Maserati’s first electric sports car goes all in on performance

The GranTurismo Folgore electrifies the timeless Maserati coupe design with three motors and a 92.5 kWh battery pack.
Maserati is ramping up the conversion of its vehicle lineup into electric beasts. The Italian luxury automaker revealed the GranTurismo Folgore, marking the second EV announced for Maserati after the Grecale Folgore.
While many automakers have been making economical EVs with long ranges, Maserati is going against the grain. Instead, the Italian brand focused on a performance-first model wrapped in its recognizable Maserati styling.