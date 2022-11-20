75 cheap gifts on Amazon that are actually really, really cool

Though it may be tempting to blow your budget when buying gifts, those bills that have been piling up on your desk say otherwise. But that doesn’t mean you have to settle for crummy, flimsy presents. With a little searching (and a ton of persistence), you can find all sorts of cheap gifts on Amazon that are actually really, really cool.

Luckily for you, I’ve already taken the time to find some of the best affordable gifts. And because I’m keenly aware of how people can have unique tastes, I’ve even made sure to include a little something for everybody. From dumpling steamer baskets to adorable bookmarks, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding something for your grandma, brother, or even that weird uncle who only comes around once a year. But if you want to see more, you’ll just have to keep scrolling.

01 A container that helps you cook pasta in the microwave Lekue Quick Microwave Pasta Cooker Amazon $26 See On Amazon Cooking pasta in the microwave usually takes a ton of guesswork — unless you have this container to help you out. There’s no need to boil water beforehand, and the lid is designed in a way that helps keep it from boiling over. The best part? It’s designed to work with nearly any type of pasta, from delicate angel hair to thick rigatoni.

02 This meat tenderizer that’s double-sided for added versatility Checkered Chef Meat Tenderizer Hammer Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not only does this cooking mallet feature a nonslip handle to help you keep a firm grip, but the head also has two sides: one with spikes for tenderizing, as well as a second smooth one to help you thin out thick cuts of meat. Plus, the top-heavy design means you won’t have to exert a ton of pressure.

03 A set of plating tools to make any meal look professional Nuvantee Plating Tools (8 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not only do these plating tools help you serve up dishes that look incredibly professional, but they’re also made from sleek stainless steel — not plastic. The best part? You also get a convenient roll-up pouch to keep them all neatly packaged together in storage.

04 The versatile bowl that lets you make coffee while camping Stanley Adventure All-in-One 2 Bowl Cook Set Amazon $15 See On Amazon You always want to pack light when you’re camping, making this all-in-one bowl a smart choice for your next trip. You can use it to cook hot meals, brew coffee, or even just boil water — and the locking handle even extends outwards to help keep it stable above your campfire. Plus, the stainless steel walls are unlikely to rust over time.

05 A splatter screen that helps keep mess to a minimum BergKoch Splatter Screen Amazon $10 See On Amazon Place this splatter screen overtop your pot or pan when frying food, and it’ll help keep your counters clear from hot oil pops. The mesh screen still lets steam escape, so it won’t affect how crispy your foods come out — and you can simply toss it into the dishwasher for an easy clean when dirty.

06 These steamer baskets made from 100% bamboo Prime Home Direct Bamboo Steamer Basket Amazon $25 See On Amazon Dumplings, vegetables, rice — these baskets are perfect for steaming all sorts of ingredients. The walls are water-resistant, helping keep moisture from accumulating and ensuring that steam gets evenly distributed throughout. Each order also includes 50 reusable paper liners to help keep your meals from gluing themselves down to the wood.

07 A pitcher that lets you make fresh cold brew at home Bean Envy Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon $15 See On Amazon Buying cold brew from the store quickly adds up, so why not make your own at home using this pitcher? The airtight lid helps keep everything inside fresh, while measurement markings on the side make it easy to keep track of how much you’ve brewed. And since the borosilicate glass is heat-resistant, there’s no need to worry about it shattering when exposed to dramatic temperature changes.

08 The padded wrist rests that can help alleviate soreness CushionCare Computer Desk Wrist Rests Amazon $19 See On Amazon Place these rests underneath your wrists when working at your computer — they can help alleviate soreness, as well as provide relief from carpal tunnel syndrome. They’re stuffed with soft memory foam, allowing them to contour to the shape of your wrists for added comfort. Plus, the nonslip backing helps keep them from shifting out of place.

