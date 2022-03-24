Wordle 278 has just gone live, with yet another five-letter conundrum for fans to figure out. Are you feeling stumped despite having an awesome starting word and strategy in play? Could a few hints help you with your final guesses? That’s the precise service we’re here to provide. We’ve got clues about the answer to the March 24 Wordle, and we’ll share them with you below. Will your brain pass the latest test?

Wordle 278 clues

We’re not quite in the business of spoiling word games for truly skilled thinkers, so we like to offer players a chance to redeem themselves before revealing the answer to the current daily Wordle. You’ll find a list of three clues below, each one designed to help you deduce the answer with your own brainpower. The clues get more revealing the further down the list you go, so select the hint that best fits how stumped you truly are.

Clue #1 : The answer to Wordle 278 is a noun.

Clue #2 : The answer to Wordle 278 has one vowel: an E in the third position.

Clue #3 : You may find treasure or valuables inside here.

When planning out your future guesses it may pay to remember that the Wordle answer dictionary traditionally emphasizes everyday language that doesn’t include plurals. Wordle 278 definitely fits that bill in both categories, although the letter S may be useful outside being leveraged for the final square.

Wordle 278 answer

As suggested by our three clues, the answer to Wordle 278 is CHEST.

Here’s the answer to Wordle 278 on March 24, 2022. The New York Times

Our own round was a bit of a mess, despite SLATE setting us up with the S, T, and E from the very beginning. That brought us to RESET, which helped us pin down the T, followed by GUEST to confirm the proper spots of the E and the S. Our initial assumption was the answer might be QUEST, but the grayed-out U ultimately left us with CHEST as the only viable option.

Despite the everyday nature of the word CHEST, we could see the March 24 Wordle being a deceptively tough puzzle for some folks. Our own pattern exemplifies just how difficult it may be to uncover that C and H would be hugely helpful in differentiating this word from the many others with a similar ending cadence. Both letters aren’t that common at all, so it’s likely you’ll be working from the end of the word in an attempt to uncover the rest. A more niche word with this setup would’ve been an exceptional challenge, but at least Wordle 278 features a word we’ve all heard before.