Video game remakes are everywhere these days. But when one of the best games of all time and its equally radical sequel are up for a from-the-ground-up remake some 25 years later, an exception can be made from the typical malaise we feel from these rehashes.

This week, skateboarding’s perennial Birdman returns, this time in the form of a combined remake of 2001’s Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 and 2002’s Tony Hawk Pro Skater 4. Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4, like the beloved 2020 remake that came before, aims to re-present these classics as players remember them. Luckily for players this time around, the game is debuting on practically every available console, as well as Game Pass.

There are several different ways to drop into the virtual halfpipe this time around, and Inverse has all the information you need to figure out which edition is right for you, right here in our launch guide for Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4.

Where can I play Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4?

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 updates these two classic games for modern hardware. Activision Blizzard

If you have gaming hardware of any kind, you’ll have a way to play Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4. The upcoming remake is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, PC, and the newly released Nintendo Switch 2.

Is Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 on Xbox Game Pass?

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 is available on all last gen and current gen consoles as well as PC. Activision Blizzard

With Activision Blizzard officially under the Xbox umbrella, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 is this summer’s biggest first-party release on Microsoft’s gaming subscription service. The game will be available for download for both PC and Ultimate subscribers starting July 11. For gamers who subscribe to Game Pass through a Meta Quest, Amazon Fire Stick, or any other non-Xbox hardware, it will also be accessible through Xbox Cloud streaming that same day.

Does Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 have an early access period?

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 does have an early access period for those who pre-order the standard or the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game. These players can start playing on July 8, three days before the wide release. In addition to early access, players get a handful of cosmetic bonuses for their skaters.

Those who pre-order will also get a special wireframe version of Tony Hawk, who is playable in-game.

What does the Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 Digital Deluxe Edition include?

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 includes a handful of in-game cosmetics and exclusive characters. Activision Blizzard

Players who shell out $70 for the Digital Deluxe Edition get access to five exclusive decks (skateboard designs), five in-game apparel items, exclusive songs pulled from the Doom soundtrack, a hoverboard, and two guest skaters in the Doom Slayer and the demonic Revenant.

It is a little strange that these characters are being sold instead of included in the base game as an unlockable (like the original’s roster of incredible unlockables), but I suppose even the classics can’t escape the sins of modern gaming.

Can Game Pass subscribers get early access?

Game Pass subscribers won’t have to watch those who paid full price for early access from the sidelines. As has become standard for first-party Xbox games, there is a pathway to upgrading your download to the Deluxe edition for a significant discount.

Ultimate subscribers who pay $20 for the Deluxe Edition upgrade will be given all the benefits of the $70 version of the game. It should be noted that a lapse in the player’s subscription means losing access to the game altogether.

Is there a Collector’s Edition of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4?

The collector’s edition of the upcoming remake comes with a limited edition skate deck with Tony Hawk’s signature printed on the board. Activision Blizzard

For the most hardcore Tony Hawk Pro Skater fans out there, there is a Collector’s Edition of the game being made in limited quantities. In addition to getting everything included in the Deluxe Edition, players get a full-sized Birdhouse skateboard deck (that’s without trucks or wheels) with a printed autograph from Tony Hawk. The collector's item goes for $130 and is still in stock at select retailers, including Amazon.