09 A silicone crab that holds onto stirrers for you OTOTO Red the Crab Silicone Utensil Rest Amazon $20 See On Amazon Place this red crab on the edge of your pot, and you’ll instantly have somewhere to rest your stirrer between uses. It’s made from heat-resistant silicone, so there’s no need to worry about it melting — and you can even use it to keep pot lids cracked open when you want steam to escape.

10 This sandwich sealer that reviewers can’t get enough of YUMKT Sandwich Sealers (5 Pieces) Amazon $11 See On Amazon To use this sandwich sealer, simply place your sandwich in the center and press down on the slicer; it’ll trim away all the crust while simultaneously sealing the edges of your sandwich shut. “This is not only fun for the kids but for the parents as well,” wrote one reviewer. “It is sturdy and very easy to use.”

11 The cable clips that help minimize clutter Generic Caterpillar Cable Clip Amazon $10 See On Amazon If your desk has turned into a jumbled mess of wires, consider using this clip to help tidy your space up. It’s made from soft silicone, allowing you to gently press wires of nearly any size into the slots — and each order even includes adhesive so that you can secure it down to your desk.

12 A beer bottle opener that does the work for you HQY Magnet-Automatic Beer Bottle Opener Amazon $7 See On Amazon This beer bottle opener is a great addition to your home bar cart. Simply press it down onto any glass beer bottle, and it’ll pop open the lid for you — no twisting required. And if you enjoy collecting bottle caps, it shouldn’t damage the cap like many bar keys tend to do.

13 This collapsible lantern that’s powered by the sun KIZEN Collapsible Solar Lantern Amazon $19 See On Amazon There’s no need to bring batteries with you when camping, as this lantern is made with a solar panel on the top that can keep it running for up to 10 hours. The collapsible design also helps you save space in your bag, and you even have three light modes to choose from: low, high, or emergency SOS.

14 A gym towel made from quick-drying microfiber Wise Owl Outfitters Quick Dry Microfiber Towel Amazon $10 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed out for a hike or sweating at the gym, this towel deserves a spot in your bag. It’s made from soft microfiber that can absorb up to seven times its weight in liquid, yet still dries incredibly quickly so that you aren’t stuck carrying around a soggy towel. Choose from three colors: green, blue, or grey.

15 The silicone baking mat with helpful pastry guides printed on top Checkered Chef Silicone Baking Mat & Dough Scraper Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only is this baking mat perfect for rolling out dough, but it also has helpful pastry guide marks printed on the top, making it easy to trim your dough to the ideal size. It’s also heat-resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit as well as nonstick, which means you can use it in lieu of parchment paper in the oven — and each order even includes a dough knife made from stainless steel.

16 A grill scraper that won’t shed bristles into your food Sage Owl BBQ Grill Scraper Tool Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sometimes, grill brushes can shed bristles into your food — whereas this scraper is made without any bristles, instead relying on 11 different grooves to strip burnt-on crud off your grill. A loop in the middle allows you to hang it up in storage — and since it’s made from stainless steel, it’s highly unlikely that it’ll ever develop rust.

17 This hook that makes it easy to flip meats Cave Tools Food Flipper and Meat Hook Amazon $22 See On Amazon Spatulas are great for flipping patties, but this hook does a better job when it comes to bacon, chicken wings, ribs, and more. You’re also less likely to scratch your grill grates when using it — and since it’s made from stainless steel, you can easily toss it into the dishwasher when you’re done.

18 These packing cubes that help keep your suitcase organized Shacke Pak Packing Cubes (Set of 5) Amazon $19 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy for your suitcase to become a jumbled mess of clothes, which is why I’m a big fan when it comes to these packing cubes. See-through mesh tops make it easy to see what’s inside each one without having to unpack everything, while reinforced stitching ensures that you’ll be able to use them for dozens of trips. Plus, each order includes a laundry bag so that you can separate dirty clothes from clean ones.

19 A pickle container that helps your hands stay clean Home-X Pickle Storage Container Amazon $15 See On Amazon With a convenient lift-up strainer that pulls your pickles out of their juice, this container might just be one of the most clever items in your kitchen. And if you aren’t into pickles? It’ll also work great with any ingredient that sits in its own juice or marinade, from jarred pineapple chunks to small cuts of steak.

