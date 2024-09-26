Summoning Echoes is Zelda’s most important ability in Echoes of Wisdom, but these spectral monsters aren’t your only allies. After making some progress in her quest, Zelda will be able to help the inventor, Dampé, create Automatons, robotic facsimiles of the world’s monsters that have some helpful unique abilities. Each Automaton comes with a side quest of sorts to unlock it, as you’ll need to track down two distinct inspirations to help Dampé in his work.

Here’s what you’ll need to make each of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom’s Automatons.

Techtite

The Automaton version of the Tektite replaces the monster’s erratic hops with a massive rocket-powered vertical leap. It can be used to blast enemies away as it jumps, and clinging to it lets Zelda reach new heights more quickly than any other Automaton or Echo in the game.

The Techtite is also one of the easiest Automatons to build. You just need to find a Tektite and a Mothula to complete it, both of which can be found throughout Hyrule. By the time you reach Dampé, you’ll almost certainly have both Echoes you need. If not, you can find a Tektite near most bodies of water, like Lake Hylia near the Suthorn Prairie, and Mothulas frequently show up in rift dungeons, where you can easily knock you off those areas’ tricky architecture. An upgraded version appears in the Faron Wetlands.

Tektites can be found on the edge of Lake Hylia and in the nearly Jabul Waters. Nintendo

Tocktorok

Like its non-robotic cousin, the Tocktorok is an adorable little octopus that spits rocks at enemies, but in this case, those rocks explode into fireworks, lighting foes ablaze and looking pretty as a bonus.

Dampé will direct you to Goron City to find a firework maker, who tells you to find the flash powder you need near the mountain’s peak once you’ve closed the Eldin Volcano rift. You’ll find the powder you need just outside the Rock-Roast Quarry entrance near some unique yellow flowers. If you don’t have an Octorok yet, you can find the fiery version in this same spot to complete the blueprints.

The powder you need is next to these yellow flowers outside the Rock Roast Quarry, and you’ll find Fire Octos a few steps south. Nintendo

Gizmol

The Gizmol launches musical notes to keep foes at bay while it performs. It’s honestly one of the least useful Automatons, but could be helpful when you find yourself surrounded, and it looks cute as heck so it’s not all bad.

The Zol is the first enemy Echo you learn in Echoes of Wisdom, so you’re already halfway there. Getting the music box to complete the design is much trickier, though. First, you need to clear the Hyrule Castle rift during the main quest, then talk to Impa in the throne room to learn about Zelda’s horse. Head to Hyrule Ranch and complete the quest to find her horse, then use it to complete the Flag Races at the ranch. Once you do that, you’ll be given the music box by the ranch’s owners, and you can finally make your own Gizmol.

It’s worth noting that the Gizmol is also needed for a quest to show a Hyrule Castle Town resident a variety of monsters, so it may be worth the effort just for that.

Hyrule Ranch should be your first stop after freeing Hyrule Castle and talking to Impa. Nintendo

High-Teku Baba

Based on the Deku Baba, the High-Teku Baba is a mechanical plant with a bear trap for a mouth that can gobble up any monster that gets too close. Deku Baba are prevalent both in caves and in the open world. You’ll have a run-in with several in the Suthorn Ruins dungeon, and they also live on the east side of the Faron Wetlands.

To find the Steel Trap, you need to put in a bit more work. Throughout the world, you’ll find a man with an acorn hat who asks you to gather acorns under a time limit. Once you learn about the Steel Trap, you can ask him about it and he’ll offer it as a prize for getting a high score in his acorn-gathering game. He appears in multiple locations, but his course on the far west side of Gerudo Desert is simple to complete in time.

The acorn-obsessed man shows up throughout Hyrule, but this location has a convenient warp point nearby and is easy to complete in time. Nintendo

Roboblin

The Roboblin is what every Moblin wishes it could be. Wielding a legendary katana, it can take out enemies in a massive area around it with a single slice.

As with many Automatons, you probably already have the base monster. You just need a Sword Moblin, which can be found across the east bridge from Hyrule Castle Town. To earn the Heirloom Katana, you need to complete several rounds in the Slumber Dojo of Kakariko Village, which presents multiple combat challenges with special rules. Just start with the first on the list and work your way up until you’re awarded the katana.

Sword Moblins appear in abundance next to Hyrule Castle, but they can be found all over Hyrule. Nintendo

Goldfinch

Finally, there’s the Goldfinch. Like the Crow it’s based on, the Goldfinch knocks rupees out of enemies it hits, but it’s way more effective. Plus, you can lift it to glide off cliffs, meaning it doubles as a handy alternative transportation method.

There are plenty of Crows to copy near the east entrance to Gerudo Desert, and you’ll find the Golden Fan you need in the Oasis further in. The researcher in the fancy hut on the Oasis’ northern edge asks you to collect Tough Mangos. Do a good enough job and you’ll be given the Golden Fan you need to complete the design.