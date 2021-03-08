In 50 years, who knows what the world might look like. Despite how radically different things might be, you can safely bet that there will still be a new Tales game in development. As predictable as the sun rising every day, there's always a new Tales video game on the horizon. 2021 is no different as Tales of Arise prepares to hit shelves with updated mechanics and a brand new story for the fantasy role-playing game series.

Here's everything we know about Tales of Arise.

When is the Tales of Arise release date?

Tales of Arise will launch at some point in 2021 . It was originally set to debut in 2020 but was delayed due to Covid-19.

It's likely that we'll receive a release date with the next information drop, which should happen sometime in spring 2021.

Is there a trailer for Tales of Arise?

Yes! You can watch the trailer below.

Though this trailer is a mere minute in length, it's brimming with information.

We get a glimpse at the story, which focuses on the country of Dahna. The country seemingly began as a prosperous nation before an invading silver-armored army laid siege to them. We meet our silver-haired hero, Alphen, and his partner, Shionne.

Alphen seemingly began life as a slave before breaking free. He and Shionne use a powerful ancient sword to take Dahna back.

The trailer concludes with a promise that more information will arrive in spring 2021.

What is the Tales of Arise gameplay like?

We don’t have much to go on in terms of gameplay. Tales of Arise has yet to reveal a lengthy look at it, but we've seen snippets here and there. Publisher Bandai Namco has claimed that the combat system in Tales of Arise will simply be an updated version of the series' iconic Linear Motion Battle System (LMBS).

If you don't know it, the LMBS essentially combines turn-based mechanics with a 3D battle setting, similar to what you might find in Final Fantasy VII Remake or Ni No Kuni.

You can watch snippets from the updated combat system in this trailer for Tales of Arise from E3 2019.

What is the Tales of Arise story?

Here’s the basic premise of Tale of Arise, based on the official website:

"On the planet Dahna, reverence has always been given to Rena, the planet in the sky, as a land of the righteous and divine. Stories handed down for generations became truth and masked reality for the people of Dahna. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom.

Our tale begins with two people, born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Featuring a new cast of characters, updated combat, and classic Tales of gameplay mechanics, experience the next chapter in the world-famous Tale of series, Tales of Arise."

Will Tales of Arise have an anime?

Maybe? Ufotable, the studio that produced the Demon Slayer anime has animated the franchise's cutscenes for the last decade, including those in Tales of Arise. They've also produced stand-alone adaptations of Tales of Symphonia, Tales of Zestiria, and Tales of Berseria.

It has yet to be announced, but it's likely that Ufotable will be back to adapt Tales of Arise in some capacity.