20 The bookmark that makes it look like your book is sprouting Genuine Fred SPROUT Little Green Bookmarks (6-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Consider these little green bookmarks a fun upgrade to the ripped piece of paper you’ve probably been using. Not only do they make it look like your book is sprouting, but each one is also made from soft silicone, allowing your book to shut all the way without any damage to its pages. “I love them because they’re bendy but stiff enough to stay between the pages,” wrote one reviewer.

21 The bulbs that keep your plants hydrated while you’re away Mkono Plant Waterer Bulb Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t let your plants dry out while you’re out of town — instead, use this bulb to keep them watered. It’s made from sleek glass, with a clear body that makes it easy to see how much water is left inside when you finally come home. And since the bulb is shaped like a small dove, it’s just as cute as it is clever.

22 These rust-resistant corn holders shaped like cute dachshunds Charcoal Companion Dog Corn Holders (8 Pieces) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only are these corn holders made from rust-resistant stainless steel, but they’re also tipped with cute dachshund heads and tails that any dog lover can appreciate. Or, if you aren’t into dogs, they’re also available as cows and pigs, as well as popcorn bowls and beer cans.

23 The slim grill baskets that are perfect for kabobs D-ICE Kebab Grilling Basket Amazon $28 See On Amazon Grilling kabobs can be difficult, as it’s easy for the ingredients to get stuck between your grill grates — so grab these baskets. The slim design makes them perfect for kabobs and skewers, while the non-stick surface ensures that your foods won’t glue themselves down as they cook. Plus, their wooden handles stay relatively cool so that they’re easy to flip.

24 A heated sandwich press that won’t stick to your food Ovente Electric Sandwich Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon With nonstick heating plates that won’t attach themselves to your food, this sandwich maker is an easy way to whip up a quick meal without dirtying up the stove. And if you aren’t in the mood for a sandwich? Not a problem, as it’s versatile enough to make everything from French toast to fresh omelets.

25 These LED book lights that you can easily point in any direction GearLight Rechargeable Book Light (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Since these book lights are made with flexible goosenecks, you can easily point them in whatever direction works best for you. You also have the choice of three light temperatures: gentle white, amber, or natural daylight. And since the batteries are rechargeable, there’s no need to purchase replacements.

26 A clip-on strainer that’s perfect for cramped kitchens Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer Amazon $15 See On Amazon Regular strainers can take up a ton of storage space, making this clip-on version a smart upgrade. The clips stretch to fit onto nearly any pot, pan, or bowl — even if it has a lip. And since your ingredients stay inside the pot as you pour out the water, it can also help prevent food from spilling out into the sink.

27 The stainless steel container that saves bacon grease for later Aulett Home Bacon Grease Container Amazon $20 See On Amazon Incorporating bacon grease into your cooking is an easy way to add an extra layer of flavor, so why not save some for later inside this container? The walls are made from tough stainless steel, which means you can pour hot grease inside without having to worry about anything melting. Plus, the reusable filter removes any burnt bits so that all you’re left with is pure grease.

28 A pizza paddle that folds up for easy storage Checkered Chef Pizza Paddle Amazon $23 See On Amazon Don’t burn yourself reaching into the oven to grab that pizza — use this paddle to pull it out instead. You can use it with indoor as well as outdoor ovens, as the stainless steel surface is designed to withstand high temperatures. And unlike some paddles, this one folds down for easy storage once you’re done cooking.

29 This wine chiller gift set that’s completely shatterproof FineDine Wine Chiller Gift Set Amazon $31 See On Amazon Not only are both of the wine glasses and bottle in this gift set made from shatterproof stainless steel, but their vacuum-insulated walls also help keep your reds and whites at their ideal temperature. Many reviewers wrote about how all the pieces “work great” — and the glasses even come with sliding lids to help prevent spills.

