One Of The Most Clever Zelda Games Is Getting A Free Upgrade On The Nintendo Switch 2

The Switch 2 is less than a month away, and Nintendo is ready to reveal more about the upcoming handheld’s capabilities. We already know that the Switch 2 will play most of its predecessor’s library, but today Nintendo revealed the first games to get free substantial performance boosts at launch.

A total of 12 Switch games will get free Switch 2 upgrades come June 5. The upgrade includes HDR support, new GameShare and GameChat features, mouse controls, improved resolutions, and improved framerates.

The list of games and their improvements includes the following:

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

GameShare support for up to four people locally or online with GameChat on one Game Card

Arms

Visuals optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Frame rate: optimized for Nintendo Switch 2 for smoother movement (even when playing with three or more players).

HDR support

The underrated original Switch gem Arms is getting a performance boost on Nintendo’s new console. Nintendo

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain

GameShare support for up to four people locally or online via one Game Card

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Visuals optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

HDR support

GameShare support for two people locally or share online via GameChat on one Game Card

Game Builder Garage

Visuals optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Supports Joy-Con 2 mouse controls

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Visuals optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker will look even more vibrant and adorable on the Switch 2. Nintendo

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

Visuals optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Improved framerate

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Visuals optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Improved framerate

HDR support

GameShare compatibility for up to four players

Super Mario Odyssey

Visuals optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

HDR support

GameShare support for up to two players

2024’s The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom will not feature an improved framerate despite running poorly on its original console. Nintendo

The Legend Of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom

Visuals optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

HDR support

The Legend Of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Visuals optimized for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

HDR support

It’s nice to see Nintendo adding value to popular games that players likely have in their libraries already, at zero cost, even if these twelve are a drop in the bucket compared to the nearly 100 games Nintendo has developed and published over the last eight years. The fact that the games are each getting these updates on the console’s release date implies more may be on the way in the months and years to come.

Considering the amount of games there was to choose from, these 12 are a strange assortment. No shade to games like Game Builder Garage, Big Brain Academy, and 51 Worldwide Games, but they come off as oddball picks when games like Metroid Dread and Pokémon Legends: Arceus are in dire need of a performance boost.

Speaking of performance boosts, it’s also strange that the upgrades aren’t standard across all games. It’s great that Super Mario 3D World, Pokémon, and underrated launch gem Arms are getting framerate boosts. But why aren’t the more recent 2D Zelda games getting the same love? It’s an omission that’s especially felt since Echoes Of Wisdom’s sluggish performance was one of the few nagging issues reviewers flagged when it was released just last September. Hopefully, that’s something that can be amended down the line.

Metroid Prime Remastered would have been a great candidate for a free upgrade, especially since Metroid Prime 4: Beyond already uses mouse controls as seamlessly as it does. Nintendo

Even ignoring the games that have struggled on the older hardware, there are dozens of more popular games that early adopters would likely have appreciated more. Games like Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Super Mario Maker, and Fire Emblem Engage would benefit from the upgrade. And deeper cuts like Metroid Prime Remastered would have also been a great candidate since its launch window sequel already incorporates Switch 2 features like mouse control extremely well.

At the least, the list of upgrades gives us a clearer idea of what constitutes a Switch game like Tears Of The Kingdom or Mario Party Jamboree getting a $10 upgrade. Where as the Switch 2 Edition of those two games are adding entirely new game features and modes via the Nintendo App or the Switch 2 camera, these other titles are much simpler title updates to help modernize them just a bit.

The Switch 2 will be released next month alongside 22 launch games. The console features a significant hardware update over its predecessor, mouse controls, 4K resolution output, and new magnetic Joy-Cons. It will retail for $450, with the option of buying a bundle with Mario Kart World for $500.