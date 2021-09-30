Coming Soon
Battle bots, bugs, and brain-eaters.
(September 30, Console/PC)
Sneaking in at the end of September, AI: The Somnium Files is a murder mystery with a sci-fi twist. Augment your investigations with dives into suspects’ memories to get to the bottom of a string of murders.
(September 30, Console/PC)
Also coming in just under the wire, Scarlet Nexus is a flashy action RPG starring a team of operatives with mind-bending psychic abilities. Between battles, you can buddy up with your squadmates and explore the game’s gorgeous, ruined world.