30 A matcha tea scoop that takes the guesswork out of measuring PureChimp Matcha Tea Scoop Amazon $10 See On Amazon There’s no guesswork required when you’re using this scoop to brew some fresh matcha, as it’s sized to hold exactly 1 gram of powder — no more, no less. The long handle also makes it easy to reach deep into tall containers, and the stainless steel metal is unlikely to rust over time.

31 These television backlights that can help reduce eye strain Power Practical LED TV Backlight Strip Amazon $11 See On Amazon Sometimes, staring at a bright television in a dark room can leave your eyes feeling strained — so why not grab these backlights? They can also help improve your television’s contrast, as they’ll brighten the room without creating any glare — and the 3M adhesive (which comes included) makes installation a total breeze.

32 The hiking poles that collapse to a fraction of their size TrailBuddy Trekking Poles Amazon $22 See On Amazon Packing light is essential when you’re out hiking — that’s why these poles are such a game-changer. They can expand out to 54 inches, yet collapse down to just 24 when you’re trying to save space in your bag. And since they’re made from aluminum, they’re just as lightweight as they are sturdy.

33 A laptop stand that helps take pressure off your neck Office Owl Laptop Desk Stand Amazon $9 See On Amazon Place your laptop on this stand, and it’ll raise it up to eye level so that you aren’t constantly craning your neck downwards to read the screen. It’s large enough to fit laptops up to 17 inches — and assembly only takes a few short minutes without any extra tools required.

34 These rechargeable bike lights help you stay visible in the dark GearLight Rechargeable Bike Light Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon Add these lights to your bicycle, and they’ll help you stay visible when you’re out riding at night. The batteries last for more than 10 hours when fully charged — and the clamps make it easy to attach them to your handlebars without using any tools. They’re also water-resistant, so there’s no need to worry about how they’ll work in the rain.

35 An insulated beer mug that can hold a full pint Nuvantee Beer Mug Amazon $13 See On Amazon Double-wall insulated to help keep your drinks deliciously cold, this mug is a must-have for anyone who loves sipping on a beer. It’s large enough to hold a full pint and even comes with a lid to help prevent spills. Or, if you aren’t much of a beer drinker, you can also use it for hot chocolate, tea, and more.

36 This portable charger that takes up hardly any space INIU Portable Charger Amazon $25 See On Amazon With USB ports that help your devices charge up fast, this portable charger is a must-have when traveling. The slim design takes up hardly any space in your bag — and unlike some chargers, this one can power an iPhone 8 more than three times.

37 A bamboo thermos that lets you brew tea on the go LeafLife Premium Bamboo Thermos with Tea Infuser & Strainer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only does this thermos feature a sleek bamboo exterior, but each order also comes with a reusable infuser that lets you brew tea while you’re out and about. The best part? Its vacuum-insulated walls can help cold drinks stay chilled for up to 24 hours, while hot drinks can stay warm for up to 12.

38 The magnetic mount that can hold nearly any phone Hussell Magnetic Phone Mount Amazon $8 See On Amazon Using your phone while driving is frowned upon, so why not pop it onto this mount instead? The magnetic backing allows it to work with nearly any phone, regardless of size or brand. It can also swivel a full 360 degrees — and the clamp on the back lets you securely fasten it to any of the air vents in your car.

39 An insulated drink cooler designed for slim cans BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Can Cooler Amazon $18 See On Amazon This can holder could help keep it up to 20 times colder than that cheap foam version you’ve been using. Its insulated walls also help keep your can from sweating all over your hands — and with dozens of colors to choose from, you shouldn’t have any trouble finding one that suits your style.

40 This bottle stopper shaped like a faucet knob Fairly Odd Novelties Novelty Faucet Wine Bottle Stopper Amazon $11 See On Amazon You don’t have to finish that entire bottle of wine in one sitting — just use this stopper to seal it up for later. Silicone rings around the middle create a tight seal, helping prevent spills while simultaneously keeping air from leaking inside.

