Indiana Jones and the Great Circle may cap off the year’s big game releases, but it’s far from the only classic movie franchise being revived on console and PC this week. The Thing: Remastered, a re-release of a cult-classic game based on John Carpenter’s influential 1982 film, was just quietly released on all major platforms. And it’s the perfect counterprogramming for those who prefer bone-chilling body horror to tracking down ancient artifacts across the world.

Nightdive Studios (the team behind some recent quality remasters for Star Wars: Dark Forces, Quake II, and Blade Runner) is re-releasing the ambitious but forgotten 2002 survival horror game. The Thing: Remastered has all of the bells and whistles you’d come to expect from a modern re-release, including improved textures, lighting, and framerate. But it also introduces some tweaks to the original game’s core gimmick.

The original The Thing was developed by Computer Artworks and serves as a direct sequel to the terrifying film. Taking place shortly after the events of the film, two small U.S. military teams descend on the remote Antarctica research base known as Outpost 31 to investigate what exactly took place. In the process, however, they stumble onto an unimaginable alien threat and are forced into a situation where they can’t trust anyone.

If you haven’t seen the film, first off, rectify that immediately because it's excellent. Second, you should know that what makes it such an effective horror film is its titular monster works. The unidentified extraterrestrial can infect and take the form of any living creature, creating an unbelievable sense of tension. With limited avenues to tell an infected interloper from a person fighting for their survival, the film’s cast (and the viewer) never quite know who they can trust.

Computer Artworks adapted this concept into a game mechanic. Players will team up with NPC squadmates who, like you, are paranoid about their survival and who they can trust. There are only a limited amount of blood tests throughout the game to help the player identify infected among their ranks.

But that’s not the only thing they need to worry about. Player actions and mistakes, such as friendly fire or hoarding crucial resources, will sow dissent. NPCs may become traumatized from gore or decide that you’re out to see their demise. Managing the emotional state of your squadmates is paramount. Or not, depending on what kind of leader you choose to be. In addition to eliminating the aggressive monsters that stalk the cold halls of each level, you must constantly look over your shoulder hoping your buddy won’t turn on you in a moment of need.

The Thing perfectly adapts the sense of tension and distrust from the 1982 film. Nightdive Studios

At the time of its release, The Thing was reviewed fairly well. It was praised for perfectly recreating the film's cold and eerie atmosphere. More than two decades later, however, the game has fallen into obscurity. Thanks to Nightdive Studios though, its cool game mechanics are being presented with a fresh coat of paint and quality of life changes.

For returning players expecting an entirely new experience, temper those expectations. The Thing: Remastered is still very much faithful to the original. Aside from a more modern control scheme and a more spontaneous version of the infection system, this is the 2002 game through and through. There’s little handholding throughout the adventure. And with over 20 levels to play through, the game’s runtime is longer than most single-player experiences today.

There’s something really fun about seeing The Thing in game form. Like this week’s other big release, it’s a beloved 80’s classic that serves as the basis for so many beloved video games including Dead Space, Still Wakes The Deep, and Among Us. The Thing’s legacy is as well documented in the medium as Indiana Jones.

It’s a great week for gaming fans who love 1980’s cinema. If you missed out on The Thing the first time around, Nightdive’s remaster is the perfect way to see what made this adaptation so special.

The Thing: Remastered is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.