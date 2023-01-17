Emotional adult men watching sports game on TV, screaming and cheering with excitement while sitting...

Gear

11 Must-Have Products You Need At Your Next Super Bowl Party

From projectors and soundbars to smokeless indoor grills.

StefaNikolic/E+/Getty Images
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Keith Meeney

The biggest Sunday of the year is approaching, and if you’re hosting this year’s Super Bowl party, you’ll want to ensure your space is properly outfitted for a premium viewing experience. Certain gear — like a smokeless indoor grill or air fryer — will prep all your must-have snacks and minimize cleanup, while other products are essential for actually watching the game. Whether you prefer the beautiful picture on a flat-screen TV or plan on projecting the action home-theater style, you’ll need a way for your guests to see the excitement. And with a soundbar, you can bring 3D audio into your living room, so everyone can feel the big hits and roar of the crowd.

Below, we’ve selected the best tech gadgets and gear for hosting a legendary Super Bowl party, all from Walmart.com. They’ll make the big day bigger, brighter, and more delicious while allowing you to focus on your guests and the game equally. The name of this game is quality tech at a great price.

Performance V630 Native 1080P Full HD Projector
VANKYO

This projector is a great value. It can cast a picture on a screen size from 46 to 300 inches, allowing you to show the game in your living room or the backyard.

100" Portable Projector Screen
VIVO

Set up this heavy-duty, portable screen anywhere, and project the big game up to 100 inches. The MaxWhite 1.1 gain material with standard black backing eliminates any light penetration.

4 Quart Air Fryer with Reheat & Dehydrate
Ninja

Why deal with the cleanup of hot oil on a dirty stove when you can get crispy wings and fries with the perfect air fryer? This model features a wide temperature range and smart processor, so you can air fry, reheat, or even dehydrate your game day snacks.

HW-B550/ZA 2.1ch Soundbar
Samsung

Feel the roar of the crowd with this 3D sound and subwoofer.

Blender + Hydration System
Nathurium

With blades that spin at 18,000 RPM, you can dole out just about any kind of smoothie or cocktail to keep the party going.

Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill with Non-Stick Coating
Chefman

When you need to throw a couple burgers and dogs on the grill and don’t want to miss the game, you can’t lose with this smokeless indoor grill. The nonstick coating also makes for easy cleanup.

1.7 Cu ft Retro Single Door Mini Fridge
Galanz

Keep your drinks chilled in style with this retro mini fridge.

Vintage-Style Tabletop Popcorn Popper Machine with 10 Ounce Kettle
Olde Midway

Everybody loves popcorn, especially during the big game. The warming deck and heat light will keep it fresh through overtime.

Enclosed Pizza Oven
Hamilton Beach

This pizza press doesn’t require preheating, has a convenient viewing window, and rotates for even cooking. With 75 five-star reviews on Walmart.com, you can’t go wrong.

43” Class X85K 4K Ultra HD LED with Smart Google TV
Sony

When you’re watching the Super Bowl, you want the picture to be as clear as possible. This HD LED screen has a 120hz refresh rate and Motionflow XR technology to ensure a blur-free picture. It’s so clear you’ll feel like you’re on the field.

Official Dual Shot Sport Arcade Basketball Game
Pop-A-Shot

Keep your guests entertained with this classic arcade hit. They’ll be talking about your Super Bowl party for years.

Related Tags
Share: