Here's Exactly When You Can Play Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is easily one of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch games of the year, and it’s nearly here. It’s been in the works for a long time, so fans are eagerly awaiting its release on May 12, 2023. To get ready for its launch, it’s important to know when the game releases, how much storage space it’ll take up, and any details about pre-loading, and preordering. Here’s what you need to get ready for the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Release Time

If you download Tears of the Kingdom digitally, you can start playing right at midnight on May 12. However, in some parts of the world, you can get started a little early. In the United States, the game will actually go live on the night of Thursday, May 11, at 9 p.m. Pacific. In other territories, Nintendo Switch games typically launch at midnight local time, though, the company has yet to confirm the global release times yet.

Tears of the Kingdom players can get started early in some parts of the world. Nintendo

Below are the launch times for Tears of the Kingdom in the United States:

9 p.m. Pacific (May 11)

10 p.m. Mountain (May 11)

11 p.m. Central (May 11)

12 a.m. Eastern (May 12)

Of course, there are also various retailers hosting midnight releases for the physical version, but your mileage may vary. Check with your local retailers to see if any will be open at midnight on May 12.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom File Size

The digital version of Tears of the Kingdom is 16GB, which might not sound like much, but is quite large for a Switch game. Some of the largest Switch games clock in at around 16GB, so Tears of the Kingdom is among the biggest on the system.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Pre-Load Details

Pre-loading for Tears of the Kingdom is available now. Nintendo

Pre-loading for Tears of the Kingdom has begun on Nintendo Switch, and if you plan on playing right away, it’s recommended to buy now. Just keep in mind, Nintendo is charging a premium of $70 for this game.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Pre-Order Info

There are various pre-order bonuses for Tears of the Kingdom depending on the retailer. Best Buy is offering an art print, GameStop is giving away an exclusive wooden plaque, and Walmart has a fancy wall scroll available (all while supplies last).

On the Switch eShop, Nintendo is running a deal that allows players to purchase two eligible digital titles for $100, offering up to $30 in savings (depending on the games). Tears of the Kingdom is one of the eligible games.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.