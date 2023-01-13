Mercedes’ limited-edition SL 63 has an F1-inspired gradient paint job

Gear
There will only be 100 units made of this collector edition SL 63 4MATIC+.
This one’s for all the fans of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula 1 team. Mercedes-AMG is releasing a collectors edition of its SL 63 4MATIC+ directly inspired by the race car.
Mercedes-AMG designed this SL 63 after its Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance race car that was used during the recently-concluded 2022 F1 season. Luckily, Mercedes ported over the most attractive part of the race car: the two-tone gradient paint.