up your watch face. The TPU case features a scratch-resistant screen protector with rubber edging to protect against drops from 6.6 feet high. The case also comes with a silicone watch band in two sizes so you can find the best fit.

One positive review: “I work in agriculture and also as a landscape gardener, so I needed a case that could withstand dirt, dust, grime, get wet, banged up and still keep my watch safe. I have not been easy on this band and I can testify that it has passed the test for each of these conditions.”

4. The rugged case with raised edges

Compatible watches: SE and Series 4, 5, 6, 7

Available sizes: 44/45 mm

Available colors: 5

Another popular choice, this Apple Watch case has a 4.7-star overall rating and more than 16,000 reviews. It’s made from TPU and has a flexible, shock-absorbent layer to protect the watch from damage. There’s no screen protector but the bumper does have raised bezels to guard the edges of your watch. However, the case will trap moisture if the watch gets wet.

One positive review: “The only bumper that actually protects the watch from dings and bumps on the corners. It’s super easy to install and also blends well when using different bands. Highly recommend to anyone looking for some durability and protection.”

5. A budget 3-pack of transparent cases

Compatible watches: SE and Series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

Available sizes: 38 mm (featured), 40 mm, 42 mm, 44 mm

Available colors: 6

This multipack pack of Apple Watch cases includes three transparent cases made from scratch-resistant TPU. Each case has a flexible frame that installs easily and covers the front and edges of your watch. However, you may not want to wear it swimming, as it will trap moisture. Also, the transparent case may yellow over time. These durable cases have earned more than 6,000 five-star ratings, and if you’re looking for more variety, they’re also available in packs with colors such as black and silver.

One positive review: “Very easy to put on and works great. No issues using the touch screen at all.”

6. These dual-tone cases with metallic edges

Compatible watches: SE and Series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6

Available sizes: 38 mm, 40 mm (featured), 42 mm, 44 mm

Available colors: 6

One of the more stylish options, these Apple Watch cases have a two-tone finish with metallic detailing around the frame. Sold in a two-pack, you can choose from a variety of color combinations, including blue and black or red and black. The cases are made from shock-resistant PC and have a tempered glass screen protector. However, they are not water-resistant and will trap moisture.

One positive review: “The color schemes on these covers is more beautiful in person than on screen. They install and remove easily and they do not interfere with screen interaction.”

7. The minimalist bumper

Compatible watches: SE and Series 4, 5, 6

Available sizes: 44 mm

Available colors: 11

Made with an impact-resistant polymer, this lightweight Apple Watch case offers drop protection up to 4 feet. Though there's no screen protector, the case has slightly raised edges to help protect your watch face from bumps. However, this design can trap moisture so you might want to take it off before getting wet. Another popular pick on Amazon, the sleek bumper has earned a 4.7-star overall rating after more than 8,000 reviews, and it comes in a variety of colors, including platinum, poppy, and black.

One positive review: “Very durable. I am in the field a lot using my hands for work and this thing takes a beating and cleans up very nicely.”

8. The watch case & band combo in a classic link design

Compatible watches: All series

Available sizes: 38 mm, 40mm, 41 mm (featured), 42 mm, 44 mm, 45 mm

Available colors: 7

Featuring a TPU case and stainless steel band, this highly rated Apple Watch case has a timeless look. In addition to classic silver, color options include black, gold, blue, and more. The band has eight removable links so you can adjust the size to fit your wrist. Plus, the case has a built-in screen protector — but keep in mind that it will trap moisture when it gets wet.

One positive review: “I get compliments on my watch ALL the time!! Most people think it’s a custom high end band and are shocked when I tell them it’s from Amazon!”