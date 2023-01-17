The biggest Sunday of the year is approaching, and if you’re hosting this year’s Super Bowl party, you’ll want to ensure your space is properly outfitted for a premium viewing experience. Certain gear — like a smokeless indoor grill or air fryer — will prep all your must-have snacks and minimize cleanup, while other products are essential for actually watching the game. Whether you prefer the beautiful picture on a flat-screen TV or plan on projecting the action home-theater style, you’ll need a way for your guests to see the excitement. And with a soundbar, you can bring 3D audio into your living room, so everyone can feel the big hits and roar of the crowd.

Below, we’ve selected the best tech gadgets and gear for hosting a legendary Super Bowl party, all from Walmart.com. They’ll make the big day bigger, brighter, and more delicious while allowing you to focus on your guests and the game equally. The name of this game is quality tech at a great price.