41 An avocado slicer that helps cut down on mess OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Instead of dirtying up a knife, spoon, and cutting board when you want an avocado, pull out this slicer and save yourself some mess. You can use it to split, pit, and slice your avocado — and since it’s top-rack dishwasher safe, cleaning up afterward is a total breeze.

42 These silicone lids that stretch to fit nearly any container Unwasted Reusable Silicone Lids (Set of 7) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Almost every kitchen has that one drawer filled with mismatched plasticware lids, so why not downsize with these silicone lids? They stretch to fit nearly any container, and can even be used to save halved fruits for later. And unlike plastic wrap, they also create a leakproof, airtight seal to help keep your leftovers fresh.

43 A travel-friendly wallet that helps block incoming RFID signals Zero Grid Travel Neck Wallet Amazon $19 See On Amazon Consider this wallet a must-have for your next vacation abroad. It hangs around your neck to discourage thieving hands, and even features RFID-blocking technology to help keep any digital pickpockets at bay. There are also multiple compartments for your cards, passport, cash, and more.

44 The electric whisk that whips milk into a delicious froth Bean Envy Milk Frother Amazon $15 See On Amazon Tired of drinking the same cup of Joe every morning? Try whipping up some milk into a delicious froth with this electric whisk. The stainless steel head is resistant to rust — and the powerful motor can even be used to beat egg whites into stiff peaks when baking. Choose from eight colors.

45 A shampoo brush that massages away dirt & grime Flathead Products Hair Scalp Massager Amazon $7 See On Amazon Add a dollop of shampoo to this brush, then gently massage it into your scalp to wash away all sorts of dirt and grime. The silicone bristles are soft, making them suitable for sensitive scalps — all while a convenient handle on the back helps you keep a firm grip in the shower.

46 This leakproof trash can that helps keep your car clean Drive Auto Car Trash Can Amazon $9 See On Amazon Don’t let garbage accumulate inside your car — throw it into this trash can instead. The leakproof base won’t let liquids spill out onto your upholstery, and the strap can be easily secured around your stick shift, headrest, or anywhere else you’d like. Each order also includes 20 liners to get you started.

47 A burger press that creates perfectly even patties Cave Tools Burger Press Amazon $19 See On Amazon A trick to having your burgers cook uniformly is to make sure that the patties are all the same size, making this burger press a smart addition to any kitchen. The nonstick interior easily releases meat when pulled away — and there are even indicator lines on the inside to help you keep track of how much the patties weigh.

48 The glass tea pot that’s undeniably stylish VAHDAM Radiance Glass Tea Pot with Infuser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only does this glass teapot look good, but it’s also made from tough borosilicate glass that can handle being heated on the stove as well as in the microwave. A reusable infuser makes it easy to brew your preferred blend of loose leaves — and many reviewers appreciated how it’s “well made” and “easy to use.”

49 These reusable straws that are compatible with large tumblers Flathead Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws (10-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Long enough to work with tumblers up to 20 ounces, these reusable straws are an eco-friendly upgrade to the plastic ones you’ve likely been using. They’re made from soft silicone, so there’s no need to worry about them scratching the top of your mouth when sipping — and each order even includes a brush to help you scrub the insides clean.

50 A neck pillow filled with soft memory foam Crafty World Travel Neck Pillow Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only is this neck pillow filled with soft memory foam, but it’s also sized to fit nearly any neck, regardless of how you like to sit. The cover can be removed for easy cleaning if it ever gets dirty — and you even have the choice of four colors: black, blue, grey, or purple.

51 The silicone baking cups you can wash & reuse Amazon Basics Reusable Silicone Baking Cups (12-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Instead of wasting money on disposable baking cups, why not save some green and make the switch to these reusable ones? They’re made from flexible, nonstick silicone, making it easy to pop your cupcakes out once they’ve finished baking. And since they’re oven-safe up to 424 degrees Fahrenheit, there’s no need to worry about them melting.

52 These LED night lights that you don’t need to unplug Vont 'Lyra' LED Night Light (6-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon There’s no need to turn these night lights off, as each one features a dusk-to-dawn sensor that automatically shuts them off when it’s bright out, as well as turns on when the room grows dark. And since the LED bulbs have a lifespan of over 10,000 hours, it’s highly unlikely that they’ll ever burn out.

