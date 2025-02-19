Modern racing games are expected to have online multiplayer with global leaderboards. It wouldn’t be surprising to find a virtual store where you can spend real money to soup up your in-game vehicle with more performance, or “rice” it up just for the vibes. An open-world map is practically a must, and cars should have realistic (or semi-realistic) physics and actually get damaged in high-speed collisions. The new Tokyo Xtreme Racer (known as Shutokō Battle in Japan) has none of these features, and yet I can’t stop lying to myself that I’ll only play “one more race” every night.

Released on January 23 for PC, Genki’s new Tokyo Xtreme Racer is a revival of the iconic arcade racing series that saw its last installment, Tokyo Xtreme Racer: Drift 2, debut 18 years ago on the PlayStation 2 (that’s 2007, if you’re too lazy to bust out the calculator).

The high-octane racer, which has you speeding down Tokyo’s expansive expressways, isn’t just the first new installment in almost two decades; it’s also an authentic throwback to classic ‘90s arcade racing gameplay and mechanics. Tokyo Xtreme Racer doesn’t even require an internet connection after installation, a “retro” feature more games could learn from.

Before realistic driving franchises like Gran Turismo or Forza and street racers like Need for Speed or The Crew all went online and started pushing DLC and competitive play, they were mostly single-player games that made you appreciate the grind. There were no shortcuts to acquiring a faster car and advancing in games like Tokyo Xtreme Racer; putting in the hours and losing over and over to brutally tough programmed opponents until you wanted to throw your controller across the room was the only way to victory. It could get frustrating, but grinding through races instilled perseverance and grit.

Genki’s reboot returns players to those simpler times. Resisting the pressure to modernize the series with online multiplayer, leaderboards, and shops, Tokyo Xtreme Racer is a remake in almost every sense. Sure, the graphics are way prettier, and framerates above 60 give you a true sense of blistering speed, but fundamentally, Xtreme Racer plays exactly like its pre-online predecessors.

It’s time to return to Tokyo. Genki

The new game is all grind, and you’re rewarded well for all the time you invest. The campaign is straightforward and repetitive, which can be a turnoff for some, but its simple menus and gameplay are a welcome change from modern gaming’s bloated interfaces and microtransaction-infested mechanics. Here, Genki’s not trying to sell you anything once you’re in the game.

Like previous Xtreme Racer titles, you’re dropped onto Tokyo’s Shuto Expressway, where you can challenge members of racing teams. Winning earns you money, which you can then use to buy better cars, parts, and performance enhancements that might give you an edge against future opponents. There aren’t any lengthy cinematic cutscenes: the opposing racers are faceless, and the dialogue is text-based.

Some gamers may balk at what’s missing. There are only a few music tracks, car physics can get wonky, and there are no in-game weather conditions like rain or dirt or even daytime racing. But it’s because the 2025 version doesn’t try to be anything but faithful to past games that it succeeds. Genki's mission was apparently to make the same old game everyone loved, but with modern graphics. If you never played the originals, this new version should be a fresh change of pace, while returning vets should get ready for a serious nostalgic trip.

Finally, opponents who won’t scream at you when you beat them. Genki

It’s surprisingly pleasant to hop into a race and not have to deal with trash talk from online strangers. It’s nice to roar down the Shuto Expressway, weaving around traffic, and not have to worry about potentially destroying your fancy Nissan Skyline GT-R in an unexpected crash. Playing Tokyo Xtreme Racer is like buying a “new” dumbphone because it has no apps like TikTok or Instagram to constantly distract you. Maybe a flip phone looks like a downgrade to some, but the freedom you gain from being untethered from all the algorithms is what makes it superior.

By putting fewer choices in front of you, Tokyo Xtreme Racer asks you to think less about how to tune the perfect car or tackle a tricky mission and more about just burning rubber. Get your car on the track and accelerate until you’re on the verge of losing control. There’s nothing that motivates you to want to play “just one more race” than losing to an AI that seems just a second ahead of you... but don’t forget to take in landmarks like Tokyo Tower along the way, either.

Tokyo Xtreme Racer is currently available on Steam for $30. It’s still in Early Access, but the game offers just enough content to satisfy while Genki takes player feedback for the full release. Gamers seem to agree it’s a solid investment, as it’s currently sitting on an “overwhelmingly positive” rating after 8,600 reviews. It even runs well on the Steam Deck and other portable PCs, although you will have to drop the graphics down. Don’t worry; that just adds to the already immaculate retro vibes.