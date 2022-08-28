The sequel to Souls-like Lords of the Fallen has been in development since 2014, but following a surprise showing during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022, a lot seems to have changed. For starters, the sequel is now called The Lords of the Fallen, and it’s gearing up to launch soon. But what else do we know about The Lords of the Fallen and when can we expect to play it? Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming action RPG sequel.

When is The Lords of the Fallen release window?

As announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022, The Lords of the Fallen is targeting a 2023 release window. It doesn’t have a specific release date yet, and after its tumultuous development cycle, it’s possible the game might get delayed again. For now, we’re hopeful it’ll come out in 2023.

Is there a The Lords of the Fallen trailer?

There is a cinematic trailer that was shown during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022. This trailer didn’t feature any gameplay but did deliver a sense of the world and tone while also honing in on a 2023 release window.

The trailer revealed the game’s new name: The Lords of the Fallen, dropping the 2 from its original title.

Who is The Lords of the Fallen developer?

The Lords of the Fallen is currently in development by Hexworks, a CI Games team. CI Games

The Lords of the Fallen is currently in the works at Hexworks, a new studio formed under the CI Games umbrella. CI Games will serve as publisher, a studio best known for its work on the Sniper Ghost Warrior series.

Originally, when the game was called Lords of the Fallen 2, a small, internal CI Games team was working on the sequel, before the publisher restarted the project under developer Defiant Studios in 2018.

Then, Defiant was removed from the project in 2019, and in 2020, Hexworks was formed to lead development. So, although the sequel was announced in 2014, The Lords of the Fallen didn’t truly begin development until around 2020 or so.

What is The Lords of the Fallen gameplay like?

Gameplay is similar to its predecessor, with action RPG gameplay at the forefront. CI Games

Just like its predecessor, The Lords of the Fallen is an action RPG with fantasy elements. It’ll take place in a land called Adyr, across two parallel worlds.

You’ll have the ability to customize your character, with nine distinct classes to choose from, ranging from melee builds to spellcasters. It will also feature fast-paced combat with over 100 different weapons available, much like the Souls games that inspired it.

As shown in the trailer, the main character has access to a lantern that allows them to “cross between worlds.” It’s unclear what this will look like in practice, but navigating between realms seems to be a major mechanic in the upcoming sequel.

The Lords of the Fallen will also include online co-op and PvP modes, just like the Souls games. Be careful of getting invaded by other players as you journey through Adyr!

What are The Lords of the Fallen platforms?

The Lords of the Fallen will come to current generation platforms. CI Games

CI Games confirmed that The Lords of the Fallen will launch for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

The game was originally supposed to come to previous-gen platforms when it was announced in 2014, but given its lengthy development cycle, PS4 and Xbox One platforms were dropped, in favor of a current-gen experience.