53 An acrylic paint set that people of all ages can appreciate Crafts 4 All Acrylic Paint Set Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only does this acrylic paint set come with 12 vibrant colors, but you also get three high-quality brushes to help you get started painting everything from ceramic to wood. The paints are water-based, nontoxic, as well as quick-drying — and many reviewers raved about how a little bit of paint “goes a long way.”

54 The organizer that helps tidy up messy trunks YoGi Prime Car Trunk Organizer Amazon $19 See On Amazon With multiple compartments that can hold everything from groceries to sports equipment, this organizer is a must-have for cluttered trunks. It clips around your headrests to keep it from shifting around while you’re driving — all while a Velcro closure on the lids helps prevent items from spilling out.

55 A scratchproof wok made from sleek stainless steel Willow & Everett Wok Pan Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re whipping up a stir fry or deep frying dumplings, this wok can help you get it done. Each order includes a domed lid, as well as a stainless steel spatula with a sleek wooden handle. Plus, its three-layer design makes it suitable for nearly any type of stove, including gas, induction, as well as electric ones.

56 This meat thermometer that helps prevent dinner faux pas KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer Amazon $11 See On Amazon Don’t risk serving undercooked meat at your next dinner party — use this thermometer to make sure all your proteins are cooked all the way through. The backlit LCD screen makes it easy to read when you’re grilling outside at night, and there’s even a helpful temperature guide printed right on the handle — just in case you don’t have the proper cooking temps for fish, beef, and poultry memorized.

57 These versatile kitchen gadgets take up hardly any storage space Esie Houzie Kitchen Accessories Set (5 Pieces) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re running low on storage space in your kitchen, consider downsizing with this set of versatile tools. Each order comes with five: one veggie peeler, cheese grater, bottle opener, pizza cutter, as well as a garlic grinder. And not only are they significantly smaller than their full-sized versions, but they also nest together to help you save even more space.

58 A slim wallet with space for up to 4 cards GOVO Badge Holder Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from tough manganese steel, this slim wallet is a smart option for anyone looking to downsize from the bulky one they’ve been lugging around. The spring-loaded clamp expands to fit up to four cards — and there’s even a clip on the back that lets you attach it to your belt for safekeeping.

59 The tortilla blanket that’s printed on both sides CASOFU Burrito Blanket Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to wrap yourself up inside a cozy tortilla, this burrito blanket is your chance to find out. It’s printed on both sides, so it doesn’t matter which side is facing outward. And if you aren’t into burritos? You can also grab it as a waffle, or even a pizza.

60 A set of retro coasters that look like vinyl records Ankzon Vinyl Record Disk Coasters (Set of 6) Amazon $7 See On Amazon If your coffee table could use some color, make sure to take a look at these retro coasters. Not only are they colorful, but they’re also designed to look like classic vinyl records — and the nonslip backing even helps keep them from shifting out of place.

61 This tiny vacuum that’s perfect for sucking up small messes ODISTAR Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $13 See On Amazon Crumbs, dust, hair — this tiny vacuum is perfect for all sorts of small jobs. It only needs two AA batteries (which are not included) in order to provide more than two hours’ worth of suction. And unlike full-size vacuums, this one creates hardly any noise as it sucks up dirt.

62 These Bluetooth headphones with control buttons on the left ears iJoy Matte Finish Bluetooth Headphones Amazon $21 See On Amazon With a sleek built-in microphone that lets you chat on your phone hands-free, these Bluetooth headphones are a definite upgrade to the cheap earbuds you’ve been using. The best part? Controls on the left ear let you play and pause music, skip songs, as well as adjust the volume.

63 The cute little charms that help you keep track of your wine glass True Zoo Citrus Wine Charms Glass Markers (8-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon It’s almost too easy to mix up your wine glass with someone else’s at a party — so grab these charms. They fit on the rim of your wine glass, making it easy to keep track of which glass belongs to who. You also have the choice of two styles: bright citrus fruit slices, or a variety of cheeses.

