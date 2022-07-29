Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Nopon Coins: What they are and how to use them

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is an expansive RPG with dozens of features and mechanics that players need to juggle. On top of accessories, gems, and material, while exploring Aionios you’ll likely stumble across Nopon Coins. These are the second form of currency that serve a variety of purposes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and you’ll want to collect as many as possible. Here’s everything you need to know about Nopon Coins in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to get Nopon Coins

Always keep an eye out for Containers. Nintendo

You’ll naturally collect quite a few Nopon Coins by simply exploring, but there are a few specific things to watch out for if you want to collect even more. First off, there are two different kinds of Nopon Coins, Silver, and Gold, with Silver being far more common.

The easiest way to get the coins is by opening containers scattered across the world. On the map, these look like little tubes, and you’re practically guaranteed to get at least a couple of coins in each one. The other best way is by taking part in the two-sided battles you can find out in the world. Sometimes while exploring you’ll see a red icon with crossed swords appear, and if you get close to the two sides fighting you can pick a side, and each one has a specific reward. Oftentimes this reward will be four or even five Nopon Coins.

Your third option for getting coins is by simply completing side quests, as many of these will give you Nopon Coins as a reward. It seems like any side quest that involves a Nopon in some way, will give you coins, so keep that in mind.

Where to Find the Nopon Coin Merchant

Look out for a cave in this area of the Fornis Region. Nintendo

The primary use for Nopon Coins is exchanging them at the Nopon Coin X-Change, a hidden merchant in the Fornis Region. To find the merchant head to the East side of the Fornis Region and navigate to the “Raptor Perch” landmark. Straight ahead of that landmark you’ll see a cave opening, and essentially you need to follow this cave to its very end.

The cave is just North of the Raptor Perch landmark. Nintendo

Along the way, you’ll unlock a quest called “Thrill of the Hunt,” which will require you to solve a few basic puzzles to get through the cave. In these puzzles simply align the glowing dot with the circle. Once you’ve reached the end you’ll unlock the “Sage’s Domecile” landmark, which you can use at any time to travel to the merchant.

The accessories at the Coin X-Change cost quite a bit, but they’re definitely worth it if you’ve collected enough.

Other uses for Nopon Coins

Nopon Coins are a great way to level up classes quickly Nintendo

You might also want to consider saving your Nopon Coins for other uses, as they can be quite handy for a few features. You can use Silker Coins to level up your character’s classes, which can be hugely useful when building your party. To do so simply head to the Characters menu in the main menu, then Class, and press Y on the class you want to level up. Silver Coins can also be expended to cook meals at camp if you don’t have enough ingredients, and it usually only costs one or two coins per meal.

Gold Coins, on the other hand, can be used to upgrade gems instead of using the required materials. Because Gold Coins are harder to come by you’ll want to be more careful about using them for gems, especially as higher-level gems will start to cost a lot of coins.

More than anything, make sure to not horde your Nopon Coins unless you’re saving up for a specific accessory. Using them to boost classes and gems can help make your team even stronger in combat, and there are hundreds of Nopon Coins in the game, so don’t feel like you’ll run out quickly.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is available now exclusively for Nintendo Switch.