Microsoft isn’t changing up much with the latest Surface laptop, but it doesn’t really need to. The Surface Laptop 5 debuted during Microsoft’s Surface event on Thursday, offering refreshed specs for one of Microsoft’s most popular Surface devices.

Microsoft built the Surface Laptop 5 with updated processors, more battery life, and a Thunderbolt 4 port, but the commercial version offers a design where nearly every part is replaceable. As a competitor to Apple's MacBooks that have a notoriously low repairability score, Microsoft may be learning to embrace the right to repair with its Surface Laptop.

Both the 13.5-inch and the 15-inch versions have touchscreen displays. Microsoft

Hopefully, this means that Microsoft is serious about incorporating repairability, especially compared to its first Surface Laptop that scored a 0 in iFixit’s chart.

Superior specs — The fifth-gen Surface Laptop is keeping the same display form factor, since it’s offered in two touchscreen options of a 13.5-inch version and a 15-inch version. Microsoft is mixing up the color choices a bit with the 13.5-inch option that comes in four colors — platinum, sage, matte black, and sandstone — while the 15-inch version only comes in matte black and platinum.

Only the 13.5-inch model comes in the sage and sandstone colors. Microsoft

SURFACE LAPTOP 5 SPECS:

Display: 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 2,256 x 1,504 resolution or 15-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 2,496 x 1,664 resolution

13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 2,256 x 1,504 resolution or 15-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 2,496 x 1,664 resolution Webcam: 720p HD front-facing camera

720p HD front-facing camera CPU: Starts at 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, upgradeable to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1265U

Starts at 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, upgradeable to 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1265U RAM: 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB LPDDR5x RAM

8GB, 16GB, or 32GB LPDDR5x RAM Storage: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of removable SSD storage

256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of removable SSD storage Battery: Up to 17 hours (15-inch version) or up to 18 hours (13.5-inch version)

Up to 17 hours (15-inch version) or up to 18 hours (13.5-inch version) Ports: One USB-C port with Thunderbolt 4.0, one USB-A port, one 3.5mm headphone jack, one Surface Connect port

Compared to the previous version, the Surface Laptop 5 is supposedly “50 percent more powerful than its predecessor.” That’s evident from the updated processor and improved battery life. It’s worth noting that Microsoft upgraded the USB-C port to a Thunderbolt 4.0 port, making the Surface Laptop 5 way better at transferring data.

The 13.5-inch model is more portable, but the 15-inch version is better at split-screen multitasking. Microsoft

Replace and repair — While it’s only on the commercial version of the Surface Laptop 5, Microsoft clearly wanted to make it easily repairable since several interior components are replaceable.

The commercial version will come with more security features than the consumer version, but also have a replaceable SSD, display, battery, motherboard and among other swappable components. This is a huge win for consumers, since it means they can likely stretch out the lifespan of the Surface Laptop 5 by just replacing dying components. That’s definitely an edge over MacBooks.