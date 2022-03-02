3 hints to help you solve Wordle 256 on March 2, 2022

Wordle 256 has officially gone live, and luckily it’s not breaking the internet for its difficulty. Still, if your best strategies and starting words haven’t helped you out, we aim to be your savior. In this no-nonsense guide, we’ll explain all there is to know about the March 2 puzzle. We’ll also provide a series of three clues to point you toward the latest answer. Whether you’re stumped mid-game or just want a spoiler, we’ve got all the info you seek.

Wordle 256 Clues

In the spirit of maintaining the sanctity of the game, we’ve found the best way to help players keep their Wordle streak is to offer a series of clues before revealing the answer. Each clue gets progressively more revealing the further down the list you go, so select the hint that matches the level of aid you wish to receive. It’s possible that, with just a single hint, you’ll be well on your way to securing victory.

Clue #1 : The answer for Wordle 256 is an adjective.

Clue #2 : The answer has just one vowel: an A in the second position.

Clue #3 : The word can be used to describe something extremely gross.

It may help you to remember that Wordle answers typically focus on everyday language that excludes plurals. When it comes to the March 2 puzzle specifically, we agree the solution fits both of these qualifiers. There’s no S at the end of today’s word, but it may help to search for one elsewhere.

Wordle 256 answer

Given our wide range of clues, you may have been able to guess that the answer for Wordle 256 is NASTY.

Here’s the answer for Wordle 256 on March 2, 2022. The New York Times

In this case, our round of guesses ended up being shockingly short thanks to a little bit of luck. Our starting word, SLATE, cued us into the proper location of the T while also highlighting the inclusion of the S and the A as well. Given how brutally difficult yesterday’s puzzle was, we went with a much more common second guess that was, in fact, the answer.

We’re not sure if Wordle’s stewards at The New York Times are actually responding to criticism over the March 1 puzzle with this latest answer, but it certainly seems like it. Certain elements like the Y at the end may prove to make finding the solution a little challenging, but every other part of the daily word leverages some very popular letters we suspect most players are in the habit of guessing. It’s certainly alright if you weren’t able to figure out Wordle 256 without our help, but we expect a much higher success rate for March 2.