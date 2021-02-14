Apple’s Airpods Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market right now, but at $249, they're not cheap — so you'll want to make sure you have a good case. [The best Airpods Pro cases are strong and durable enough to protect your tech, yet thin enough to allow for wireless Qi charging.

The biggest factor to consider when shopping for an Airpods Pro case is the material. Cases are typically made from plastic, silicone, or leather, and which material is best for you is a personal choice. If you tend do drop things often, it's a good idea choose a softer material like silicone that can absorb the shock from short falls. If you love the protection of silicone, but want to avoid its propensity to attract dust, a case made from a hard-sided material with a softer interior lining or a TPU plastic case might be your best bet.

You'll also want to make sure your case allows access to the charge indicator light and the pairing button on your Airpods. All of the cases below feature a pinhole that allows the battery indicator light to stay visible for added convenience.

With all that in mind, here are the top four cases for Airpods Pro — and they're all available on Amazon.

1. A minimalist case with hard-drop protection

Materials: polycarbonate and TPU

This hard-sided Airpods Pro case lets you keep a clean, minimalist look while protecting your investment earbuds. The case has a hard polycarbonate exterior combined with a flexible TPU interior to absorb the shock from falls. Small cutouts allow you to see the charging case’s indicator light or plug in a lightning cable, and the case also works with Qi wireless chargers. This option consists of two separate parts: the body and the hinging top. The top section uses tape to adhere to your Airpods charging case, but some reviewers said that they didn't need the adhesive. One drawback: If you ever need to press the pairing button on the back of your Airpods, you’ll need to remove the body of the case to access it.

One reviewer wrote: “The design was well done. It’s minimal and fits my AirPods perfectly. I like how the hardshell is in the front and top of the case. There is a hard rubber grip in the back to stay put on hard surfaces or when I hold it.”

Available colors: 4

2. This silicone case with over 25,000 ratings on Amazon

Material: silicone

There’s a reason why these silicone Airpods Pro Cases have a 4.3-star rating on Amazon and thousands of five-star reviews — they work. The case’s soft silicone material protects your Airpods from scratches and small impacts, while the attached carabiner is great for keeping your tech accessible and secure. The case also has a silicone plug for the lightning port to keep dust out. The silicone body of the case has a precise cutout to display the battery indicator light on your Airpods Pro, as well as an indentation on the back that allows you to press the pairing button. The case supports both wired and wireless charging.

One reviewer wrote: “A great cheap investment to protect a VERY expensive investment. Everything fits perfectly and the carabiner is a really nice touch. For those curious, wireless charging isn’t impacted and the top section is grippy so that it doesn’t fall off the lid. For the price this is just impossible to ignore. This should be your absolute first go to purchase for your airpods to protect them, and to make it easier carrying the case while you're out and about”

Available colors: 4

3. A rugged case for ultimate protection

Material: TPU

If protecting your Airpods from falls and scratches is your biggest concern, this TPU Airpods case is a great choice. The flexible material absorbs shocks and offers protection from scratches or fingerprints. The case comes with a matching carabiner that you can use to attach it to your bag or keys, and it's Qi-compatible. Reviewers love this case — it has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon with more than 5,000 ratings — and fans noted that the TPU material doesn’t feel sticky or collect pocket lint like silicone can. Reviewers also loved that you can still see the charging indicator light and access the pairing button without removing the case.

One reviewer wrote: “Great case for the pro’s. Fit is excellent. I was hesitant about using a two piece case, but this one works well. The top fits firmly and securely with the small strip of adhesive on the interior. I’m confident that it will stay put and not fall off. Case is well built and will protect my AirPods nicely.”

Available colors: 4

4. This luxe leather case that only looks better over time

Material: leather exterior, polycarbonate interior

This leather Airpods case feels much more expensive than it is. The case has an interior made from tough polycarbonate and an exterior mad soft leather, and it will help protect your Airpods from scratches and tumbles. According to reviewers, the leather will develop a beautiful patina with regular use, similar to other fine leather goods. With this case, you’ll still be able to charge your Airpods Pro either wirelessly or with a lightning cable, and it has a pinhole to keep the Airpods indicator light visible. However, you do have to remove this case to access the Airpods' pairing button.

One reviewer wrote: “I was looking for a simple genuine leather case for my AirPod Pros and this seems to fit the bill. The leather is nice and it seems to be of high quality, not bad especially for the price. The only con I can see with the case is that the inside is not lined with microfiber, it is a matte plastic. Very happy overall!”

5. A retro-style case for gamers

Materials: silicone

If you want an option that reflects a bit of your personality, this silicone Airpods case has a fun retro game-inspired design while still offering plenty of protection. The case is compatible with both wireless and wired charging, and you can still see the charge indicator light without having to remove it. Another great feature of this protective case is the silicone plug that covers the charging port when not in use, helping to keep out dust, lint, and other small debris. The case’s silicone construction not only boasts a cool aesthetic and is soft to the touch, but it can also provide shock absorption to protect your Airpods from falls.

One reviewer wrote: “This is a great case. I was originally worried that it might have problems staying closed, but I’ve carried it around with my wallet/clutch for over a month now with no problems. It has easy access for plugging in the charging cable. I would buy it again in a heartbeat!”