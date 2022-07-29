Here's exactly how long it takes to beat Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the latest entry in the acclaimed JRPG series, bringing together an epic story, lovable characters, and gorgeous visuals on Nintendo Switch. The game received positive reviews from many outlets, including Inverse, so it’s likely many players will jump onboard for this new adventure. One thing that’s worth considering before diving into a game like this is whether you’ll get your money’s worth. Thankfully, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 offers a tremendous amount of bang for your buck, but just how long will it take you to finish this JRPG? Here’s what you need to know about Monolith Soft’s new JRPG.

How long does it take to beat Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

It’ll take you between 80 and 100 hours to reach the end of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Nintendo

The Xenoblade Chronicles games are notoriously long, with all entries in the series taking at least 50 hours to complete — and upwards of 200 hours to reach 100 percent status. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 continues that trend and will take you between 80 and 100 hours to reach the end, depending on how many optional quests you aim to finish.

You can certainly finish it faster, but expect to spend at least 60 hours getting through just the main story without finishing any side quests. Many reviewers spent around 100 hours just getting through the main story without opting to complete everything the game has to offer.

A reviewer from Destructoid said they reached the credits at 85 hours, accounting for some side quests, as well.

The game is broken up into chapters, and each one will take you between five and 10 hours to finish, depending on your difficulty, and how many tries it takes you to get past certain encounters.

How long does it take to earn 100 percent completion in Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Expect to spend around 150 hours — maybe even more — if you want to do everything possible in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Nintendo

While we haven’t reached 100 percent status in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 just yet, doing so will take you considerably longer than simply reaching the end credits. It’ll likely take you closer to 150 hours to see everything the game has to offer, though we’ll update this post after we’ve spent more time with the game.

Either way, there will be plenty to keep you busy when you dive into Monolith Soft’s latest JRPG adventure.