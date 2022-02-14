Wordle 240 answer: 3 Clues to solve the February 14, 2022 puzzle

Wordle 240 has just gone live, giving five-letter fiends another opportunity to extend their winning streak. If your favorite starting word has failed you, we’ve put together three clues to find the answer fast. Better still, these simple hints won’t ruin the integrity of the game.

Wordle 240 clues

As we’ve done with Wordle puzzles in the past, we’ll offer players three clues about the daily word before outright revealing the answer. We’ll reveal the clues in ascending order of reveals, which means the third clue features the biggest hint of all.

Clue #1 : The answer Wordle for February 14, 2022 is a noun.

Clue #2 : The answer for Wordle 240 has one vowel: an I in the fourth position.

Clue #3 : The solution is a name given to someone who often doubts things.

It’s important to remember the Wordle dictionary is largely comprised of commonly used words that don’t include plurals. Given what we know about today’s puzzle, we’d avoid using the letter S altogether.

Wordle 240 answer

In case you haven’t guessed it yet, the answer for Wordle 240 is CYNIC.

Here’s the answer for Wordle 240 on February 14, 2022. The New York Times

Our usual starter word, SLATE, was a complete failure here. This led us to selecting CRONY as our second guess. The five new letters revealed the precise location of the C, while also telling us an N and Y were featured in the solution. After a few moments of thought, we went with CYNIC as our third and final guess.

We predict Wordle 240 will be a tough one for players to solve given that the word CYNIC is a slightly less common word than the Wordle faithful may be used to. It’s also got an odd spelling with that Y in the middle, which means some players may not even know how the word CYNIC is properly spelled. This might be one of the toughest Wordles we’ve covered thus far, so don’t feel ashamed about coming to us for help. The February 14 puzzle isn’t showing its audience too much love.