Mario is coming back to the silver screen, and we finally got our first look at the upcoming animated move at New York Comic Con on October 6. Here’s everything we know so far about The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

When is The Super Mario Bros. Movie release date?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was originally scheduled to hit theaters on December 21, 2022. However, in April 2022, Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of Mario, posted an update on Nintendo’s Twitter account saying the film had been delayed until Spring 2023, with new dates of April 7 in North America and April 28 in Japan.

Miyamoto added the message, “My deepest apologies but I promise it will be well worth the wait.”

A reason for the delay wasn’t provided, but it could be due to a variety of factors. The Super Mario Bros. Movie was first announced in 2018, meaning it was in production during the Covid-19 pandemic. That could have made progress on the film much slower than usual, resulting in a bit of a delay. At the same time, Super Nintendo World is set to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023, so the film could have been delayed to coincide with the opening of the theme park.

Is there a trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

Yes, Nintendo dropped the first teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie October 6, 2022. Enjoy Jack Black’s rendition of Bowser, a curbstomp battle between the Koopas and a poor penguin kingdom, and a comedic exchange between Toad and Mario in the two-minute trailer. Predictably, the internet dunked on Chris Pratt’s Mario voice in the days following the reveal.

Who is in The Super Mario Bros. Movie cast?

Mario will be portrayed by Chris Pratt. Nintendo

The currently announced cast consists of the following actors:

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike

Mario’s current voice actor, Charles Martinet will also be involved in “various cameos.” His exact role is unknown.

While the casting might be a little surprising, what’s more, surprising is how the cast suggests how the Mario movie could delve into the series’ lore. For example, Spike is considered to be Mario’s boss in the Wrecking Crew series. Most of the folks watching the Nintendo Direct reveal probably had no idea that Mario wasn’t his own boss.

Or the film could finally confirm that Cranky Kong was the foe Mario first met in the original Donkey Kong, back when Mario was just called Jumpman.

Mario lore is endlessly confusing.

Will The Super Mario Bros. Movie be on streaming services?

A screenshot from the original Donkey Kong game. Nintendo

Yes! If you don’t want to go to a movie theater to see the Mario film, you’ll be able to watch it on the NBC streaming platform, Peacock, a few months after the official release.

In July 2021, Peacock and Universal forged a deal that grants the streaming platform exclusive rights to all movies from Universal, DreamWorks, Illumination, and Focus Features, starting in January 2022. The deal requires films to appear on Peacock within four months from the theatrical debut.

Using math, you’ll be able to stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Peacock by August 7, 2023. It could crop up on the platform sooner.

Additionally, Universal has a deal allowing films to jump to premium video-on-demand platforms after 31 days in theaters. You’ll likely be able to rent The Super Mario Bros. Movie for $19.99 beginning on May 7, 2023.

Who’s making The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

Illumination Pictures is behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The studio is best known for creating the Despicable Me franchise and helming the recent Dr. Seuss animated films like The Lorax and The Grinch.

The Mario movie will be co-directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. The pair previously co-developed the TV show, Teen Titans Go! for Cartoon Network. Horvath also directed the film Teen Titans Go! To the Movies. Jelenic has previously written for TV shows like Jackie Chan Adventures, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and Legion of Super Heroes.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is written by Matthew Fogel, the mind behind the 2011 Martin Lawrence film, Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son. Fogel also wrote the Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

The Mario film will be in theaters on April 7, 2023.

Just Lunning contributed to previous versions of this article.