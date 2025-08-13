Drag x Drive is a complicated game. On one hand, it’s an inventive approximation of wheelchair basketball that’s fun to play with friends. On the other, it’s as barebones as a new game can be. Even at its $20 price point, the decision to not include basics like a tournament mode or single-player campaign seems uncharacteristic of Nintendo.

Despite the disappointing final package, Drag x Drive does succeed as an excellent example of how developers can create experiences that theoretically can’t be played anywhere else. It should be the opening salvo for these weird, one-off ideas that haven’t been possible in gaming until now.

As of now, Drag x Drive is the only Switch 2 game to force players to use both Joy-Cons’ mouse functionality in tandem. It’s a steep learning curve. Literally no game before it has been controlled this way, let alone while demanding quick reflexes under the pressure of a shot clock. But once you get the hang of it, it makes Drag x Drive a showcase worth playing. Its multiplayer sessions marked the most fun I’ve had with multiplayer and GameChat since the Switch 2’s launch.

Before Drag x Drive, the Switch 2’s mouse capabilities had only been used in obvious ways, with Cyberpunk 2077, Civilization VII, and Kunitsu-Gami: Path Of The Goddess giving players a cursor for more precise control. That’s a welcome (and potentially game-changing) feature, but there’s so much untapped potential here. Back in April, Nintendo’s senior vice president of product development, Nate Bihldorff, told Inverse that using dual mouse control to play Drag x Drive got his imagination going about the new console.

“I didn't even know if there was an entire genre on PC of dual mouse control games. I don't even know if that exists,” Bihldorff said. “Why doesn't it? That's a perfect example of what I'm excited to see — what we've already got cooking on this system, and what will happen over the life of the system as other developers start building on these ideas.”

I hope other developers take note of Drag x Drive, as the possibilities seem endless. While I expect Nintendo to incorporate these controls into a new WarioWare or Mario Party game, I’m more excited to see what ideas smaller teams or familiar third-party partners come up with. Imagine a flying sim like Ace Combat that lets you finely control an aircraft with two mice and the face and analog sticks together, or a climbing game like Peak that incorporates fine hand motions into scaling a mountain.

Drag x Drive should be just the beginning for the Switch 2’s most distinct feature. Nintendo

Considering how inventive some developers were with the Wii’s motion controls and the DS’ touch screen, this could be another distinguishing factor for Nintendo’s console. When I look at hardware like the PlayDate, whose creators commissioned developers to make games that would feel great to play on its unique crank controls, I imagine the same possibilities for Nintendo’s most gimmicky new feature.

Even on a console starved for games, Drag x Drive isn’t a must-buy new release. But what it does succeed in is offering a promising look at what can be accomplished with the hardware. If we’re lucky, it will be just the beginning.