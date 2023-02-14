After nearly a decade, Like a Dragon: Ishin! will finally arrive overseas. The Yakuza spinoff first launched in Japan in 2014 but never appeared in the United States (or anywhere else) until its remake was announced in 2022. It's a feudal-era version of the series we know and love, something that should interest fans who aren’t used to the different setting. Expect samurai-inspired combat instead of modern-day gang shenanigans.

Here’s exactly when you can play Like a Dragon: Ishin!.

What time can I play Like a Dragon: Ishin!?

Sega has yet to confirm the launch time for Like a Dragon: Ishin! for all its platforms. However, the Steam and Xbox listings confirm that early access for Like a Dragon: Ishin! starts at 15:00 GMT for those platforms. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use workarounds like the New Zealand time zone trick to get it earlier than everyone else because it’s a set global time.

Here’s what 15:00 GMT translates into for other time zones:

10 a.m. ET

7 a.m. PT

9 a.m. CT

8 a.m. MT

Sega might confirm a release day launch time or launch times for PlayStation closer to the release date.

When does early access start for Like a Dragon: Ishin!?

Like a Dragon: Ishin! early access starts on February 17, 2023, four days before the actual launch. Only fans who pre-order the game will be able to participate, though.

How to get early access for Like a Dragon: Ishin!

You can buy the Deluxe Edition for early access on any platform, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam). Early access is only for Deluxe Edition buyers. Everyone else will have to wait four more days.

No early access? No problem. Like a Dragon: Ishin! will launch on February 21, 2023 for all players.

Does Like a Dragon: Ishin! have pre-order bonuses?

Like a Dragon: Ishin! Deluxe Edition pre-orders include these three swanky samurai weapons.. Sega

Yes, Like a Dragon: Ishin! Deluxe Edition pre-orders come with these weapons:

Kijinmaru Kunishige, a dark sword with a white hilt

Tsuyano Usukurenai, a sword soaked in blood

Black Ship Cannon, a cannon taken from Western ships

Only the Deluxe Edition comes with these pre-order bonuses. No pre-order bonuses have been confirmed for the Standard Edition, so it doesn’t matter if you buy it now or later.

What is included in the Like a Dragon: Ishin! Deluxe Edition?

The Like a Dragon: Ishin! Deluxe Edition includes 6 DLC packs:

Shinsengumi Captain’s Set

Ryoma Growth Support Kit

Sword Upgrade Materials Kit

Gun Upgrade Materials Kit

Third Division Armament Expansion Kit

The Dragon of Dojima Skin

These aren’t necessary to play the game but will give you plenty of stylish weapons and useful materials to supplement your Like a Dragon: Ishin! playthrough.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! will launch on February 21, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.