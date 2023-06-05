How to Solve the Tricky Tokiy Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

All around Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are Rauru’s Blessing Shrines, which are different from the standard Shrines throughout the game.

One of the trickiest is the Tokiy Shrine, due to its hidden location. It requires players to maneuver through a deadly cave while carrying a massive crystal — a task easier said than done. In this guide, we’ll show you where to find the Tokiy Shrine and how to complete it in Tears of the Kingdom.

Tokiy Shrine Location

To reach the Tokiy Shrine, you need to visit the Oakle’s Navel lake on the north side of East Necluda. You can reach it easily from the Rabella Wetlands Tower.

Enter the cave from Oakle’s Navel in East Necluda to find the Tokiy Shrine. Nintendo

Head down to the bottom of the lake and on the eastern side is a hidden cave. Enter it to begin the challenging task ahead.

Tokiy Shrine Solution

Carry the green crystal to the end of the cave to access the Shrine. Nintendo

Maneuver past the deadly creature hanging from the ceiling and eventually, you’ll reach the green crystal. You must carry it to the end of this area to unlock the Tokiy Shrine. After you pick the crystal up, a set of doors will open, leading to the area ahead.

You’ll need to avoid a few boulders along the way. Nintendo

There are two sets of falling boulders you need to avoid — one on the right and one on the left. Make your way forward, carefully timing your movements to avoid the boulders. You can also utilize Rewind if a boulder is about to hit you. Just take it slowly and you’ll be alright.

Continue carrying the crystal while following its beam, and you’ll eventually drop down to an area below.

Use the Rewind ability to get past the final boulder. Nintendo

Follow the narrow path and you’ll come face-to-face with a large boulder headed directly your way. You need to use Rewind to move past it safely. After you’ve done this, you’ll reach the Tokiy Shrine, so all that’s left is to place the crystal down to enter.

After that, you’ll be able to enter the Shrine to claim your prizes, including a Light of Blessing and a Zonai device.

“It's dangerous to go alone!” Check out more of Inverse’s Tears of the Kingdom coverage: