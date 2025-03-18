Xenoblade Chronicles may not be Nintendo’s biggest RPG series, but the cult favorite franchise has an extremely devoted fan base that’s about to get a rare win this year. Despite running since 2010, the Xenoblade Chronicles series has gotten only four entries, not counting remakes and remasters. Now, three years after Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Nintendo Switch is getting a new version of one of the most divisive games in the series, giving Xenoblade Chronicles X a chance to shine off the Wii U where it was first released.

When Is the Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Release Date and Unlock Time?

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition officially launches on March. It unlocks at midnight local time around the world, but some players in the United States will have the option to play just a little bit sooner. The US release is tied to midnight Eastern time, meaning players in the Pacific time zone will be able to start playing at 9 p.m. on March 19, with Mountain and Central time zones getting access at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., respectively.

Xenoblade Chronicles X gets a second chance, ten years after its initial Wii U release.

What Platforms Will Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Launch On?

The Xenoblade Chronicles series has always been exclusive to Nintendo consoles, and Xenoblade Chronicles X is no exception. An enhanced port of a Wii U release, the game will be available only on Nintendo Switch. Given that the Switch 2 is on the horizon, players will also be able to play the game on Nintendo’s new console if they buy it now.

Xenoblade Chronicles X features a sprawling open world full of danger. Nintendo

Can You Preload Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition?

Yes, you can preload Xenoblade Chronicles X right now. The Nintendo eShop has the game available for purchase with an instant preload option as soon as you buy it digitally. Of course, if you opt for a physical copy, you’ll have to wait a bit longer, but preloading will let you start playing as soon as the game unlocks in your region.

How Long Does It Take To Beat Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition?

How long it takes you to finish Xenoblade Chronicles X can vary wildly based on how much side content you do. For a playthrough focused mainly on the game’s main story campaign, you can expect to spend anywhere from 50 to 70 hours to reach the end. Xenoblade Chronicles X is absolutely packed with optional content, however, and there’s a lot of incentive to do as much of it as you can as you explore the world of Mira. The original release had some players spending upwards of 100 or even 200 hours to see absolutely everything the game has to offer, and the definitive edition adds even more bonus story content to that total.

Xenoblade Chronicles X is absolutely stuffed with optional side content. Nintendo

What Is The Xenoblade Chronicles X File Size?

Developer Monolith Soft lists Xenoblade Chronicles X’s file size on Switch as 13.5 GB. That’s pretty standard for an RPG of this scope on the console, and you may need to do a little pruning of your Switch’s internal storage or SD card to get it to fit. Preloading is an especially good idea for a game of this size so you can start immediately, even if there are day one patches to download before you can get started.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition launches on Nintendo Switch on March 20.