64 These quirky measuring cups that nest inside each other Genuine Fred Nested Hen and Chick Dry Measuring Cups Amazon $11 See On Amazon A bundle of measuring cups can take up a ton of room inside your drawers, whereas these ones nest together to help you make the most of limited storage space. The best part? Not only are they designed to look like cute chickens, but each one is also completely BPA-free.

65 An outlet shelf that’s surprisingly helpful WALI Outlet Shelf Amazon $8 See On Amazon Smart speakers, electric toothbrushes, phones — this outlet shelf can be used to hold all sorts of small items. It’s sturdy enough to hold up to 20 pounds, and even has a built-in cable management system to help keep charging cables from looking messy. Choose from two colors: white or black.

66 This Bluetooth speaker that you can keep in the shower EBODA Shower Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $24 See On Amazon Go ahead and hang this Bluetooth speaker up in your shower — it’s so waterproof that you won’t have to worry about it breaking. And with a powerful battery that lasts for up to 24 hours when fully charged, you can easily jam out in the shower for weeks before you need to plug it in again.

67 An electric hand warmer that doubles as an external battery OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmers Amazon $20 See On Amazon If your phone is always running low on battery, consider taking a look at this electric hand warmer. Its temperature is adjustable up to three levels — and there’s even a USB port that lets you use it as an external battery. Choose from more than 10 colors, ranging from black to pink.

68 The portable desk that hooks onto your steering wheel Cutequeen Steering Wheel Desk Amazon $11 See On Amazon Whether you’re working from your car or eating a quick meal, this desk gives you somewhere firm to rest notebooks, food, and more. It hooks onto your steering wheel without any tools required. And with a weight limit of up to 10 pounds, there’s no need to worry about it collapsing underneath large laptops.

69 These cute ceramic planters that are perfect for succulents OAMCEG Succulent Plant Pots (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not only are these small pots perfect for succulents, but they’re also made from sleek ceramic, with a stylish bamboo base that easily meshes with nearly any type of decor. Plus, there’s even a drainage hole in the bottom of each one — just in case you accidentally overwater your plants.

70 A set of mesh produce bags that help cut down on waste purifyou Reusable Produce Bags (Set of 9) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Don’t use those crummy plastic fruit bags they give out at the store — instead, make the switch to these reusable mesh ones. Not only are they less wasteful, but they also let your produce breathe, which can help them stay fresher for longer in the fridge. The tags also tell you how much they weigh.

71 The leakproof travel bottles that are TSA-approved Dot&Dot Leak Proof Travel Bottles (4 Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Pack your liquids inside these travel bottles, and you won’t have to worry about them getting thrown away when you’re passing through security. Their leakproof lids won’t let anything spill inside your bag — and they even come with a clear zippered bag to help you keep everything packed together.

72 These gloves that help keep your hands safe from cuts Dowellife Cut Resistant Gloves Amazon $10 See On Amazon Always slicing yourself in the kitchen? Try wearing these gloves the next time you’re preparing food. They’re made from tough fabric that’s 10 times stronger than normal gloves, helping keep you safe from accidental cuts. Choose from three sizes: small, medium, or large.

73 A cupholder that balances on furniture arms Watruer Sofa Cup Holder Amazon $23 See On Amazon Designed to fit onto nearly any furniture arm, this cupholder is a space-saving alternative to large side tables. Raised edges help keep your drink from spilling, while the food-grade silicone gives it some grip so that it’s unlikely to slide off. Choose from four colors: grey, red, brown, or black.

74 The whiskey glasses that come in a stylish gift box W VAN DAEMON Twist Whiskey Glasses (Set of 2) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Any whiskey drinker can appreciate these glasses, as their heavy bases give them some comfortable heft that make them perfect for sipping. The best part? Since they come packaged in a stylish gift box, there’s no need to wrap them up when gifting them to friends and family.