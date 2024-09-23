Princess Zelda is back, and this time she’s not waiting around for Link. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom finally gives Zelda her own adventure, and it’s coming to Nintendo Switch very soon. Along with the change of protagonists, Echoes of Wisdom brings a new style of gameplay to the series, giving Zelda the ability to create copies of items and monsters to help her on her quest.

Here’s when you can start playing Echoes of Wisdom, and everything else you need to know for the launch of this new chapter in The Legend of Zelda series.

Echoes of Wisdom sends Princess Zelda on a quest to save the kingdom of Hyrule. Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Release Time

Echoes of Wisdom will be released on the Nintendo Switch on September 26. For most players, Echoes of Wisdom will be unlocked at midnight, but there are some exceptions for players in the U.S. While the Nintendo Switch release times are locked to midnight local time in most parts of the world, the U.S. has a single launch time of midnight Eastern, no matter where in the country you are. That means players in any other U.S. time zone will have access to the game one to three hours early.

‌Here’s when you can start playing Echoes of Wisdom in the United States:

9 p.m. Pacific (September 25)

10 p.m. Mountain (September 25)

11 p.m. Central (September 25)

12 a.m. Eastern (September 26)

Echoes of Wisdom borrows the visual style of the recent Link’s Awakening remake. Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom File Size

Luckily for people with too many games on their Switch, Echoes of Wisdom won’t take up too much of your precious hard drive space. The Switch eShop lists the game’s file size as 5.6 GB, which is even a bit less than 2019’s remake of Link’s Awakening, which uses a similar art style. It’s only around a third of the last Legend of Zelda game, Tears of the Kingdom, meaning you probably won’t have to delete much to make room for it.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Pre-Load Details

As of launch week, Echoes of Wisdom is already available to preload. The game’s small file size means that it shouldn’t take too long to download on most internet connections anyway, but if you’re planning to play as soon as possible, it’s a good idea to preload and save yourself a little time anyway. To start your preload, you just need to purchase Echoes of Wisdom on the Switch eShop and you’ll get the option to download the game right away.

Echoes of Wisdom’s Echo power lets Zelda copy monsters to fight by her side. Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Pre-Order Bonuses

Nintendo isn’t offering any pre-order bonuses for digital purchases nor is there a collector’s edition of the game, and as of now, the eShop isn’t taking orders for physical editions of the game either. With just a few days to go before launch, the only pre-order bonus currently available comes from GameStop, which is offering a poster with purchases made before the game’s release on September 26.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will be released on Nintendo Switch on September 26.