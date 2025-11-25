In just five short years, Square Enix’s HD-2D games have become a phenomenon, a beloved new sub-genre of RPGs that hearken back to the glory days of old — while pushing role-playing games forward in bold new ways. With the third Octopath game, Octopath Traveler 0, right around the corner, HD-2D is about to enter a new era — especially in terms of darker, more brutal storytelling. And while Octopath and Dragon Quest might get more attention, another game might arguably be more important for reaching this moment — 2022’s Triangle Strategy.

“These three titles have no relation to each other, in terms of HD-2D depiction; that said, the impact that Triangle Strategy made on us and the way we create a story in our games was very significant,” producer and Triangle Strategy concept creator Tomoya Asano tells Inverse.

The first, and currently only, HD-2D strategy game, Triangle Strategy remains one of Square Enix’s standout games of the decade — and brought a unique new perspective on the strategy RPG genre at large. But perhaps most crucially, it’s story wasn’t fantastic but grounded, a gritty and gripping Game of Thrones-esque experience heavy on politics, economics, and ideology. All of that still gives Triangle Strategy a distinctly different feel from any other HD-2D game, and even most RPGs.

With Triangle Strategy coming to PS5 and Xbox back just a few months ago, and Octopath Traveler 0 set to release, Inverse talked to Asano as well as co-producers Yasuai Arai and Yuichiro Iwamoto — delving into the game’s impact, creation, and legacy.

When did you decide to bring the game to PlayStation and Xbox? Were there any difficulties in porting the games to these systems?

Iwamoto: From the beginning of the development phase, we had a desire to deliver this game to as many players as possible. That said, players from in and outside of Japan asking for the game to come to PlayStation and/or Xbox was the biggest driving force to porting this title. From a technical standpoint, we were able to proceed with the porting process very smoothly, thanks to having engineers who are well versed in each of these platforms. We had to be very careful due to the differences in specifications, but by running multiple evaluations and QA testing, I feel we were able to achieve a stable level of quality. The Development team, including me, are all very happy to deliver the port to our players.

Why did you choose to release Triangle Strategy on PS5 and Xbox now, just two months before Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles? Do you think the two games might help support each other?

Iwamoto: The release timing of the Triangle Strategy ports was decided based on the development schedule and when all the preparations were done and ready. So, we didn’t intend for it to coincide with the release of Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles. That said, it is nice to see multiple tactical RPG titles coming from Square Enix around the same timeframe to generate excitement and provide an opportunity for as many people to know about this genre. This may be a bit off the subject of “support,” but there is a crossover illustration posted on X, with Serenoa and Ramza, the protagonist of each title, shaking each other’s hand. I would love for you to please check it out!

Before The Ivalice Chronicles, Triangle Strategy was Square’s biggest tactical RPG in decades. Square Enix

Was the process of creating the characters different for Triangle Strategy from other HD-2D titles? Considering the highly political nature of the story, was that a factor in the character designs?

Arai: While I have not been involved in the creation of characters in other HD-2D titles, I do know that a clear difference lies in the fact that we decided this game will depict conflict between humans (no monsters would appear). This is to achieve a concept we’ve upheld since the conception of this title - “a story that a mature audience can truly enjoy.” (A story involving multiple key characters, the subject of life and death, politics, etc.) Just so the characters fit those aspects, we stripped away any excessive fantasy elements, made sure all the details have a meaning, and had the designs feel like the characters have their feet on the ground.

Triangle Strategy fully embraces cultural and societal issues in its world — making those the driving force of its narrative. Square Enix

Looking back on it three years after release, is there anything you don’t feel satisfied with in Triangle Strategy? Anything you wish you could have added, or done differently?

Iwamoto: Triangle Strategy was a game that the team at the time poured their all into. However, three years have passed since the release of the game, and after receiving comments and feedback from players, it is true we have started to see things in a slightly different perspective. I’m thinking of utilizing this knowledge to the future HD-2D titles. It would be great if those who play Triangle Strategy for the first time let us know what they think about the game via Social channels and whatnot.

Since the release of Triangle Strategy, do you feel like there’s more interest in the tactical RPG genre as a whole? Do you think Triangle Strategy contributed to that?

Iwamoto: I’m very glad that Tactical RPGs are coming back into the spotlight in recent years. I believe the storytelling and strategy specific to the genre is being recognized by the players. I hope that Triangle Strategy can help spread the appeal of this genre.

Bizarrely, Triangle Strategy is also the only HD-2D game available in VR, playable on Meta Quest. Square Enix

HD-2D feels like it's grown in leaps and bounds, with three different HD-2D games currently on the way. How important was Triangle Strategy in building up to this point? What did the studio learn from it?

Asano: These three titles have no relation to each other, in terms of HD-2D depiction; that said, the impact that Triangle Strategy made on us and the way we create a story in our games was very significant. I think the transition from Bravely Default to Octopath Traveler to Triangle Strategy all act as important milestones to show whether our stories appeal to a mature audience.

Triangle Strategy is available on Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.